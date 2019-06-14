5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Recently bought a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500. Very pleased with the vehicle and also our salesman, Cody Corlew. Truck was priced great, and we were very happy with our trade-in value. Cody did an excellent job helping us with the purchase. He answered all of our questions and didn’t try to sell us something we didn’t want or need. Always followed through on what he said he would do and was very quick to respond to any messages. Truck drives/rides great, especially for a 3/4 ton. Read more