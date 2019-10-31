5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

From the moment I decided to buy a new car, I new that I would buy one at Bachman Volkswagen. I knew because of the great service from all of the Bachman Volkswagen staff that my wife and I received the last time we bought a new car at Bachman Volkswagen. I saw the car online that I was interested in, and when I got off of work that day, I went to Bachman Volkswagen to take it for a test drive. When my wife and I got to the car lot and got out of our cars we were immediately greeted by Byron who was very friendly and knowledgeable about the cars that were at the car dealership. After taking the 2015 Volkswagen Beetle for a test drive, knowing that the car was priced right and working out the details of the car with the financing staff; I bought my first new car, that was also like my wives first new car many years ago, a Bachman Volkswagen Beetle, I have loved my car ever since the day I drove off the Bachman Volkswagen lot with many smiles on my face and I plan to have many more smiles throughout the years to come, Many thanks to all of the great staff at Bachman Volkswagen. Read more