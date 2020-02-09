We are car people having a great time selling exciting cars. If the sound of a BIG V8 gives you goose bumps.....you may be MOPAR MATERIAL and you are the type of customer we are looking for!
Jordon is by far the best!
by 09/02/2020on
I have been searching for a new car for a while. I went to several Jeep dealerships before coming to Oxmoor. Jordan was so helpful and made buying my first car a very good experience. Everyone there was super friendly from the moment you walked into the door. I’m so grateful that buying my first car was a pleasant experience
Buyers experience
by 07/25/2020on
The salesman Adam was extremely helpful, Courteous and respectful, worked with me to purchase the last 3500 Ram on the lot. Many thanks to him and management for their diligence and patience in putting this deal together.
Excellent
by 05/25/2020on
Dealership was responsive. Sales representative, Alex Persful, was knowledgable and patient. Purchase process was pleasant and Mr. Persful was attentive without being pushy. He also did as much as he could to educate us about the car features in spite of the Cover 19 limitations.
Great place to shop
by 03/04/2020on
Listened to our tastes, showed us the car we wanted, showed it to us in detail. There was no hard sell tactics, they let the car sell itself. Even when we went home to think about it and check financing options. Cary was awesome, highly recommended. Dealership was clean, they introduced us to everybody, who were all welcoming and helpful.
Oxmoor chyslsr
by 02/26/2020on
They did a good job and the salesman was very knowledgeable and kind. I would recommend them to others.
Worst service I have ever received
by 01/30/2020on
I recently looked at a vehicle on this lot via edmunds.com. I was contacted by Joe Rauh. After discussing with my son (who I was helping to find a vehicle) we placed an offer the following day via text, as that is how we had been communicating. I waited the entire day the next day and heard nothing from Joe. An internet sales manager contacted me via email that afternoon and I let her know I hadn’t been contacted. She said she would find out what was going on. I received an email from Joe the next morning saying he was taking the offer to management and he would contact me shortly. I waited several hours and then contacted the internet sales manager. I never heard back from Joe. And finally, when dealing with the internet sales manager, they countered my offer, but with dealer “fees” of $798 and excluding taxes, I would have paid more than they had advertised to begin with. Horrible service, dishonest pricing advertisement, and an overall bad experience. Definitely not the kind of dealership I want to use with a purchase as important as a vehicle.
Awesome
by 01/23/2020on
Cary was nothing short of amazing to deal with, very professional and patient while I made my decision. Will definitely be back to purchase from Cary again.
Excellent
by 01/12/2020on
Oxmoor and especially Cary Luker, our salesperson listened to our concerns and took their time with us to meet our needs in buying our new Jeep Compass.
New Jeep
by 12/05/2019on
Very easy deal sales person called in the demo that we wanted to see.
Excellence!
by 09/28/2019on
The entire staff at Oxmoor was patient, knowledgeable, and friendly. Professional service all the way through.
2019 challenger
by 08/05/2019on
Got a very nice vehicle for a good price. I will recommend dealer to friends and family
A Pleasure to deal with
by 12/26/2018on
My wife and I actually found ourselves having a conversation on the way home about the friendly, knowledgeable and professional staff at the dealership. It was much better than any experience I've had at a auto dealership in years; they even filled the tank! We live 3 hours away and we would absolutely make the trip again to purchase from the folks from Oxmoor again. Thank you, your're doing things right.
Great buying experience
by 08/15/2016on
Very good people, no pressure whatsoever, stopped by to check a car I saw online and ended up buying it. They went above and beyond to make the deal works for me, they gave me a great price for my trade in and a great price for the car I bought. I am a repeat customer, this was my 2nd Challenger that I bought from them.
Hassle-free Purchase
by 05/16/2016on
Can't say enough good things about Oxmoor Chrysler... Our salesperson, Milena, was professional and friendly. She answered all of our questions to help us find the perfect vehicle, and even set up the Bluetooth connection with my cell phone before we left in our new Town & Country.
New Car Purchase
by 05/08/2016on
I dreaded going to purchase a new car as I don't like the "dog and pony show" that is so often goes along with the purchase. The experience was the exact opposite of what I had anticipated, our salesman Gage was professional and friendly and the manager (Jade) didn't play the expected bad guy role that is often used as a sales negotiation tactic. I truly enjoyed the experience and left the dealership feeling I got a great deal on a new car. I would highly recommend this dealership and the above listed salespeople. (And no I'm not releated or personal friends with any of them.) Jim Collins 2016 Jeep Cherokee
Chrysler 200 C
by 05/03/2016on
I went in looking to test drive a 2014 Ford Fusion. Ended up test driving the Chrysler 200c. Fell in love with it boughtIit 2 days later. My sales associate Milena was a GREAT help, no pressure no hassling. She answered every question I had about the car and made sure my bluetooth and uconnect was connected before I left the lot. All in all she gets 5 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 and so does Oxmoor Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Vehicle service
by 04/25/2016on
This dealership did an excellent job with my vehicle, especially considering that it is not a make and model that would normally be serviced there. They even ordered new tires for the rear and I was able to take it right back a few days later and get it taken care of. My wife went in five days later and bought a new vehicle from them. I want to mention by name the folks that took excellent care of us there: Shawn McGill (highly knowledgeable and professional) , Carrie McCarty (friendly, professional, and might I add beautiful) and Milena Asiryan (apparently could make a living selling iceboxes in Alaska). Thanks to the whole team.
Air Bag Recall Notice
by 02/04/2016on
I received a Recall Notice in July, 2016 for a need to replace the steering wheel air-bag. My only issue with this Recall Notice is that it took until Jan. 2016 until the parts became available at Chrysler Oxmoor Dealership. I don't blame the Dealership for this issue as they consistently claimed that the manufacturer of this part was not Dodge but another company. Also, considering the Ford Pinto fiasco back in the 70's I am hard pressed to believe that the manufacturer of this truck did not know about this issue before it rolled off the assembly line. In short, that means that it would cost the manufacturer more money to send the truck back into the assembly line to repair the problem instead of being "found out" that there was a defective part in this vehicle and it was cheaper to repair it after the fact. All the while people inadvertently were harmed as a result of the airbag deploying, even without front end impact, and leaving the occupants in the vehicle hurt as a result of sharp metal particles that flew out as a result of the airbag deployment. All that said, Sybil Koch, at Oxmoor Dodge, readily assisted me - in January - as the part was available and my time on the waiting list became open. The Dealership claimed that they only received 3 - 4 parts per week from the manufacturer of the air-bag. Based upon what I have said, you be the judge. My main concern to note is this: Sybil Koch addressed me in a professional manner. I am satisfied with the way she treated me.
