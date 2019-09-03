5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Having a new car is a great feeling, however the process of finding the new car that fits you... not so much. Being that I am a young female with not a lot of money to my name I worried that I would easily be taken advantage of when it came to buying a car and was very nervous about the whole process. However all that changed after arriving at Auto Group of Louisville. I was lucky enough to have Scott as my dealer and left the lot with the car I love dearly. I never felt pressured to make any decisions, or felt like the sale needed to be made that day. The car buying process at Auto Group of Louisville was exactly what I needed and I had absolutely no reason to be nervous going into it. I was in control and now the car I've been pining over for months is parked outside my house, the exact color, make, model, I wanted with additions I never even thought of having all at a MUCH lower price than I could find anywhere else. I highly recommend checking out the lot over at Auto Group of Louisville when looking for a car. Thank you to Scott and the staff for being there with a supportive hand throughout the whole process. Read more