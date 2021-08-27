1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

In April 2012 I bought a used car from Neill Huffman Mazda. I was told it received a 101 point certified inspection. No sooner than I drove the car off the lot, I found out the engine needed to be replaced. After trying to contact Kent F, and try to work something out, I was ignored for at least 3 weeks. When I finally did get in touch with Kent, he told me there was nothing wrong with the car, but to bring it in and they would test it. After their service department determined, that yes, the engine needed to be replaced; Kent was a pain to work with. In June of 2012, I worked with them to replace my engine. I was told the "new" engine would have a 1 year warranty. Keep in mind that not only did I purchase the car, but now I've had to buy an engine. Kent did waive the "labor" fee of putting the engine in, so that was nice. About 10 or 11 months later, the car started running strange. I took it into Neill Huffman again. They claimed nothing was wrong. I argued that there really was something wrong, but they insisted that the only thing wrong was a bad battery. I replaced it. I would then, have my car into Neill Huffman 4 more times. Each time, nothing was wrong. It was not until September 2013, that they would FINALLY claim my engine needed to be replaced, AGAIN. Now my warranty was up (Because Neill Huffman kept stalling) and I have a car that does not run. I attempted to work with Kent, but the "best" they could do for me was give me a $1000 trade in on my car and lease me another car for $350 a month. I attempted numerous times to talk to Kim H, to try and work something out, but she never returned my calls. I'm not upset. I'm frustrated that not only did they sell me a car and not tell me about the engine, but they stole money from me after I paid for a new engine. I would never recommend this business to my own worst enemy. This is the exact reason car salesmen get a bad name. Treating their customers like garbage. Read more