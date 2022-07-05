1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently looked at a vehicle on this lot via edmunds.com. I was contacted by Joe Rauh. After discussing with my son (who I was helping to find a vehicle) we placed an offer the following day via text, as that is how we had been communicating. I waited the entire day the next day and heard nothing from Joe. An internet sales manager contacted me via email that afternoon and I let her know I hadn’t been contacted. She said she would find out what was going on. I received an email from Joe the next morning saying he was taking the offer to management and he would contact me shortly. I waited several hours and then contacted the internet sales manager. I never heard back from Joe. And finally, when dealing with the internet sales manager, they countered my offer, but with dealer “fees” of $798 and excluding taxes, I would have paid more than they had advertised to begin with. Horrible service, dishonest pricing advertisement, and an overall bad experience. Definitely not the kind of dealership I want to use with a purchase as important as a vehicle. Read more