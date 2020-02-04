Love my car
04/02/2020
I bought my car online do to this cov19 virus. It was a great experience. There was no pressure, no rushing. My sales rep. Was Dillian Corner, he stayed in constant contact with me. Answered all my questions. I have challenged credit but this didn't stop him. I thought that I would have to settle for a used car. However I was able to get a a brand new 2020 Chevy Trax for payments I can actually afford and they delivered it to me. It was truly a great experience. Thank you Dillian and Lauren and finance Dept. I know where I'll be getting my next car.
Good choice of dealerships
by 03/12/2020on
My first experience with Montgomery Chevrolet was a good one thanks to the rapid internet response from Jessica and my salesman Troy Lacy. It was an easy relationship, whereby one felt right at home with everyone, and Troy immediately treated me as a long-time customer and without any sales pressure. Perfect place to do business.
Great Customer Service
by 12/29/2019on
Great experience Dave Peege was our sales rep and he was wonderful. He was very caring and made the whole experience very pleasant..He really looked out for us to make sure we understood every thing that was happening.We had a 5 star rating for Montgomery. Rob Reeves was also very helpful.
Awesome Dealership
by 12/26/2019on
My experience from top to bottom was awesome. My salesman, Sean Tedder, was great and made the process easy and enjoyable. He did a great job. Highly recommend this dealership.
Recent Purchase
by 12/24/2019on
This was the easiest and most relaxed experience I have ever had at a car dealership. The staff were so professional and personal. Our sales person Dillon Corner was very helpful and professional I would highly recommend to anyone looking for a vehicle to go to The Big M on Preston
Great experience
by 12/24/2019on
I had the pleasure of dealing with Bill Miller, one of the most direct straight forward car salesman I have ever met, he helped me test drive a couple of cars and more importantly he helped me with negotiating a great deal with the dealership regarding the car I bought and the car I traded in. The overall experience was great and stress free. I am so appreciative of his effort and I would truly recommend him whenever you decide to buy a car from this dealership
Montgomery Chevrolet and Dillon
by 11/25/2019on
Great experience. Dillon - their salesman is knowledgeable and professional.
Extremely satisfied
by 10/27/2019on
Jerome Harris was considerate knowledgable and didn't make any promises that he didn't keep. He said they try hard to help me and they did because he took extra care. THANK YOU!!
Grate experience
by 09/29/2019on
Would recomend to a friend took awhile to finish up with the sale but over all it was grate miss my dodge caravan but love the trax
Purchase of 2012 Mazda Mazda 5
by 09/26/2019on
Robert Cannon was my sales representative. I could not have asked for better service than Mr. Cannon gave me. He was so courteous with every question I had.
Great Experience
by 11/12/2018on
We had a great experience at Mongomery Chevrolet. Timmy Churchill was very helpful and got us in a brand new 2018 Chevy Cruze with little money down.
Just another sleazy car dealer.
by 08/11/2017on
We bought an older pickup and when we went to test drive it the salesman, Robert Canon said the speedometer just quit working. When we were working the deal, we asked that they fix the speedometer. They ended up giving us $300 off the price of the pickup. Now we find out that it cost $600 to fix. A Chevy dealership would know how much it cost to fix a speedometer on a Chevy pickup. Sending a 19 year old out the door with a vehicle without a speedometer to make $300. Not my kind of dealer.
amazing car buying experience
by 07/09/2015on
Everyone was so nice and helpful. I didn't feel the anxiety of the normal car buying experience. Everything was explained wonderfully.
survey
by 05/11/2015on
It was ok, but I really wanted a Sorento but you guys wanted to much a month for it. I was told after about a year of having my car I could upgrade for around the same amount monthly payemnt. So I had to settle with the same type car just newer.
Car Service Review
by 05/09/2015on
The transportation service. Charles was very kind and respectable. He dropped me off at work while my car was being fixed.
Kia Store provides good service
by 05/06/2015on
Staff was pleasant, helpful and honest. Service was thorough and professional. Bathroom was clean, and so was waiting area. Wifi worked well and made the wait very pleasant.
Love My Kia Soul!!
by 05/02/2015on
I was impressed by the fact that everyone from the sale person to the final look at my car. I love my new KIA Soul. The dealership bend over backward to get the color (had to be black) and afford. Great Place!!!
Kia Rio maintenance
by 08/22/2009on
Although the service department is competent, to some extent, my inability to give a good review remains confident to get good service. I believe it is Kia that is the hodup in getting service performed. Not the dealer or service department. My car has a problem, has had a problem for over two weeks now, and may be even longer if no one speaks up and tries to get something done about this. The service dept. rep did state that gasoline is the cause of the problem, but finding out many, very many Rio's have the same problem, that cannot be the case. Being put off? Maybe. Maybe not. So far the service dept. has been capable of performing what needs be done, but that is slipping due the fact that Kia is not standing to their obligations. And word of mouth may take over if nothing is done soon. Word of mouth can travel a long way, and hopefully that won't be the case, but it will be if either Kia or the dealership steps up and corrects the problems.
BIg M Chevrolet Louisville
by 05/04/2009on
I was recently in the market for a slightly used chevrolet Suburban. I needed my Suburban with specific attributes, because I use the car for my work and it needs to be able to hold me work box and the kids,... ect. I am a very busy person though so I like most people don't have time to drive all over Louisville, searching for what I wanted. Big M Chevrolet of Louisville had the perfect answer for me. They have a website that has all their inventory online, and some email system that would update me via email whenever a Suburban in my specified price range came on to the lot. So once I got the email a few weeks later, I knew where the exact car I wanted was and never had to do more than click my finger on a button a few times to find it...
