5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I'm a recent college graduate and was in the market for my first car. My family and I had the pleasure of working with the lovely Erica Tharpe and our experience couldn't have been any better. Buying a new car can be super overwhelming but with her warm and inviting personality, her extensive knowledge and her comforting patience during the whole process, she made this brand new experience a breeze! It was such a blessing to have her as an agent and a facilitator in this new stage of my life. The business needs more people like her and Enterprise has found a gem in their midst! If you're looking for beyond great customer and looking for your next ride, Enterprise is your business and Erica is your woman! But I guess, I'm kinda bias! :) Thank you so much for everything Erica! Read more