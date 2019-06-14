Sisk Auto Mall
Customer Reviews of Sisk Auto Mall
DO NOT TRUST SISK
by 06/14/2019on
My husband and I spoke with "Al Sue" on 5/29/19. We had credit approval through our bank and asked if Sisk was able to beat the rate we already had. After saying he was going to speak with his boss, "Al" ran our credit externally through several different banks which we are still receiving letters and Sisk did this WITHOUT PERMISSION. Al certainly fit the bill for the dirty, sleazy, lying stereotype that used car salesmen have.
Used car purchase
by 09/29/2018on
This purchase from Cortez Chester was the best buying experience of any that I have ever witnessed. He did not use pressure tactics. He was extremely knowledgeable about the car and the business. A really nice person and the kind of salesman that you hope you would get when buying a car. Well pleased!
Outstanding!
by 09/20/2018on
If anyone needs assistance with purchasing a vehicle, see David Cole. He is extremely professional, courteous and genuinely cares about his customers. I would recommend Sisk Automall to anyone for any car buying situation.
Very pleased
by 01/09/2018on
Recently bought a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500. Very pleased with the vehicle and also our salesman, Cody Corlew. Truck was priced great, and we were very happy with our trade-in value. Cody did an excellent job helping us with the purchase. He answered all of our questions and didn’t try to sell us something we didn’t want or need. Always followed through on what he said he would do and was very quick to respond to any messages. Truck drives/rides great, especially for a 3/4 ton.
Awesome Salesman
by 12/26/2017on
Fernando was awesome. We went to buy a used journey and didnt care for it. But we bought a brand new journey instead. We will be back on the future for more vechiles.
Sales Review
by 12/19/2017on
I purchased a 2016 Chrysler 300 a few weeks ago from Sisk Auto Mall, This dealership was like no other, I've dealt with in the pass. I could feel the frendly enviroment as I entered the showroom floor. I received nothing but, superior service from the time I walked in until I left. My salesperson was Mr. Cortez Chester, He was courteous, pleasant, personable and professional. I was very pleased