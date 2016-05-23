3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I thought maybe new car selling techniques had changed from 15 years ago (the last time I bought a new car), with the economy in the tank and all, but Oxmoor Mazda proved to me nothing has changed. Still the same high pressure, double and triple team you, lying and basically do anything to get you to overpay for a new vehicle. I don't buy anything without knowing reasonable prices to pay, and in the case of new cars, the invoice and Edmunds TMV etc. I went to purchase a new car for my 19 year old son, a college freshman. I took him along so he could "see" how the process worked. Boy, was he worn out after just visiting 2 dealerships. Luckily we had only a fixed amount of money to spend and that was it, not a penny more. Oxmoor Mazada had the vehicle we wanted (trim line and color) and the salesman knew our top line (which I might add was very aggressive from the buyer standpoint). After an hour of stalling, and negotiating, etc. they finally double teamed us with the salesman's supervisor. He offered the same deal that the salesman offered (which was $500 more than we had). When they began to moan and groan that they could not make any money at my price, I showed them a competitor's price for the same model (but a trim line that stickered for $1,800 more), when they were asking only $200 more. I asked how the other dealer could make money at that price when Oxmoor could not. That is when the [violative content deleted] hit the fan. They began yelling and screaming that the other dealer did not have THAT car in stock, and they would have to get it from Oxmoor, and there was no way the other dealer would honor that price. The GM got involved, and after his yelling tirade he took the salesman's papers and threw them on the floor and screamed "we will not sell to him at that price (the deal they previously offered). I politely told the GM I did not appreciate his behavior or the bashing of another dealership. I walked out. Oh by the way, 2 days later I had a wonderful buying experience at the other dealership and the did sell the higher priced car for their email price (actually $200 less). Read more