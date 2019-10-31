Customer Reviews of Bachman Volkswagen
VW Passat 2018
by 10/31/2019on
SHAWN RAMSEY was superb. He came 110 miles to pick me up from home. Although their initial asking price was much lower than KBB, they also gave me 2.5% discount. I will definitely go there again if I want to buy a VW.
Great used car buying experience
by 05/29/2018on
Great first time experience purchasing a used car from them. Sales team was patient not pushy and made time for us to test drive several cars. The purchase process was faster than most dealers I have dealt with. They had sold several cars this day and could have been jammed up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tiguan
by 05/27/2018on
Sales representatives and financial personnel were very friendly and knowledgeable. Warranty was a deciding factor for us after looking at other dealerships.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
15 VW Passat
by 04/10/2018on
My experience at Bachman VW was pleasant. Our sales guy Tom Kennedy took his time to find the perfect vehicle. Highly recommended
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Loving Our Passat From Bachman Volkswagen
by 02/24/2018on
We are so glad that we bought our Passat from Bachman Volkswagen! Our sales person Austin Bowling was great to work with. Hes not a high pressure sales kind of guy. That made my husband and I very comfortable. We are pleased with our whole car buying experience at Bachman!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Customer
by 02/14/2018on
This was our 1st experience with Bachman. We are very impressed! They were easy to deal with, honest and went the extra mile to earn our business. If this is any example, we are going to have a great fiture relationship with Bachman!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Car buying can be a pleasant experience
by 01/03/2018on
Looked at several brands and went to several lots before returning to Bachman. Les was very helpful and not pushy like others we had experience. Les was able to locate the car we wanted and explained all the features at delivery. Good experience overall.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 11/27/2017on
I had an all around great experience with Bachman Volkswagen. I came in and immediately had help. Next thing I knew Tom had me settled with the perfect car. Would recommend Bachman to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Bachman vw
by 07/15/2016on
Price . Better price than any other VW dealer around. Very knowledgable sales staff. Volkswagen makes a very good car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New 2016 Golf GTI SE Owner
by 07/12/2016on
Ryan Hutchings, and the rest of the dealership, was great through the whole process. I'm very happy with my purchase and appreciate jobs everyone involved performed. I have already recommended your dealership and will continue to do so. Keep up the great work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Drew at Bachman VW is the man
by 07/12/2016on
Drew Redmond is an awesome Salesman. All of the staff is courteous and at no point did I feel pressured to make a deal I wasn't comfortable with. This is the second vehicle I have purchased at Bachman with Drew, and as long as Drew is there I will continue to purchase my VWs there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experiance
by 03/29/2016on
Honesty, accurate Quotes, fast attentive sales agent. Responded immediately and accurately to specific on-line vehicle request. Salesman met me at dealership and helped me turn in my rental car used to make 300 mi trip to dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Passat
by 03/09/2016on
I was looking for used Passat's, there were several to choose from and all were in very good condition. Prices were fair and did not need negotiation to get a good deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
VW # 13
by 03/05/2016on
Drew's Delivery Experience is fantastic. The Touareg was in the showroom, ready to go to Nashville. The Touareg was flawless, he did this to us the last time, we bought a 2015 CC. Drew called to check on us during our trip back home to Tennessee. Happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Sweet
by 03/03/2016on
Everyone was very kind and easy to work with. The facility was very clean and they were very fast with getting me in and out after agreeing to buy the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome GTI
by 02/20/2016on
This is our third Volkswagen from Bachman and although we have always had a good experience , Drew was fantastic. I came in looking for a standard GTI that was advertised on your website, but Drew insisted I wait for a GTI Autobahn he had coming in on trade. I'm so glad I waited. This car is awesome and I never would have bought it if it wasn't for Drew's expert sales recommendations. He really sold the features of this car which is why I waited and ultimately traded in my beloved Rabbit. Thanks Drew I owe you one!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Jetta
by 12/23/2015on
Sales associate was not pushy! They had the vehicle I wanted to purchase. The price of the vehicle was in my budget.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ask for Drew at Bachman for the best customer service!!
by 12/20/2015on
We have bought/leased five VWs over the last 12 years. We love Bachman. Our salesperson left and so Drew took care of us this time. He is just wonderful. He is so enthusiastic and knows his cars. He does not feel pushy or fake. I am grateful that we have him as our Bachman contact.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
VW 2016 Jetta Sport Purchase
by 12/07/2015on
I liked that carter went over the top. He even picked us up at home as our other car was in the shop. He listened to all our needs and helped us get our first new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
My experience
by 12/01/2015on
Drew was great; knowledgable and professional! He took the time to find the car I wanted and made sure that it was available the next day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience at Bachman Volkswagen
by 11/13/2015on
From the moment I decided to buy a new car, I new that I would buy one at Bachman Volkswagen. I knew because of the great service from all of the Bachman Volkswagen staff that my wife and I received the last time we bought a new car at Bachman Volkswagen. I saw the car online that I was interested in, and when I got off of work that day, I went to Bachman Volkswagen to take it for a test drive. When my wife and I got to the car lot and got out of our cars we were immediately greeted by Byron who was very friendly and knowledgeable about the cars that were at the car dealership. After taking the 2015 Volkswagen Beetle for a test drive, knowing that the car was priced right and working out the details of the car with the financing staff; I bought my first new car, that was also like my wives first new car many years ago, a Bachman Volkswagen Beetle, I have loved my car ever since the day I drove off the Bachman Volkswagen lot with many smiles on my face and I plan to have many more smiles throughout the years to come, Many thanks to all of the great staff at Bachman Volkswagen.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bachman Volkswagen works hard to be your top choice Volkswagen dealership in Louisville! Family owned and operated since 1985, Steve and Teresa Bachman are well known in the Louisville and Southern Indiana area for their dedication to excellence and focus on employee and customer satisfaction. They consistently carry the largest selection of new VW models and a huge pre-owned inventory as well. For sales, service, or parts, Bachman Volkswagen would love the opportunity to serve you and your family for years to come!
1 Comments