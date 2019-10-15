VERY unsatisfied
by 10/15/2019on
bought my Jeep from sisk and about two weeks later my engine light came on and was shifting really hard. Took it in, drove okay for about a day or two. Then it started shifting really hard again. NOW I won’t have my Jeep for over a freaking month because they don’t have the part and apparently can not get it until November sometime. So now I have to take loaner to Illinois and make time to come back to get my vehicle when they are done on their time. From the first service visit to this second one i am not happy at all!! From how rude the lady I talked to the very first time in service to now this.
Piss poor
by 09/18/2019on
AS a long outstanding customer of a local dealership you would expect your vehicle and yourself to be treated in the best way possible but it’s the opposite here at sisk auto.i purchased a 60000 dollar truck and the best moose warranty money could buy to have an issue that they try every thing in the world to keep from fixing correctly.i have left my vehicle with them three different times for a total of 9 days.on top of the issue getting patched,shade tree rigging,and returned in worse shape but had to rent my own transportation while this occurred.today,after leaving my truck for the third time on my own dollar I go to pick up my truck to find it had been rigged again and in worse shape than I dropped it in again but I tell the service rep that it’s not right it’s worse to have her tell me “what more do you want”?how about fixed!piss poor service by far.extremely unhappy for the third time with this dealership and will be spending my money elsewhere.
DO NOT TRUST SISK
by 06/14/2019on
My husband and I spoke with "Al Sue" on 5/29/19. We had credit approval through our bank and asked if Sisk was able to beat the rate we already had. After saying he was going to speak with his boss, "Al" ran our credit externally through several different banks which we are still receiving letters and Sisk did this WITHOUT PERMISSION. Al certainly fit the bill for the dirty, sleazy, lying stereotype that used car salesmen have.
Free oil changes get bumped
by 06/11/2019on
Had free oil changes that came with the Jeep wave when I purchased my 2018 Jeep Wrangler. It was that time so made an appointment to have it changed. I arrived early and the guy told me oh yeah they will be done before your appointment time is even scheduled. Ok great because I have other things in life I like to do than wait around. My appointment time came and past and still no Jeep. Get up to go speak with the gentlemen who tells me my Jeep is being washed as he had promised. Ok great won’t be much longer. An hour after my appointment time he then comes to tell me there was a mix up and my Jeep has not even been touched! Apparently appointments mean nothing and when you are getting something for free and they aren’t making money off of you you get bumped down the line until they “get to you”. Guy said it should be done in 30 mins or so. I had also asked where did it go because when I first talked to him about how much longer it would be he had stated it was getting washed. He then says he got confused on my Jeep with others jeeps. I did mention the fact that free oil changes get bumped and he swears up and down they don’t but we know. He then talks to his boss and they will eat one of the oil changes and not use it. Either way you have wasted my time and I could care less if you use it or not. I know for a fact I won’t be back to this location. And to top it off he also suggested I make another appointment another day! Is he pulling my leg or what!? I drove over an hour to get here for you to bump me to the end and you think I’d ever make another appointment to come here! So all you Jeep owners with free oil changes make sure you don’t get the bump like me and you don’t end up sitting here waiting and waiting and waiting.
Used car purchase
by 09/29/2018on
This purchase from Cortez Chester was the best buying experience of any that I have ever witnessed. He did not use pressure tactics. He was extremely knowledgeable about the car and the business. A really nice person and the kind of salesman that you hope you would get when buying a car. Well pleased!
Outstanding!
by 09/20/2018on
If anyone needs assistance with purchasing a vehicle, see David Cole. He is extremely professional, courteous and genuinely cares about his customers. I would recommend Sisk Automall to anyone for any car buying situation.
Very pleased
by 01/09/2018on
Recently bought a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500. Very pleased with the vehicle and also our salesman, Cody Corlew. Truck was priced great, and we were very happy with our trade-in value. Cody did an excellent job helping us with the purchase. He answered all of our questions and didn’t try to sell us something we didn’t want or need. Always followed through on what he said he would do and was very quick to respond to any messages. Truck drives/rides great, especially for a 3/4 ton.
Awesome Salesman
by 12/26/2017on
Fernando was awesome. We went to buy a used journey and didnt care for it. But we bought a brand new journey instead. We will be back on the future for more vechiles.
Sales Review
by 12/19/2017on
I purchased a 2016 Chrysler 300 a few weeks ago from Sisk Auto Mall, This dealership was like no other, I've dealt with in the pass. I could feel the frendly enviroment as I entered the showroom floor. I received nothing but, superior service from the time I walked in until I left. My salesperson was Mr. Cortez Chester, He was courteous, pleasant, personable and professional. I was very pleased