Byerly Ford
Customer Reviews of Byerly Ford
No need to go anywhere else
by 03/25/2021on
I won't buy a car anywhere else! Karen, my salesperson is so knowledgeable and efficient. I never have to haggle and always feel confident in the quality of the vehicle I buy. It's worth the 3 hour drive to do business here. Highly recommend!!!
No need to go anywhere else
by 03/25/2021on
I won't buy a car anywhere else! Karen, my salesperson is so knowledgeable and efficient. I never have to haggle and always feel confident in the quality of the vehicle I buy. It's worth the 3 hour drive to do business here. Highly recommend!!!
Karen Wheeler
by 01/03/2021on
Karen Wheeler just helped me get another great car from Byerly!! It is always great to work with Karen as she listens to what my needs are and works to fill every one of them. She does all the work so I just show up, sign paperwork, and go home happy. I like that she is a prayerful person too and very trustworthy I never have to worry about being taken advantage of by her. Her hard work and dedication to customer service builds a solid reputation for Byerly
Screen name
by 12/21/2020on
I bought a used car with only 60k miles. Within the first week I had problems with my car, called the deal ship and they told me I had to deal with it. Shady business, just looking to make money!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Byerly Ford Quick Lane
by 08/31/2020on
I drove in before heading on a road trip because I heard a rattling noise coming from possibly my tires. The problem was found with my brakes and adjustment was made. I thanked God for the dealership who knows their cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Max service at Byerly Ford
by 08/17/2020on
Good service and Technician talked to me afterwards
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
by 06/09/2020on
Karen Wheeler is the bees knees!! She always goes above and beyond to help find exactly what your looking for! She is a strong, independent woman and always down to help! Thank you so much for taking the time to help me and my family find the perfect fit! You are lightening in a body and anyone who crosses your path should be grateful!!
False Advertising
by 08/25/2019on
My husband and I are researching to find our soon to be 16 year old the vehicle she wants at the best price we can find. This dealership had a price listed on the vehicle that was unbelievable compared to other dealers, and it meant a 9 hour drive to get the vehicle but it would worth it to save the money. After multiple emails and the sales person knowing how far we lived away, my husband called to talk logistics; then, he is told... well.... the internet prices are actually for ford employees. Ridiculous. Were they expecting us to come that far and then spring an extra $10,000 on us. BEWARE. As long as you are not expecting to get the internet prices, you may be ok.
Amazing
by 07/18/2019on
Karen Wheeler is amazing. I came in last minute to find a vehicle in our $5,000 budget and she hit spot on. We were there an hour and had already found the perfect fit for me 🤗 thank you Karen so much. She went above and beyond
byerly ford
by 06/17/2019on
Great experience buying our new Ford Edge! Walked in picked it out and a few hours later it was mine. Karen was very helpful and nice to work with, The only down side was the finance guy trying to upsell warranties and spray on coatings on the car even after I told him I wasn't interested at the very beginning.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 03/14/2019on
Required service was prompt and very professional. All at a fair price.p
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Warranty claim
by 03/08/2019on
Took 2018 Ford Explorier in for warranty claim on roof rack popping of the brackets. Two weeks after getting it back, same problem occurred.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 12/11/2018on
Fast sign in and very good service. Chris in the Ford service department is very helpful and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
STEVE WINTERS
by 08/27/2018on
Marty Bray is my rep and has been for twenty years. Professionalism, respect, and dignity, best describes Marty and the team at Byerly. We promote them on social media and send referrals to them whenever possible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 08/19/2018on
I purchased a 2018 Ford Escape at Byerly Ford. It was so easy to purchase a car and have it home in a couple hours. Karen Wheeler is absolutely the best sales gal I have ever experienced in buying a car. She aims to please and she certainly did. Request her for sure!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Quick Lane routine service on my 2017 Ford Focus.
by 06/12/2018on
I arrived at Byerly in the late morning. The Quick Lane service assistant met me and took my request for service and ushered me into the waiting room. My service was completed in approximately 40 minutes and was very well done. Great responsiveness and service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing customer service!
by 05/10/2018on
Larry Wise is the man to see. He made our buying experience stress free. We left with exactly the type of vehicle we wanted! He made it happen!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Top Notch
by 01/01/2018on
The Byerly Ford Service Department takes great care of me. I trust no other Service Department in the city to touch my baby. Always completely satisfied!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
my edge
by 08/25/2017on
I have no complaints they did everything they was supposed to do in a very good time frame
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Deana
by 08/22/2017on
Brought my Explorer in for a brake fluid leak, they the problem & fixed it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2017 Escape
by 08/17/2017on
They had the best selection of any where I looked
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Replace Flat Tire
by 08/16/2017on
Everything after initial check-in was great, had to wait about 15 minutes before someone was able to get me taken care of !!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments