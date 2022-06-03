Don Jacobs BMW
Customer Reviews of Don Jacobs BMW
There when you need them
by 03/06/2022on
We appreciated that the Don Jacobs sales and finance team were not pushy which can be a big turn off at dealerships. We especially liked our salesman Jason. They guided us through the process and gave all the info we needed. They were competitive on price and financing. How the car buying experience should be!
Superior services
by 02/25/2022on
Attention to details, provides excellent services. I am extremely pleased with this purchase.
Seamless buying experience
by 02/16/2022on
We investigated multiple cars in summer 2021 and landed on a BMW. Our sales rep then, Patron, was gracious and friendly and with little pressure. We told him we were just scouting and if we would be back, we would find him. About five months later we did just that and built an X3 to our specifications. Probably the smoothest, lowest hassle car buying experience of my life (about 6 of em). Great job, comfortable, no pressure. Appreciated the experience.
Great experience!
by 11/21/2021on
Very attentive, knowledgeable salesmen who genuinely love BMWs. Great experience
Great sales Dept. Always
by 08/26/2021on
Gary and Johnny are one of the best sales team to deal with in Lexington. Will come back in 3 years for another car.
Outstanding experience from beginning to end.
by 06/15/2021on
I enjoyed every part of the process. The first visit and test drive were informative. Sales person gave me full pricing and payment options. Negotiation was painless. The manager even threw in some adds as a gift. I ended up with the car I wanted at a lower price than I expected. I’ll be back for my next car!
Great Experience
by 07/22/2020on
I had a great car buying experience at Don Jacobs BMW. Sales staff was excellent. I would most certainly recommend Don Jacobs.
BMW 2020 X7
by 01/11/2020on
Bought a beautiful X7 here. Special order. Process was smooth, fair, and fun!
VW Atlas
by 12/16/2018on
Don Jacobs has friendly, knowledgeable and attentive sales people. They listen to you and help you determine the best fit for your needs. We really appreciate Mark Walsh and all he did for us.
Friendly and knowledgeable staff
by 12/09/2015on
I went in for an oill change and tire rotation and Tim Davis was awesome! He was friendly and listened to all my questions, gave me a quote quickly. I felt like my car was in good hands. I would highly recommend them!
Amazing service!!!
by 11/30/2014on
Don Jacobs BMW service department is the best! Every time I take my car in, Tim Davis takes extraordinary car of me. He keeps me updated every step of service and even follows up with me afterwords to make sure everything is good. I will continue to bring my car in and my next purchase will be from Don Jacobs.
Cant Trust A Service Department That Lies
by 10/25/2014on
I would like to express my complete disappointment with the Lexington Ky, Don Jacobs BMW service department. It took multiple days of trying to reach the service department to make an appointment for my BMW. I tried 2 times using my cars service connect and also placed multiple phone calls. Each time the operator would tell me there is no Service department member available. So I left messages and voicemails to have my call returned with no luck. After 4 days of not having a call returned which included a message that was supposed to be delivered to the service manager, I was able to finally reach someone to make my appointment. I was told that my appointment would take several days due to the nature of the recalls that needed to be fixed as well as some other minor issues. Due to the length of the service I was told I would be getting a loaner vehicle. I told the service department rep that I needed to bring my vehicle in a couple days early to drop it off since I would be unable to drop it off on the day of the appointment. They told me that was fine and that they would have a loaner ready. So I get there and drop my car off fully expecting a loaner vehicle only to be told I couldn't have one. The reason is that I was dropping my vehicle off early and they couldn't give me a car until the day of my appointment. This severely left me in a bind. This was in no way indicated on the phone when I made my appointment as I was told a loaner would be available. I had no ride home and now had to make other plans to get to work for the week. When I asked for a ride home since I was lied to about the loaner vehicle the service representative told me "Well, we can give you your keys back and you can take your car." I found this response to be very rude and highly unprofessional. Due to the unprofessionalism and being lied to, I can pretty much guarantee that my next BMW will not be coming from Don Jacobs. While I cant place any blame on the sales department, the rude way I was dismissed by the service department has left me feeling that my business and referrals are better suited for another BMW Dealer.
Bad financing experience
by 02/10/2012on
Wife and I were looking for an extra car and found what we wanted at Don Jacobs. Salesman was helpful, friendly and we made a deal I feel was fair. Have no complaints at all with the salesman. Have no complaints at all with the vehicle. I already had financing arranged but agreed to listen to the financing sales pitch. Was offered a point lower than my pre-arranged financing with my credit union. Asked twice if it was ok to pay off the loan early as we planned to make extra payments to pay off sooner as we had always done with our credit union. Was told there was no problem paying early. After getting home, found a clause on the backside of the loan contract in the small print that it was payable early, but a significant prepayment penalty would apply if paid off more than 6 months early. My fault for letting myself be snookered into this and not reading the fine print on the back of the contract but the financing person was either dishonest or did not understand his job well enough to answer properly. I kick myself every month when I write the check. However, I have successfully killed at least one deal for a Honda that a coworker was planning on buying by sharing my story with them (had a deal in process but went elsewhere). And now my wife and I are in the market for a new primary vehicle and I will not even consider any vehicle from Don Jacobs. I don't know what kind of payment the finance company gives for closing financing deals but I would think it would be less than what could be made off a future sales and service. Contrast to my last truck purchase ...found what I wanted in Pennsylvania and the dealer there treated me very well, even though the chance of a repeat sale from that distance would probably not be likely. Even sent an extra set of floormats that were accidentally left out but were supposed to come with the truck, and got a nice Christmas card from them. So they are on my list of places to look for our new car.
Be Prepared to pay top dollar for unecessary repairs
by 03/04/2009on
They are very thorough, often more thorough than necessary. My daughter's car needed a new battery. After a $150 "diagnostic" which confrimred she needed a new battery, there was a charge for the new battery and labor($125) They also suggested replacing the "hood shocks" which are not critical for driving safely. They simply hold your hood up when the mechanic is working on it. You can by a yardstick for $3.00 that will do the same thing. So in short, a new battery and installation cost nearly $500.00. Thank goodness they didn't find anything else to fix..
