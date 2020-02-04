service Rating

Although the service department is competent, to some extent, my inability to give a good review remains confident to get good service. I believe it is Kia that is the hodup in getting service performed. Not the dealer or service department. My car has a problem, has had a problem for over two weeks now, and may be even longer if no one speaks up and tries to get something done about this. The service dept. rep did state that gasoline is the cause of the problem, but finding out many, very many Rio's have the same problem, that cannot be the case. Being put off? Maybe. Maybe not. So far the service dept. has been capable of performing what needs be done, but that is slipping due the fact that Kia is not standing to their obligations. And word of mouth may take over if nothing is done soon. Word of mouth can travel a long way, and hopefully that won't be the case, but it will be if either Kia or the dealership steps up and corrects the problems. Read more