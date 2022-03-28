1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I want to say upfront that I got the car I wanted at the monthly payment I wanted. BUT it took 3 hours. This was the worst car buying experience I have ever had. I called ahead and said to have everything ready as the internet sales person gave me a quote. I get there and the sales person, Rob ran numbers and quoted me at 1500 over what I was told on the phone and not taking into account rebates that was available. After finally getting to price I was told on phone and 2 hours later the finance guy comes out to show room and wants me to sign some paperwork. I have purchased alot of vehicles and never ever had finance person come to showroom floor. Utterly unprofessional. After I tell him I am not signing anything until all paperwork is in front of me he says I'll be back in 10 min. 30 minutes later he is finally ready with all the paperwork prepared, EXCEPT the bill of sale. I review everything and bill of sale and sign. I didn't review good enough because they did not put a military discount on there which comes from chevy and should be disclosed on the bill of sale. They also tack on additional charges like interior protection, exterior protection, wheel locks and a couple other charges they usually try to hit you with while in financing. On the drive home, after we were told the car was going for a cleaning. I noticed the windows had grime on them which obviously shows the car was not cleaned. These are shady sales people, if you buy from here make sure you know what you are doing. I will never go to this place again. Read more