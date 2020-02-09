service Rating

I received a Recall Notice in July, 2016 for a need to replace the steering wheel air-bag. My only issue with this Recall Notice is that it took until Jan. 2016 until the parts became available at Chrysler Oxmoor Dealership. I don't blame the Dealership for this issue as they consistently claimed that the manufacturer of this part was not Dodge but another company. Also, considering the Ford Pinto fiasco back in the 70's I am hard pressed to believe that the manufacturer of this truck did not know about this issue before it rolled off the assembly line. In short, that means that it would cost the manufacturer more money to send the truck back into the assembly line to repair the problem instead of being "found out" that there was a defective part in this vehicle and it was cheaper to repair it after the fact. All the while people inadvertently were harmed as a result of the airbag deploying, even without front end impact, and leaving the occupants in the vehicle hurt as a result of sharp metal particles that flew out as a result of the airbag deployment. All that said, Sybil Koch, at Oxmoor Dodge, readily assisted me - in January - as the part was available and my time on the waiting list became open. The Dealership claimed that they only received 3 - 4 parts per week from the manufacturer of the air-bag. Based upon what I have said, you be the judge. My main concern to note is this: Sybil Koch addressed me in a professional manner. I am satisfied with the way she treated me. Read more