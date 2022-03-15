Oxmoor Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Oxmoor Ford Lincoln
Extremely Pleased
by 03/15/2022on
Had a great overall experience with our car purchase. Our Salesperson Wyatt was knowledgeable and personable. Everyone on the Staff was open and friendly. Will definitely return for any future needs and will highly recommend Oxmoor Ford Lincoln.
Great sales person
by 12/27/2021on
Tanner was our sales rep and was excellent. Was not pushy and answered all questions. Wife wanted this car for a while. Bought lincoln cosair in silver radiance. Tanner treated us like family and we appreciate that.
Darrell was very helpful and knowledgeable.
by 12/07/2021on
The whole staff was very courteous and helpful. On another point I was very pleased to see that the dealership had a long list of charities they supported. This in my mind speaks highly of the owner of Oxmoor Ford. Thanks again Darrell for all your help.
Extreme satisfaction
by 10/30/2021on
I just purchased a 2018 Ford expedition platinum trim at Oxmoor Ford. Had a wonderful experience with our sales person Aaron who was personable and very well organized. The sales manager and finance manager were also helpful. We were even able to I have discussions with one of the service technicians which was also informative. Overall we would definitely recommend others to consider Oxmoor Ford for their new and used car purchases.
Great Salesman - (Aaron K.) at Oxmoor Ford Lincoln
by 09/03/2021on
I truly liked my salesman, Aaron K. He wasn’t pushy and he was knowledgeable about the SUV I was interested in and actually purchased. The only hiccup was that I had questioned the finance rates they quoted me. Aaron immediately went back to the finance office and found out that the rates originally quoted were incorrect. He came back with the correct interest rates and we were good. He is young but was very easy to talk with. I was happy with my experience there. I knew what I wanted when I walked in the door from research on the internet. I wasn’t pushed into looking at other vehicles with more options or a different more expensive model. My whole experience was good and the next day my neighbor decided they wanted to go to the same dealership to possibly purchase their own new vehicle. Hopefully they will.
Oxmoor Ford Rocks
by 08/21/2021on
Clint was very knowledgeable and professional. The transaction was fast and at a fair price.
Sales
by 07/26/2021on
I liked that the process was fast and efficient.
Chip sells the Mustang GT
by 06/25/2021on
After multiple horrible experiences with BMW of Louisville we decided to trade a car (which we did like) but the dealership experience was consistently a nightmare. Saw the mustang on line. It was a a nice car and the salespeople were a little aggressive but reasonable. Did the deal got the car home and being a maintenance guy did some looking. Didn’t see any oil AT ALL on the dipstick. Put 1.5 quarts in still no oil. Thought I was an idiot. Took the car to autozone and embarrassed myself by asking the guy to check the oil. Yep, put 2.5 more quarts in. So I drove that car 50+ miles 4 quarts low on oil That’s how it left the dealership. So zero stars
Satisfied customer
by 06/19/2021on
Fantastic sales staff. My salesman went the extra mile to ensure the vehicle I bought met all my needs. Superb young man.
Good buy from a really nice guy
by 06/15/2021on
Liked the friendly service and polite staff John Savi is a good salesman glad we got him as our salesman
Great customer care
by 04/26/2021on
We were looking for specific features for a vehicle in our price range. Our salesman really listened to us and found one that met our needs. The whole process was very pleasant from initial inquiry to final purchase.
Awesome
by 04/19/2021on
Ray met us at our car the whole experience took just 2 hrs.!!! Who else can do that? From test drive to finance to drive away in our Nautilus. That was PAIN FREE!
Service
by 04/15/2021on
I have a car from Oxmoor and the check engine light came on. They told me it would be a month and half before they could get it in.Thats bad business if you can not service your customer s.
Best car sales
by 04/11/2021on
They are very professional, they are informative, they really take the time and work with you, they are polite, courteous and compassionate , best sale experience I’ve had in years
2020
by 03/19/2021on
The sales agent was knowledgeable and very helpful. Made the buying experience nice
Verify availability before going
by 03/11/2021on
We were looking for a specific type of vehicle. There were many to choose from online but once we arrived at the location one wasn’t ready, some had been sold, and the available number online was not actually available on the lot. I strongly recommend contacting the location to verify the vehicle(s)you wish to see are available. We did not do that.
Oxmoor ford
by 04/13/2020on
Only issue was when taking test drive car was Out of gas and keys were not left in car. All other of the visit was A+.
Certified Vehicle was NOT certified
by 03/03/2020on
Please READ ALL of this before you do any Business with Oxmoor Ford CONSUMER RESPONSE: 2-21-20 See YELP for pictures of my Rotors First off, I would like to state I was a service manager for an independent automotive repair center for 14 years and have a vast knowledge of vehicle condition and repair. If this was “regular wear and tear”, I would have no problem paying for maintenance and service, and I would not be filing this complaint. Yes, we drove our truck, and yes, I always service my vehicle regularly. Oil changes do not require the wheels to be pulled off and the brakes to be thoroughly inspected. During an oil change service, you can easily check the thickness of the pads and rotors, but they must be pulled apart to notice an issue of this nature. Oxmoor ford has only spoke about the thickness of the brake pads and the thickness of the rotors. My issue is with the condition of the rotors and what that condition caused. 12, 000 miles WILL NOT cause the issue I am about to describe, and the 12,000 mile portion of a certified warranty should cover an issue like this, that was not repaired during a certification process. The rotors were so rusted and deteriorated on the inside they were coming apart and pieces of the rotor were getting lodged in between the backing plates and brake pads. This has nothing to do with the thickness of the pad or rotor. I have photos my local dealer gave me to show to Oxmoor, so they could see how bad these rotors were falling apart. Rotors in this condition should have been replaced in order to certify this vehicle. My local dealer advised I should definitely go back to Oxmoor with this issue, and these should not have been on a certified vehicle. I have a copy of my 172 point inspection and the only box checked for anything replaced are wiper blades. If they replaced the rear pads they did not mark it in the repaired or replaced box on my 172 point inspection. This makes me have even less confidence in the certification of my truck. It confirms for me even more they just checked boxes on the inspection, rather that truly certifying my truck. I would like to show the BBB and the consumers that read this, the pictures of my rotors and show the 172 inspection sheet I was given when I purchased the truck. I always pay the extra $1000.00 to purchase a certified vehicle so I don’t have to worry about an issue like this happening in the first few months and miles I have my new vehicle. I also always buy a platinum warranty for normal issues that will arise, because I know this is a vehicle and things will happen and I will need repairs. But I should not have to deal with rusted and deteriorated rotors coming apart a few months after I purchase a certified truck. Does the * in the statement from Ford below stand for “if we failed to properly perform the 172-point inspection we will not be held responsible for any issues”. FORD Certified vehicles: Every car, truck, SUV or crossover must pass a 172-point inspection before it can qualify as a Ford Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle. When you purchase a CPO vehicle, you get the confidence of this comprehensive inspection plus manufacturer-backed limited warranty coverage. It comes with a •12-month/12,000-mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty Coverage* • 7-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty Coverage*. I would like Oxmoor Ford to reimburse me for the $615.00 brake job I just paid for, due to the safety condition my “certified Vehicle” was sold to me in. I would also like Oxmoor Ford to have my vehicle to go through the “172-point inspection again at my local dealer to assure me this has been completed properly, and boxes are not just checked off without the proper inspection. OXMOOR FORD RESPONSE to BBB complaint 2-20-20 Oxmoor Auto Group February 20, 2020 RE: BBB # 14164756 To Whom it may concern; This letter acknowledges receipt of a consumer complaint dated February 18, 2020. As you know, Oxmoor Ford Lincoln appreciates the opportunity to respond whenever a customer complaint is brought to my attention. I pulled the 172 point inspection that was performed for the Ford certification. The rear brake pads were replaced, since they were below specification, while the front brakes passed certification. At the time of certification, the vehicle had 32,574 miles. Through Carfax and Ford reporting I found that the vehicle has been serviced three times since it was purchased from Oxmoor Ford. During each service visit an inspection was performed. On 11/6/2019 at 36,964 miles the brakes were at 5mm thickness, and on 1/27/2020 at 42,322 both front and rear brakes were at 5mm thickness. At the last service, at 44,899 miles the front pads were below 3mm and the dealer recommended a front brake service. Ms. W drove over 12,000 miles in 4 months and her vehicle was serviced three times since purchase. The vehicle was inspected and sold to the customer as a certified vehicle, however, wear and tear items are not covered under warranty. While I regret that Ms. W is dissatisfied, nothing is due or owed to her regarding this complaint. Very Truly Yours, Service Director
Lucky to be ALIVE to write this review
by 11/01/2019on
let me share my experience with you: I bought 2016 low mileage car from this dealership last week and I had terrible experience with them. I was being told lies after lies during the negotiations. First for the initial monthly payment they gave me (13%!) I was told if my credit is good enough the monthly payment goes down. that is a big lie. if you agree on a monthly price with them that payments never goes down no matter what happens. if you got approved the better APR from bank (they definitely get better APR) the dealership is getting the benefit not you. it means the dealership pays for example 4% to the bank and you pay 13% to dealership. there was a noise coming out from front right tire during the test drive and I told them to fix it before I buy the car and they refused to do so. I also offered them money to do the service but they again refused to touch the car and they said it "as is" car. when I insisted there might be something wrong with the tire and particularly break pad they showed me inspection report and said this car passed "the national safety inspection" and the low mileage car wouldn't have any problem. guess what happened. 2 days later the bolt that keeps the break pad in place pulled off in the middle of highway!!! what kind of safety inspection approves this?!! I am absolutely lucky to be alive right now and writing this review!! last when I get the car key from them after signing all the paper works they gave me only 1 key. when I asked for the other one I was told there is no guarantee if there are 2 keys! I said you should've told me in the beginning and they said you didn't ask! Is that what being a dealership is? hiding the facts from customers to sell them something and getting profit no matter how they are being treated?! nevertheless it was my first and last experience with ford dealerships i encourage all of my family and friends to consider a dealership that sees you as a costumer not moving money and treat you the way you deserve.
Good experience (as far as car shopping goes)
by 04/11/2019on
Myka was a delight. Obviously a little new and still learning her way around but enthusiastic without being over eager or pushy.
Car purchase
by 02/23/2019on
Fair trade-in on my old vehicle and set me up with a very nice vehicle. Great service!
