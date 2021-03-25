1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband and I are researching to find our soon to be 16 year old the vehicle she wants at the best price we can find. This dealership had a price listed on the vehicle that was unbelievable compared to other dealers, and it meant a 9 hour drive to get the vehicle but it would worth it to save the money. After multiple emails and the sales person knowing how far we lived away, my husband called to talk logistics; then, he is told... well.... the internet prices are actually for ford employees. Ridiculous. Were they expecting us to come that far and then spring an extra $10,000 on us. BEWARE. As long as you are not expecting to get the internet prices, you may be ok. Read more