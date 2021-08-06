Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Jeff Wyler Florence Buick GMC

Jeff Wyler Florence Buick GMC

Jeff Wyler Florence Buick GMC
Visit dealer’s website 
1154 Burlington Pike, Florence, KY 41042
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Jeff Wyler Florence Buick GMC

3.0
Overall Rating
3 out of 5 stars(38)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Frank Mellon

by Francis on 06/08/2021

The Jeff Wyler service department has always been prompt, courteous, professional and outstanding. I couldn't be more pleased!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
38 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Kpturp23 on 06/16/2021

They ran out of oil and had to go get some to complete my oil change. How does that happen when I had to schedule 4½ weeks out ?

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Frank Mellon

by Francis on 06/08/2021

The Jeff Wyler service department has always been prompt, courteous, professional and outstanding. I couldn't be more pleased!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Don't do it, they will drag it out and don't care about you at all

by Mad marine on 04/08/2021

If you made mistake of buying from them take to another dealer for warranty work. They'll keep vehicle forever and give excuses why it's not fixed? No accountability for a timely quality job and no care in world about your expenses acquired while they take there time on vehicle. My family has 4 Jeff wyler vehicles and I will sell them all so not to deal with them again

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Buick Encore Check Engine light

by Rick J B on 12/29/2020

Quick and hassle free service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

All is great

by Happy on 11/25/2018

Very pleased with service preformed. And it was completed in a timely manor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Martin on 07/23/2018

The service department at Wyler GMC/Buick is at the Top of the list for Welcoming atmosphere, Knowledgeable service personnel and Class A facilities. Easy to schedule maintenance visit. Knowledgeable service Rep discussed what I wanted and what scheduled work was due. He listened to my concerns and answered my questions. My vehicle was finished on time and no problems. True Professionals. Happy Customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding staff

by Bearcats10 on 06/08/2018

From the salesmen to the finance lady, everyone was great. Our second purchase from Jeff Wyler Buick in Florence.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional Service

by Don1946 on 04/25/2018

I get all my cars from Jeff Wyler. Bill Monhollen did an exceptional job helping my wife get her new car. He is the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Experience

by Ark12345 on 03/02/2018

The sales staff were awesome. They worked to get me the best deal. They also follow up after the sale!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2017 GMC ACADIA

by Gpopham on 02/23/2018

Great service and friendly staff. Great choice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Typical Car Salesman

by kwb0514 on 08/31/2017

Typical car salesman! They will try the bait and switch game with you. Advertise a good price on a lease and then turn around and play games once you are there. The manager that values your trade in is completely arrogant, un-friendly and has the personality of a wall. They treat you like your stupid and can't do some simple math. Beware, they will use all the tricks of the trade to get you. First time going there and won't ever go back.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New GMC Sierra

by Gronberg71 on 05/03/2016

I went in to the dealership a few weeks ago looking to lease a new GMC Canyon. The numbers didn't work for me at the time even though Mike Brown put in a ton of effort. I got a call from Jason this past weekend about coming back in to see what they could do. I again worked with Mike Brown, this time on a new GMC Sierra. With all of the great incentives and the help of the hardest working salesman, Mike Brown, we were able to get a deal done and I drove home in my new black Sierra. Dealing with them was easy and you felt like they actually cared. They even through in an extra for me on the truck to seal the deal. I couldn't have been happier with Mike Brown and the crew at Jeff Wyler GMC in Florence. I will be heading back there in a few weeks with my wife's care to see if we can't strike another deal! Oh, Chad was quick with the paperwork too once it was my turn to sign!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Dealership

by Pitlover69 on 03/11/2016

Purchased a brand new ride from Terry Long who provided outstanding customer service. Terry is a straight shooter and was a pleasure to deal with during the purchasing process. He was very professional and respectful and followed up with me after the sale to ensure I was 100% satisfied. I'm glad I worked with him and will definitely go back when I'm ready for my next new ride!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Personable Service and Excellent Sales Experience

by soccer_mom5 on 02/15/2016

I have been researching cars for the past year and more so in the past couple of months. I found exactly what I had been looking for with a no haggle price (which was the best price I had found) and contacted Jeff Wyler of Florence, KY right away. Within a few minutes I had a person texting me to see how they could be of service. We live a couple of hours away, so I contacted Terry Long back and forth until we could make it to the dealership the next day. We had the pleasure of working with Christina Goderwis. She was very attentive to our questions and interest in the vehicle. She even helped us entertain my small children while my husband and I talked over our options. This was the best experience I have ever had in customer service. We ended up being there 4 hours; however it didn't seem like it. With 3 kids you would have thought it would have! Thank you Terry and Christina (and Chad) for all your help in getting us our new (or new to us) family car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent customer service

by Jillian13 on 01/01/2016

David Navarre did a fantastic job taking care of me when trying to buy a new car. He explained all of my options that were best for my situation. I also had a discount through my company and it was difficult getting the information the dealership needed to apply the discount. David did extra leg work to help me locate the information. Fantastic customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying my dream vehicle

by SafetyManDon on 09/18/2015

17SEP2015: This was one of the best experiences I've ever had when purchasing a new GM Vehicle. Thanks to Greg in Service dept; for recommending Steve Genetti. Steve went above and beyond his duties to make sure I got my dream vehicle, I'm extremely picky and Steve was very patient with me and my wife. We shared some laughs and some personal information about our lives. It was a very long day but when it was finally over I was thankful for Steve. Greg in service, I owe ya buddy !!! Thank you all and special thanks to Chad the Finance Rep. Absolutely... as long you keep these three people...I promise I will definitely recommend Jeff Wyler to others! Thank You Safety Don

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Absolutely Satisfied

by thompsons3 on 02/25/2015

Dan was incredibly patient and supportive in helping my wife and I choose the best vehicle for us. The finance team worked diligently to get us a GREAT rate and we appreciate that very much. On top of it all, they were extremely understanding as we handled our two year old who was less enthusiastic about the whole process. I've bought 9 cars from 7 different dealerships in my life. I wish I could redo every previous purchase to only work with the staff at Jeff Wyler Florence Buick GMC. Thanks guys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

dearship review

by remod25 on 03/25/2013

I just purchased a used truck from Jeff Wyler Buick last week. I had inquired about the vehicle on their website and within an hour had received a call from Chad A. He arranged for us to come into the dealership to look at the truck that evening: had the truck ready to test drive when we got there. Chad and the finance team did an excellent job of getting the best package possible for us. We drove the truck home that evening. I have to say I was not crazy about visiting a dealership. My past overall experiences have been unpleasant, to say the least. Chad and the rest of the Jef Wyler team, however, restored some of that lost trust and confidence. They were genuinely friendly and hospitable, knowledgeable and diligent in their efforts to get us the best deal possible. We will definitely visit them for our next vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

I love the Service Department!

by mathmama on 01/25/2013

I had problems with both key fobs. On one fob the remote car starter wouldn't start the car but instead started the security alarm. It had a short and could not be repaired. But Norm repaired a broken battery connection and cleaned the circuit boards on the other and it now works like a new one. I later decided that I wanted two completely working fobs, so I ordered a new one on Saturday. Tuesday I picked up the new one that they programmed to work with my car. Talk about quick turn-around time! I love all the guys in the Service Department (Norm, Bill, John, and Steve). I trust them completely with my 2007 LaCrosse, and they always make me feel like I'm part of the family! I've been dealing with this place for almost twenty years, and I'll never deal anywhere else!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

no appt necessary

by rlehmkuhl1 on 01/01/2013

Great service, I had no appointment, they were able to get me in and out for an oil change and tire rotation. Everyone was very friendly, the sales rep, Ron D, who sold me the car over a year and a half ago, stopped by to say hello, he even remembered my name!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by mbowler1 on 11/12/2012

Wonderful and friendly service and will continue to visit Jeff Wyler for all my service needs. They let know about service deals and don't try to add more issues than necessary.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
106 cars in stock
37 new69 used0 certified pre-owned
GMC Sierra 1500 Limited
GMC Sierra 1500 Limited
8 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
GMC Terrain
GMC Terrain
5 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Buick Encore
Buick Encore
2 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Search our large Kentucky inventory of new Buick GMC cars, trucks, SUVs and vans, including Buick Enclave, Encore, LaCrosse, Regal, Verano, and GMC Acadia, Canyon, Savana, Sierra, Terrain, Yukon and Yukon XL. Our team is here to help you with online price quotes, trade-in evaluation tools with KBB, directions and hours, financing with our online credit application (including assisting you with special financing needs for a bad credit car loan) and setting up a test drive. We also feature Used Car Sales.

what sets us apart
The Wyler Family Foundation, was founded in 2009 to more formally address the charitable resources of Jeff Wyler Automotive Family, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. We resolve to give back to individuals and organizations within our communities.
You can complete some or most of the car buying process online using Wyler Direct. Save time in the showroom or take home delivery
Over 250 new Buick and GMC trucks, cars and SUVs to choose from
Value your trade or get pre-approved using our website tools.
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off
Authorized Parts Store

What shoppers are searching for