by 08/27/2021on
I spent the last hour retrieving my wife’s car from one of the service technicians who took her car to his house in Bardstown, KY because “…it needed to have some miles put on it after some warranty work was done.” Only found out because my wife has a tracker in her car and wondered why it was not at the dealership at 8 p.m. and was being driven around Bardstown, KY. Called Service Manager and he says this is routine. Doubt many people would expect their cars to be driven to someone else’s home for the night 30+ miles away. I suspect he is telling the truth that this is routine as the service technician had the “service ticket” with him which tells me he knows he needs to take that paper home in case he gets pulled over so he can show why the car is not in his name. Bottom line is if you want your car fixed and don’t mind some extra wear and tear and miles on your car, take it to Neil Huffman Mazda dealership service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
dealership is rip off
by 12/09/2020on
Milena asks you for good reviews even after bad service and once you are done she is something else.. guys stay away from this dealership .. it is just rip off.
wonderful service
by 04/24/2015on
I had a great experience buying my 2015 Mazda 3 at Neil Huffman Mazda. I have absolutely no complaints. There was no pressure to buy, they answered all of my questions, and worked hard to get a car in my price range with the options I wanted. Car buying should always be this easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer Beware!
by 11/08/2013on
In April 2012 I bought a used car from Neill Huffman Mazda. I was told it received a 101 point certified inspection. No sooner than I drove the car off the lot, I found out the engine needed to be replaced. After trying to contact Kent F, and try to work something out, I was ignored for at least 3 weeks. When I finally did get in touch with Kent, he told me there was nothing wrong with the car, but to bring it in and they would test it. After their service department determined, that yes, the engine needed to be replaced; Kent was a pain to work with. In June of 2012, I worked with them to replace my engine. I was told the "new" engine would have a 1 year warranty. Keep in mind that not only did I purchase the car, but now I've had to buy an engine. Kent did waive the "labor" fee of putting the engine in, so that was nice. About 10 or 11 months later, the car started running strange. I took it into Neill Huffman again. They claimed nothing was wrong. I argued that there really was something wrong, but they insisted that the only thing wrong was a bad battery. I replaced it. I would then, have my car into Neill Huffman 4 more times. Each time, nothing was wrong. It was not until September 2013, that they would FINALLY claim my engine needed to be replaced, AGAIN. Now my warranty was up (Because Neill Huffman kept stalling) and I have a car that does not run. I attempted to work with Kent, but the "best" they could do for me was give me a $1000 trade in on my car and lease me another car for $350 a month. I attempted numerous times to talk to Kim H, to try and work something out, but she never returned my calls. I'm not upset. I'm frustrated that not only did they sell me a car and not tell me about the engine, but they stole money from me after I paid for a new engine. I would never recommend this business to my own worst enemy. This is the exact reason car salesmen get a bad name. Treating their customers like garbage.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience
by 10/16/2009on
I bought a Mazda 3 I Touring and it was the best buying experience I have evered encountered in 55 years. I obtained a price via email and they honored their price (actually came down $200). This was a great price that was $1,000 under the Edmunds TMV. The sales staff was great with no BS, and even the finacne guy was a pleasure.