Porsche Bluegrass Motorsport
by 09/29/2020on
Traveling across country in my Porsche Cayenne Diesel when it developed a glitch in the monitoring system which would require the engine to go into limp mode after running for several hours. Called Porsche Bluegrass Motorsport since I was right outside Louisville, Kentuck and told them what was going on. They worked me in their schedule when I arrived and determined the car needed a just released software update. They had my car fixed and I was back on the road within a couple of hours with no further problems experienced on my 2400 mile trip. I would highly recommend this dealer due to their competence and ability to troubleshoot and repair my Porsche immediately.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don’t honor vehicles warranty
by 04/24/2022on
My Sales experience was great, until I discovered an issue with the Porsche Taycans’ interior and after that it went downhill. I have been getting nothing but the run around ever since. My Taycans doors panels have bubbling around the stitching. It looks terrible. I brought it to the sale associates attention after purchase and was told wait it will fix itself. Guess what it did not fix itself. This was in January fast forward we are now in April and the service manager is giving me the run around regarding replacement of the door panels which are under warranty. He continues to give me excuses when he could of already had my issue resolved. I cant help to feel that I am getting treated this way because I am an African American woman otherwise I’m sure my issue would of been resolved. Why is it so hard to honor the vehicles warranty? If something is broken it should be fixed especially when its a fault in the vehicles design and as the customer I should not be given excuses or have Bluegrass Porsche try to convince me that the bubbling of the leather is normal when everyone knows its not and you cant show me not even 1 other example of this. It looks awful and its frustrating that my brand new 2022 Porsche Taycan looks this way. I am hoping the dealership will resolve this issue. But as of right now I would not recommend purchasing a vehicle from Bluegrass Porsche they do not honor vehicle warranties and they do not stand behind the vehicles they are selling.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Dealership
by 08/12/2019on
The people at Blue Grass are pleasant to work with; they are knowledgeable, courteous and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Macan svc
by 06/24/2019on
2 yr maintenance, staff made it easy checking & checkout.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always prompt, friendly, and effective
by 05/26/2018on
Always have friendly service engagements with one-time-and-done fixes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
"Excellent buying experience."
by 05/10/2018on
I purchased a new 2018 Porsche 718 Caymen. Walked in and test drove several models. Found the car of my dreams. They gave me an awesome trade in on my Jeep. An unforeseen issue arose shortly after taking delivery of the car. Both the dealership and Porsche North America did a great job in quickly resolving the issue. It was refreshing to deal with people who actually cared about their customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tire balance, road force and alignment.
by 03/06/2018on
Very professional, courteous and competent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Service
by 11/03/2017on
Great people who really know what they're doing. No disappointments.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chris Cross
by 09/18/2017on
Fantastic! Everyone is friendly and helpful! With a Porsche, you expect excellence and that is exactly what you get with Bluegrass Motorsport! Everyone and everything is Professional!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department
by 09/15/2017on
The service department at BlueGrass Porsche is by far the best service department I have dealt with. Brandon and Cesar are extremely friendly, helpful, and truly look out for the customers best interest. Have been told several times that a particular repair is not yet needed and overall work for you, the customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
car repair work at Bluegrass Motorsport
by 07/28/2017on
I've been a customer here for six years and have been very pleased with the customer service and the professionalism of the service department. Not once have I been disappointed or dissatisfied with the quality of the repair work or with my treatment as a customer. I highly recommend Bluegrass Motorsport.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Blue Grass Porsche
by 01/10/2009on
Very easy transaction -- took place on the phone, then emails, and overnighted documents. Vehicle was seen online - called to inquire, got a call back with a price, counter-offered, had to check with sales manager, called us back accepting our offer. Extremely simple and to the point. Agreed purchase price was established in 2 phone calls. Salesman was very responsive and quick to get back to us with any questions we had. We felt very comfortable with the transaction. The paperwork was overnighted - all filled out and ready, just needed our signatures. Went and picked the car up about 5 days later. The vehicle was missing floor mats, a key, the owner's manual, and some touch up paint the salesman said he would provide for some chips in the paint. We are talking about a Porsche dealership here.. I would expect a Kia dealership to have these items ready when they sell a car, but apparently a Porsche dealer doesn't have that sort of customer based focus. So I leave the dealership being told the owner's manual, spare key, and floor mats had been ordered and that I'll be receiving them shortly. Not a great feeling and certainly doesn't speak well to being prepared or taking care of the customer. I have a great trip home. Love the car! Once home I realize that when I compare the list of what was listed by the dealership as included to what I was actually given - I realize I'm missing 2 other items. I email the salesperson on how to get the compass to display (I couldn't figure it out since I don't have an owner's manual to reference). He sends me a few emails walking me through how to turn it on. After the 3rd email he finally says, Oh, it doesn't have the compass. I then ask about the cargo net which I couldn't find (the 2nd item in the "Installed Options" part of their add). I was told that too did not come with the car. So almost a week later after taking possession of the car - I still have no floor mats, manual, spare key, cargo net, compass, touch-up paint, etc.. which were advertised by the dealer as being part of the purchase price. I was told I would receive a cargo net. When I said I wanted the compass as it was listed I was told by the salesman that it can only be installed while in production and not added on. A call to my local dealer informed me otherwise - it takes one phone call to Porsche and 15 minutes to have it programmed. I was fed a complete lie. I am not sure how the 3 people at the dealership could sign off on the "Certified PreOwned" paperwork with check marks indicating the keys and owner's manual were there and accounted for - when in reality they didn't not even have them. It makes me wonder what else was conjured up while filling out the paperwork for the CPO. I realize this is mostly negative - but the actual purchase and pick-up of the car was quite smooth. I bought a car I wanted for a price I wanted with minimal hastles, haggling, and typical dealer tactics. I will not take credit away from that. The salesman picked me up at the airport - and we had a fun test drive to a few places I wanted to stop. Can't complain with this aspect at all; which is why I have that I would recommend them and buy from them again My issue is with the follow through and representation of items advertised with the car. I realize that when a dealership gets a car off the lot it wants to take it's profit and wash its hands of the car. But they should not forget about the person who just purchased the car from them and the obligation they have to take care of that customer. I have only requested the items that I was told were on the car prior to purchase - no more, no less. Because these have not been taken care of I have a bitter taste in my mouth regarding the purchase. I'll still love the car - and not complain about the price I offered and they accepted; but because of their follow up service and attention to details.
