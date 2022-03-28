Montgomery Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Montgomery Chevrolet
Amazing Shopping Experience
by 03/28/2022on
I had a fantastic shopping experience with Montgomery Chevrolet. Dillon was very accommodating in helping me to buy my new truck. Everyone was very nice and experienced in helping with any information that I needed to know in order to find exactly what I wanted. I would highly recommend anyone looking for a new truck to shop here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Louisville girl
by 01/28/2022on
great customer service gave me what I wanted for my trade. I like my 2015 Outlander sport and Dillon Corner was a very straight up sales guy didn't BS us around, would buy another car from him.
Unhelpful Technician
by 01/18/2022on
I was there for oil change and tire rotation service and asked the technician to help me with putting on my new wheel covers, sine he had to take them off in the first place to rotate my tires. Without even taking a look, he said the covers don’t fit my wheels. I went home and was able to put them on without any issues. He was very unprofessional and unhelpful.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Give Kyle a call!
by 06/29/2021on
We were very pleased with our buying experience. Kyle was our salesman and he was great. Don’t let his young age deter you, he is knowledgeable and not pushy at all. I have bought a lot of vehicles over the years and Kyle is right up there with the best sales experiences I have had. Thanks Kyle!
New 2020 Suburban Purchase
by 12/24/2020on
Great experience. Chip Hackney was great to work with. He made sure that we received every discount and explained all of the various gadgets in this fantastic car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceeded Expectations
by 11/25/2020on
Purchased a new Equinox from them in 2008. Went back to find a used car for my daughter. David Peege found the perfect car and even provided me with an up front list of costs to repair. Got out the door under budget with repairs!! They even helped orchestrate the surprise for her at pickup! Highly recommend and will definitely do business with them again.
3 hours, terrible
by 10/06/2020on
I want to say upfront that I got the car I wanted at the monthly payment I wanted. BUT it took 3 hours. This was the worst car buying experience I have ever had. I called ahead and said to have everything ready as the internet sales person gave me a quote. I get there and the sales person, Rob ran numbers and quoted me at 1500 over what I was told on the phone and not taking into account rebates that was available. After finally getting to price I was told on phone and 2 hours later the finance guy comes out to show room and wants me to sign some paperwork. I have purchased alot of vehicles and never ever had finance person come to showroom floor. Utterly unprofessional. After I tell him I am not signing anything until all paperwork is in front of me he says I'll be back in 10 min. 30 minutes later he is finally ready with all the paperwork prepared, EXCEPT the bill of sale. I review everything and bill of sale and sign. I didn't review good enough because they did not put a military discount on there which comes from chevy and should be disclosed on the bill of sale. They also tack on additional charges like interior protection, exterior protection, wheel locks and a couple other charges they usually try to hit you with while in financing. On the drive home, after we were told the car was going for a cleaning. I noticed the windows had grime on them which obviously shows the car was not cleaned. These are shady sales people, if you buy from here make sure you know what you are doing. I will never go to this place again.
Love my car
by 04/02/2020on
I bought my car online do to this cov19 virus. It was a great experience. There was no pressure, no rushing. My sales rep. Was Dillian Corner, he stayed in constant contact with me. Answered all my questions. I have challenged credit but this didn't stop him. I thought that I would have to settle for a used car. However I was able to get a a brand new 2020 Chevy Trax for payments I can actually afford and they delivered it to me. It was truly a great experience. Thank you Dillian and Lauren and finance Dept. I know where I'll be getting my next car.
Good choice of dealerships
by 03/12/2020on
My first experience with Montgomery Chevrolet was a good one thanks to the rapid internet response from Jessica and my salesman Troy Lacy. It was an easy relationship, whereby one felt right at home with everyone, and Troy immediately treated me as a long-time customer and without any sales pressure. Perfect place to do business.
Great Customer Service
by 12/29/2019on
Great experience Dave Peege was our sales rep and he was wonderful. He was very caring and made the whole experience very pleasant..He really looked out for us to make sure we understood every thing that was happening.We had a 5 star rating for Montgomery. Rob Reeves was also very helpful.
Awesome Dealership
by 12/26/2019on
My experience from top to bottom was awesome. My salesman, Sean Tedder, was great and made the process easy and enjoyable. He did a great job. Highly recommend this dealership.
Recent Purchase
by 12/24/2019on
This was the easiest and most relaxed experience I have ever had at a car dealership. The staff were so professional and personal. Our sales person Dillon Corner was very helpful and professional I would highly recommend to anyone looking for a vehicle to go to The Big M on Preston
Great experience
by 12/24/2019on
I had the pleasure of dealing with Bill Miller, one of the most direct straight forward car salesman I have ever met, he helped me test drive a couple of cars and more importantly he helped me with negotiating a great deal with the dealership regarding the car I bought and the car I traded in. The overall experience was great and stress free. I am so appreciative of his effort and I would truly recommend him whenever you decide to buy a car from this dealership
Montgomery Chevrolet and Dillon
by 11/25/2019on
Great experience. Dillon - their salesman is knowledgeable and professional.
Extremely satisfied
by 10/27/2019on
Jerome Harris was considerate knowledgable and didn't make any promises that he didn't keep. He said they try hard to help me and they did because he took extra care. THANK YOU!!
Grate experience
by 09/29/2019on
Would recomend to a friend took awhile to finish up with the sale but over all it was grate miss my dodge caravan but love the trax
Purchase of 2012 Mazda Mazda 5
by 09/26/2019on
Robert Cannon was my sales representative. I could not have asked for better service than Mr. Cannon gave me. He was so courteous with every question I had.
Great Experience
by 11/12/2018on
We had a great experience at Mongomery Chevrolet. Timmy Churchill was very helpful and got us in a brand new 2018 Chevy Cruze with little money down.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just another sleazy car dealer.
by 08/11/2017on
We bought an older pickup and when we went to test drive it the salesman, Robert Canon said the speedometer just quit working. When we were working the deal, we asked that they fix the speedometer. They ended up giving us $300 off the price of the pickup. Now we find out that it cost $600 to fix. A Chevy dealership would know how much it cost to fix a speedometer on a Chevy pickup. Sending a 19 year old out the door with a vehicle without a speedometer to make $300. Not my kind of dealer.
amazing car buying experience
by 07/09/2015on
Everyone was so nice and helpful. I didn't feel the anxiety of the normal car buying experience. Everything was explained wonderfully.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
survey
by 05/11/2015on
It was ok, but I really wanted a Sorento but you guys wanted to much a month for it. I was told after about a year of having my car I could upgrade for around the same amount monthly payemnt. So I had to settle with the same type car just newer.
