5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

On our purchase of a Ford Explorer (used), the Staff at Don Franklin in London Ky were very friendly, helpful, as well as making everything go very smoothly. Ted, the salesman who assisted in our purchase- was knowledgeable & down to earth- the other salesman were friendly and offered assistance as well throughout the process. The Financing manager was superb! The General Manager and Regional Manager were friendly and took time to talk, as well as, answer any questions we had. They made certain any concern (warranty, service, etc.) were addressed and made every effort to let us know they wanted true customer satisfaction! They have a very impressive Service Center that would be second to none! I would highly recommend buying a vehicle there, new or used- and feel confident the experience would be good. Read more