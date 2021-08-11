1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Filed on : May 10 2013 Filed by : xxxx xxxxx Lexington KY xxxxx Filed against : Rod Hatfield Chevrolet Used Vehicles 1501 Colesbury Cir Lexington KY 40511-1700 Complaint Description: Bought a car in September. Had to pay over $1400 in repairs in May. I got my 2006 Chrysler 300 in September of 2012. The very next day i had stalling issues and took it back. the service department said they could find nothing wrong with it. I took it home and it started stalling again the next day. Due to money issues i was not able to get it in for service again till about the first of April. I took it in with the same problem as before, but to a different shop. At Botts Garage in Harrodsburg. He noticed the wrong oil was in it, same oil that was in it when i bought it. He changed the oil for the cost of oil and labor and a diagnostic test ($140.00) I brought it home and on the way back to lexington started to stall again. The next week i took it back to a different shop. Bennets garage in Harrodsburg. They noticed a crack in the radiator that as very old. Pre dated the time i bought it. I replaced it for $460.00. The radiator was still not fixing the stalling. so after i saved even more money i was able to take it to Bob Allen dealership in Danville. They looked over the car and found a lot of problems that were due to age and were definitely problems that were there when i bought it. i would list them all but it is 3 pages of print outs. they randge from dry rotted hoses to bad cv axel boots and the PCM ($440.00 by itself)The tie rods were shot and the injector o- rings. Also belt and belt tensioner replaced. As well as all 16 spark plugs were wore out and replaced. As well as trans electrical plug. 2nd page...in take gaskets had to be replaced. Also Plug adapters replaced. There is more i have in there report. When i went to Rod Hatfield i ask to speak to Tim H. the sales manager and wanted to see the 130 point inspection that was supposed to be ran on all used cars they sell. He sent me to Jason B. and i presented these problems to him and again ask for the 130 point inspection report. He said they would not have that after a month because they just dont keep paperwork like that. I told him these issues were present when i bought the car and the 28 year SEA certified Chrysler mechanic said all these issues would have been more than noticeable if they did the 130 point inspection. Jason spoke with Phillip From Bob Allen and Jason told me that these things made no since and probably what caused my issue was driving in rain and water getting in a part. i ask Phillip at Bob Allen if this was possible and he said " Not even. What do they sell cars you cant drive in the rain'. Jason only offered to trade me into another car AFTER i got this one fixed. He only wanted to give me $10,000 trade on a $13,000 dollar car PLUS I HAD TO REPAIR MY CURRENT CAR MYSELF. I have spent money, time, lost work and missed getting my kids to school because of this. The $1400 plus $460.00 for the radiator and $140.00 for the oil and diagnostics is what im out. Your Desired Resolution: i want all of the issues that they had to miss on the inspection that they should have fixed covered. all the cost of labor and parts. NOT PUT INTO MORE JUNK THEY HAVE ON THERE LOT