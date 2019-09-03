Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Auto Group of Louisville

Auto Group of Louisville

Auto Group of Louisville
Visit dealer’s website 
10207 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40299
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Auto Group of Louisville

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Five Star

by Ariel on 03/09/2019

Having a new car is a great feeling, however the process of finding the new car that fits you... not so much. Being that I am a young female with not a lot of money to my name I worried that I would easily be taken advantage of when it came to buying a car and was very nervous about the whole process. However all that changed after arriving at Auto Group of Louisville. I was lucky enough to have Scott as my dealer and left the lot with the car I love dearly. I never felt pressured to make any decisions, or felt like the sale needed to be made that day. The car buying process at Auto Group of Louisville was exactly what I needed and I had absolutely no reason to be nervous going into it. I was in control and now the car I've been pining over for months is parked outside my house, the exact color, make, model, I wanted with additions I never even thought of having all at a MUCH lower price than I could find anywhere else. I highly recommend checking out the lot over at Auto Group of Louisville when looking for a car. Thank you to Scott and the staff for being there with a supportive hand throughout the whole process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding

by Cec on 02/06/2019

Purchased a car, they did everything they could to accommodate me, including working with my insurance company to get my funds for my totaled car. Won’t shop anywhere else in the future!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super Friendly, Helpful, and Patient

by R.Brooks on 11/30/2018

This is a great family dealership. They were very helpful getting me in to a vehicle when I have been without one for a while. I have already recommended them to all my co-workers. Shaun and Evan were great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Knowledgeable

by Kyvalentine19 on 11/28/2018

I recently worked with Mike who typically works on internet sales. He is very friendly, knowledgeable, and eager to help me find what was right for me. Thank you for all your hard work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
29 cars in stock
0 new29 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan 350Z
Nissan 350Z
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Auto Group of Louisville offers a great selection of vehicles, from affordable, for the first time buyers, to premium luxury, for those who like to splurge. We offer a comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned 100,000 miles warranty following a rigorous 120-point inspection by our own certified mechanics. We believe in providing you with the premium luxury car buying experience which will want you to come back for more and send your friends and family members to shop with us.

We are a member of National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) which means that you, our customers, are dealing with a reputable dealer who believes in and adheres to the Association's professional code of ethics which includes integrity, trust, honor and fair dealing with the public.

what sets us apart
10 Year Active Member of the Jeffersontown Chambers of Commerce.
CPO (Certified Pre-Owned Program) Each CPO Vehicle receives a 100,000 mile warranty.
BBB A+ Rated Accredited Member of National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) we follow a strict code of professional business ethics who believes in integrity, trust, honor and fair dealing with the public.
CarGurus.com Top Rated Dealer Award 2018
Kentuckiana's Highest Rated Dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

What shoppers are searching for