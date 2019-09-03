Customer Reviews of Auto Group of Louisville
Having a new car is a great feeling, however the process of finding the new car that fits you... not so much. Being that I am a young female with not a lot of money to my name I worried that I would easily be taken advantage of when it came to buying a car and was very nervous about the whole process. However all that changed after arriving at Auto Group of Louisville. I was lucky enough to have Scott as my dealer and left the lot with the car I love dearly. I never felt pressured to make any decisions, or felt like the sale needed to be made that day. The car buying process at Auto Group of Louisville was exactly what I needed and I had absolutely no reason to be nervous going into it. I was in control and now the car I've been pining over for months is parked outside my house, the exact color, make, model, I wanted with additions I never even thought of having all at a MUCH lower price than I could find anywhere else. I highly recommend checking out the lot over at Auto Group of Louisville when looking for a car. Thank you to Scott and the staff for being there with a supportive hand throughout the whole process.
Purchased a car, they did everything they could to accommodate me, including working with my insurance company to get my funds for my totaled car. Won’t shop anywhere else in the future!
This is a great family dealership. They were very helpful getting me in to a vehicle when I have been without one for a while. I have already recommended them to all my co-workers. Shaun and Evan were great.
I recently worked with Mike who typically works on internet sales. He is very friendly, knowledgeable, and eager to help me find what was right for me. Thank you for all your hard work!
