service Rating

Had free oil changes that came with the Jeep wave when I purchased my 2018 Jeep Wrangler. It was that time so made an appointment to have it changed. I arrived early and the guy told me oh yeah they will be done before your appointment time is even scheduled. Ok great because I have other things in life I like to do than wait around. My appointment time came and past and still no Jeep. Get up to go speak with the gentlemen who tells me my Jeep is being washed as he had promised. Ok great won’t be much longer. An hour after my appointment time he then comes to tell me there was a mix up and my Jeep has not even been touched! Apparently appointments mean nothing and when you are getting something for free and they aren’t making money off of you you get bumped down the line until they “get to you”. Guy said it should be done in 30 mins or so. I had also asked where did it go because when I first talked to him about how much longer it would be he had stated it was getting washed. He then says he got confused on my Jeep with others jeeps. I did mention the fact that free oil changes get bumped and he swears up and down they don’t but we know. He then talks to his boss and they will eat one of the oil changes and not use it. Either way you have wasted my time and I could care less if you use it or not. I know for a fact I won’t be back to this location. And to top it off he also suggested I make another appointment another day! Is he pulling my leg or what!? I drove over an hour to get here for you to bump me to the end and you think I’d ever make another appointment to come here! So all you Jeep owners with free oil changes make sure you don’t get the bump like me and you don’t end up sitting here waiting and waiting and waiting. Read more