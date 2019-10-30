Skip to main content
815 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40243
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Louisville

2 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Glowing Review!

by Kennedy on 10/30/2019

I'm a recent college graduate and was in the market for my first car. My family and I had the pleasure of working with the lovely Erica Tharpe and our experience couldn't have been any better. Buying a new car can be super overwhelming but with her warm and inviting personality, her extensive knowledge and her comforting patience during the whole process, she made this brand new experience a breeze! It was such a blessing to have her as an agent and a facilitator in this new stage of my life. The business needs more people like her and Enterprise has found a gem in their midst! If you're looking for beyond great customer and looking for your next ride, Enterprise is your business and Erica is your woman! But I guess, I'm kinda bias! :) Thank you so much for everything Erica!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

We currently have four cars purchased from Enterprise car sales.

by DadOfDevildogs on 11/18/2015

Buying a used car can be scary but with Enterprise you know that the rental fleet car is well maintained. Plus no haggle pricing it's almost like buying a new car but for thousands less.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
