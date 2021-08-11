Rod Hatfield Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Rod Hatfield Chevrolet
[non-permissible content removed]!!!!!!!!!!
by 11/08/2021on
I wished i would have read these reviews before actually going there to buy a car. The sales man was nice. He ensured me it was a done deal to bring my trades and come on in. Well i get there and nothing is done. Long story short until tomorrow. They never sold me GAP insurance at all. I kept telling them i need it. They are like know you don't. Yes i do back and forth. WELL I get home and look over my paper work i was not given anything they ended with both my cars. For all most nothing. Took my money. These are the most dishonest people you will ever meet. I been reading the reviews and yes they do rush you in and out of the finance office as fast as you can you never even really get to see your paper work. I advice all people to look at what they are signing with these people... They are [non-permissible content removed] I HAVE EVER MET!!!! I WILL UPDATE ON HERE SOON. Just give your money to someone else i am contacting me a lawyer. ASAP...ZERO RATING 0000000000000.0000000
[non-permissible content removed]!!!!!!!!!!
by 11/08/2021on
Outstanding Service
by 11/24/2020on
This is the only place that I allow to service my vehicle. Why? Because the amount of professionalism and care put forth by every team member is unprecedented!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Satisfactiom
by 10/28/2016on
courteous, friendly, knowledgeable, on time delivery of sold vehicle, will be going back in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car buyers STAY AWAY if you can
by 06/22/2016on
I am unaware of their in-store service, however, purchasing a vehicle from a different state is an awful experience with Rod Hatfield. Communication was horrible. I was directly told by the sales representative Rocky that the in-store customers are more priority than the ones on the phone. I continuously had to reach out to the sales representative daily for updates because he would fail to return my calls with answers. And even then he would have to put me on hold to go research. Once the deal was finalized I arrived to the dealership only to realize 1. My car was not prepared i.e. washed, filled up, etc... 2. My final check was lost that was sent in the FedEx envelope to the dealership and was told it was probably shredded 3. Even though I gave over 2 weeks time that I was arriving, service was never told early enough to be able to order my tire gauge monitors for my winter tires. I was on a time crunch as I was driving from 6 hours away then driving 6 hours back. I waited for 2 hours just so that things that could have been done prior to my arrival were completed. To this date I still don't know why I had to wait on the shop floor standing around with no one even talking to us. We never even received a welcome or offered a glass of water. Rocky is awful and I would never engage him in any vehicle sale. He made it very clear upon his arrival 1 hour later that he made sure to look you up and down. He didn't even appear to be appreciative that I just purchased a brand new car from him, If it wasn't for the only 2016 White Interior White Camaro SS convertible in the region I would have purchased my vehicle elsewhere. After the sale when I got back home I contacted the financial representative with a financial question and was told he would research it and get back to me. Well its been 2 months and I still haven't heard from the dealership. I am getting the feeling communication is a dealership issue and not only the sales rep. Only positive, once service knew about my tires they did a good job communicating with me with what they could and couldn't do since the time crunch and were very accommodating in packing and stowing my extra tires.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Volt purchase
by 07/30/2014on
Justin did a great job. Explained he was new to the business, was professional, made sure all questions were answered in a quick and timely manor. Zak was very knowledgeable about the Volt more so than most sales people I spoke with about the Volt. Processing was relatively painless and smooth. Prep on the car was a bit off. All tires were 4-5lbs low had to put air in each the next day as the low tire warning came on. Inside windows needed to be cleaned had a film on the front windshield.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 07/26/2014on
Great service, friendly workers, and appointment time was right on time. Highly recommend this dealership and service dept. to everyone. Wouldn't take my car any place else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dishonest and Deceptive
by 07/21/2014on
After calling and doing a credit application on the phone, I was approved, then on the morning of Saturday July 12, 2014 I spoke with their online chat lady from their web page. I spoke with the same online chat person three times. The second time was to discuss trade-in, down payment, and out of pocket cost. I spoke with her the third time just to make sure that we had a meeting of the minds and to ensure there were no misunderstandings with either of us. RHs online chat lady told me that I could use my car as the down payment, and my only out of pocket cost would be whatever the sales tax were. Nothing else. She told me there was absolutely no problem doing this. After arriving that same afternoon, I was greeted by the same online chat lady, their sales manager, and a salesperson. As I started to sit down I told the manager and salesman of the pre-arraigned agreement between their online chat lady and myself that we had created during our multiple chats, and handed him my list of four cars I was interested in. I sat in the lobby for over 30 minutes while the sales manager tried to up sell me into price and yr cars I didnt want. Then the salesman asked to make a copy of my license and left me for another 30-45 minutes to enjoy blaring music, and to watch another person walking around singing rap songs out loud. After he eventually returned, he informed me that they had to have a additional $1000.00 down payment. Again, I told him this was not what was agreed upon when their online chat lady gave me her promised word of faith that I could use my car as the down payment and pay sales tax. I then asked him what were they considering my trade-in valued at. He only replied with, No one talked to me about that. I asked to speak with the online chat lady. She came out, sat down and I confronted her about her promised agreement that we had. While smirking she said, Sometimes we do this, and sometimes we dont. Their online chat lady flat out lied to me in order to get me there, only to try to scam me out of an additional $1000.00. I wasted an entire afternoon because of this liar. As I left I told their online chat lady that I would be leaving reviews. As a man of integrity I have kept my word, something Rod Hatfields Chevy in Lexington, Ky will not do. Unless you want to be lied to, deceived, scammed, and waste your time, dont darken this dealers doorsteps and avoid this place like the plague. As I left, I immediately knew why the McCoys hated the Hatfields.
Southern road trip
by 07/16/2014on
Your dealership was courteous and very responsive to my questions and my car runs great again. Thank you. I would definitely come back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 06/25/2014on
Everything was so simple. I dropped my car off in the morning and picked it up at noon. I have been there twice and both times have been waited on by Scott. He was great. He exceeded my needs and was more than accommodating.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 Chevy Sonic Boomer
by 06/18/2014on
I received top notch service. Everyone was courteous and very professional. I was made to feel like a true "Valued Customer". Some dealerships just say it the staff at Rod Hatfield's Chevrolet on New Circle in Lexington, KY actually do it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Place to deal with
by 04/06/2014on
It was a nice place and very nice people. I went there just to see what I won off a flyer in the mail and they ended up getting me in a new truck which I was wanting to get eventually. It was a great place to do business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
good experience overall
by 01/16/2014on
Our salesman, Kyle, took the time to help us find exactly what we wanted and needed in our next car. He went above and beyond what we ever expected. We were very pleased with everyone at the dealership and they made the purchase process very easy. We will always refer friends and family to see Kyle. Thanks again for helping make our purchase a goo
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Decent Dealership
by 07/22/2013on
This is a decent dealership, not as friendly or as nice as some I have been to. I went when they were having their construction clearance sale. I did my research and knew what I was getting into. I did not like the fact that my salesman was NEW and VERY uneducated about the cars he sells (I was his 1st customer and 1st sale on his 1st day). Also, I did not like the fact that I was not allowed to begin the test drive from the lot (busy street?), but I was able to test it from our stop back to the lot. I did not like the fact that their finance agent was SLOW, but he did knew what he was doing. I did like the fact that the finance guy was was pushing me not to purchase any of the insurance additions and extra warranties. I did not like the fact that the sticker price, quoted price, and internet price were all different. They did honor the internet price, which was the cheapest, and over $1000 less than the Edmunds.com and $700ish less than the kbb.com fair purchase estimates. They were even willing to blindly give me $500 for my destroyed but drivable POS (I liked that) without even looking at it (the car was at a shop, as after hearing the repairs, was unwilling to fix it or drive it anywhere else other than to the place of trade). I would defiantly recommend this dealer if you go on a less busy day, and you are well informed of competitive pricing and KBB/edmunds true market sales values. If you know what you are doing, and you are willing to stick to your bottom $, then they can be the cheapest advertised in town. If you go in uninformed, then good luck... they will eat you alive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
DO NOT GO HERE!!!!
by 05/11/2013on
Thank you for using the Better Business Bureau's Online Complaint System. Your complaint has been assigned case # Correspondence regarding this complaint will be emailed to : Please print a copy of this for your records. Filed on : May 10 2013 Filed by : xxxx xxxxx Lexington KY xxxxx Filed against : Rod Hatfield Chevrolet Used Vehicles 1501 Colesbury Cir Lexington KY 40511-1700 Complaint Description: Bought a car in September. Had to pay over $1400 in repairs in May. I got my 2006 Chrysler 300 in September of 2012. The very next day i had stalling issues and took it back. the service department said they could find nothing wrong with it. I took it home and it started stalling again the next day. Due to money issues i was not able to get it in for service again till about the first of April. I took it in with the same problem as before, but to a different shop. At Botts Garage in Harrodsburg. He noticed the wrong oil was in it, same oil that was in it when i bought it. He changed the oil for the cost of oil and labor and a diagnostic test ($140.00) I brought it home and on the way back to lexington started to stall again. The next week i took it back to a different shop. Bennets garage in Harrodsburg. They noticed a crack in the radiator that as very old. Pre dated the time i bought it. I replaced it for $460.00. The radiator was still not fixing the stalling. so after i saved even more money i was able to take it to Bob Allen dealership in Danville. They looked over the car and found a lot of problems that were due to age and were definitely problems that were there when i bought it. i would list them all but it is 3 pages of print outs. they randge from dry rotted hoses to bad cv axel boots and the PCM ($440.00 by itself)The tie rods were shot and the injector o- rings. Also belt and belt tensioner replaced. As well as all 16 spark plugs were wore out and replaced. As well as trans electrical plug. 2nd page...in take gaskets had to be replaced. Also Plug adapters replaced. There is more i have in there report. When i went to Rod Hatfield i ask to speak to Tim H. the sales manager and wanted to see the 130 point inspection that was supposed to be ran on all used cars they sell. He sent me to Jason B. and i presented these problems to him and again ask for the 130 point inspection report. He said they would not have that after a month because they just dont keep paperwork like that. I told him these issues were present when i bought the car and the 28 year SEA certified Chrysler mechanic said all these issues would have been more than noticeable if they did the 130 point inspection. Jason spoke with Phillip From Bob Allen and Jason told me that these things made no since and probably what caused my issue was driving in rain and water getting in a part. i ask Phillip at Bob Allen if this was possible and he said " Not even. What do they sell cars you cant drive in the rain'. Jason only offered to trade me into another car AFTER i got this one fixed. He only wanted to give me $10,000 trade on a $13,000 dollar car PLUS I HAD TO REPAIR MY CURRENT CAR MYSELF. I have spent money, time, lost work and missed getting my kids to school because of this. The $1400 plus $460.00 for the radiator and $140.00 for the oil and diagnostics is what im out. Your Desired Resolution: i want all of the issues that they had to miss on the inspection that they should have fixed covered. all the cost of labor and parts. NOT PUT INTO MORE JUNK THEY HAVE ON THERE LOT This case will be reviewed by a complaint specialist at the Better Business Bureau, and then forwarded to the business for their response. It is our policy to allow the business 30 working days to respond to your complaint. You will be notified when the business has responded.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
BAD Experience at Hatfield
by 07/04/2012on
Bad experience. Reminded me of the sleazy dealerships you see depicted in movies. Just bad. Stay away. They will work you over and if you purchase a vehicle, will call you a few days later to say financing "fell through" I have a 720 credit score ... it's a classic scam shop. So, I purchased my vehicle elsewhere, after I returned the "fallen through financed" vehicle. Bad experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
shop elsewhere
by 04/24/2010on
i bought a truck from them recently and although im happy with the vehicle i feel the sales department did me pretty dirty. ive bee keeping my eye on his truck. they dropped the price a 1000 well i bought it on a friday and tryied to get them to come down a little more they of course said they couldnt. sat i got up an got the auto trader magazine which came out theday before. the same day i bought my truck.in i found itwas listed for a 1000 cheaper than what they sold it to me. i just thought that was pretty dirty. the salesperson knowing that it was on sale and not telling me. well i called them several tims and they would not except my calls. tak this fools advice shop elsewhere. theses people are particulary dirty [violative content deleted].