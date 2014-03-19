Skip to main content
Don Jacobs Volkswagen

2689 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Second great experience!

by jcosper on 03/19/2014

Second fantastic experience at Don Jacobs! This is no hassle car buying. In both experiences, I've picked out a car online, worked out a deal over the phone and finally came to the dealership for the shortest easiest car buying experience imaginable. Cant see myself buying a car anywhere else. Thanks Patron, Adam and Andrew, Love the GLI. -JC

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience and I LOVE my car

by Ghuggyx2 on 06/10/2013

i had the best experience with the sales team at Don Jacobs VW. Robert and Rick were stellar, I also got to meet the service manager and sales manager, as well as the finance guy who were all very helpful. They were great with my trade in and I love my certified VW and the whole buying experience was an easy and positive one. Would recommend this dealership to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
