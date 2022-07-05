Customer Reviews of Oxmoor Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
New Jeep
by 05/07/2022on
Fast easy service. Excellent customer service. Very friendly. Salesman very relatable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Easy to Work With
by 02/17/2022on
My sales person, Paul, knows his stuff. He is organized and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best place to buy a Jeep!!!
by 02/05/2022on
We drove 150 miles for the most impressive sales and finance departments. Ask for Benjamin in sales and Darlene in finance. Unbelievably excellent. 5 stars is not enough. Highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great dealership! Noah was very helpful
by 01/22/2022on
Great Prices! Great vehicles. Wonderful Service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Oxmoor Jeep
by 01/08/2022on
Oxmoor Jeep put me in a new 2021 grand Cherokee and I love how they made me feel at home and comfortable. Their new financial system with the new iPad to help sign papers moved things right along, saving a lot of time which is priceless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
A great experience at Oxmoor Chrysler in Louisville!!!
by 12/04/2021on
I went with my grandson from Knoxville, TN to Louisville , KY last weekend to Oxmoor Chrysler. It was a long way to go to buy a car but it was well worth the trip. Paul Miller, the salesman, was so friendly and genuine and Darlene, the finance manager, was so kind and helpful. It was the best experience I had ever had in the many car dealerships I have been in during my lifetime. It was my grandson’s 1st experience in buying a car and I was glad everyone was so helpful to him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very pleased
by 11/22/2021on
No pressure or games. The only place to buy a used or new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Jake's salesmanship
by 11/14/2021on
Jake did a superb job in saying me a new Ram 2500. He answered all my questions very accurately and listened very Intently on what I was interested in. Although he's young he was extremely professional and very knowledgeable about the product. We'll be back soon to buy another truck for a college graduation present for my son. I hope Jake is still there so we can deal with him. The Ram I bought from him was the first time I haven't bought a Toyota since 1998. Kudos to Oxmoor dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent
by 08/16/2021on
I have no complaints. My sales rep was amazing! Definitely felt like he tried everything in his power to make sure the transaction was smooth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Long lost brother
by 07/20/2021on
It was truly like I had found my long list brother. Jordan Brown was my sales person and he was excellent. My last name is Brown also so yes a coincidence but you would have thought her were brothers because Jordan treated me so well. He made every effort to meet my needs, helped with every details and stayed in contact with me as we worked thru various issues, even after hours and when he was off work. I don’t think you can ask for any better service than this.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience!!!
by 06/08/2021on
Went on a Sunday with a vehicle to trade and a new one picked out. Noah and Eric worked tirelessly to get us where we needed to be! I could not be more happy with my new Wrangler! When the “truck shortage” is over my husband will be back to make his own trade! Thanks Oxmoor!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome experience great salesman
by 05/14/2021on
Just like to say thank you as car buying can be a hassle but we had the best salesman ever. No BS and not pressured he did great! Thanks Paul look forward to working with you for any future purchase! I would recommend Paul and Oxmoor Chrysler Dodge for you vehicle purchase. Thanks for making our experience a breeze. Much appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience
by 04/27/2021on
We bought 2021 Pacifica, Jordan took great care of us. We are very please with the purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Super people to work with
by 10/11/2020on
We found the truck on line And Eric and Noah were patient and worked hard They were knowledgeable and always returned my calls and texts
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Jordon is by far the best!
by 09/02/2020on
I have been searching for a new car for a while. I went to several Jeep dealerships before coming to Oxmoor. Jordan was so helpful and made buying my first car a very good experience. Everyone there was super friendly from the moment you walked into the door. I’m so grateful that buying my first car was a pleasant experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Buyers experience
by 07/25/2020on
The salesman Adam was extremely helpful, Courteous and respectful, worked with me to purchase the last 3500 Ram on the lot. Many thanks to him and management for their diligence and patience in putting this deal together.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent
by 05/25/2020on
Dealership was responsive. Sales representative, Alex Persful, was knowledgable and patient. Purchase process was pleasant and Mr. Persful was attentive without being pushy. He also did as much as he could to educate us about the car features in spite of the Cover 19 limitations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to shop
by 03/04/2020on
Listened to our tastes, showed us the car we wanted, showed it to us in detail. There was no hard sell tactics, they let the car sell itself. Even when we went home to think about it and check financing options. Cary was awesome, highly recommended. Dealership was clean, they introduced us to everybody, who were all welcoming and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Oxmoor chyslsr
by 02/26/2020on
They did a good job and the salesman was very knowledgeable and kind. I would recommend them to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Worst service I have ever received
by 01/30/2020on
I recently looked at a vehicle on this lot via edmunds.com. I was contacted by Joe Rauh. After discussing with my son (who I was helping to find a vehicle) we placed an offer the following day via text, as that is how we had been communicating. I waited the entire day the next day and heard nothing from Joe. An internet sales manager contacted me via email that afternoon and I let her know I hadn’t been contacted. She said she would find out what was going on. I received an email from Joe the next morning saying he was taking the offer to management and he would contact me shortly. I waited several hours and then contacted the internet sales manager. I never heard back from Joe. And finally, when dealing with the internet sales manager, they countered my offer, but with dealer “fees” of $798 and excluding taxes, I would have paid more than they had advertised to begin with. Horrible service, dishonest pricing advertisement, and an overall bad experience. Definitely not the kind of dealership I want to use with a purchase as important as a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Awesome
by 01/23/2020on
Cary was nothing short of amazing to deal with, very professional and patient while I made my decision. Will definitely be back to purchase from Cary again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
