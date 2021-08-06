Customer Reviews of Jeff Wyler Florence Buick GMC
Frank Mellon
by 06/08/2021on
The Jeff Wyler service department has always been prompt, courteous, professional and outstanding. I couldn't be more pleased!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 06/16/2021on
They ran out of oil and had to go get some to complete my oil change. How does that happen when I had to schedule 4½ weeks out ?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Don't do it, they will drag it out and don't care about you at all
by 04/08/2021on
If you made mistake of buying from them take to another dealer for warranty work. They'll keep vehicle forever and give excuses why it's not fixed? No accountability for a timely quality job and no care in world about your expenses acquired while they take there time on vehicle. My family has 4 Jeff wyler vehicles and I will sell them all so not to deal with them again
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buick Encore Check Engine light
by 12/29/2020on
Quick and hassle free service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
All is great
by 11/25/2018on
Very pleased with service preformed. And it was completed in a timely manor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 07/23/2018on
The service department at Wyler GMC/Buick is at the Top of the list for Welcoming atmosphere, Knowledgeable service personnel and Class A facilities. Easy to schedule maintenance visit. Knowledgeable service Rep discussed what I wanted and what scheduled work was due. He listened to my concerns and answered my questions. My vehicle was finished on time and no problems. True Professionals. Happy Customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding staff
by 06/08/2018on
From the salesmen to the finance lady, everyone was great. Our second purchase from Jeff Wyler Buick in Florence.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Exceptional Service
by 04/25/2018on
I get all my cars from Jeff Wyler. Bill Monhollen did an exceptional job helping my wife get her new car. He is the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 03/02/2018on
The sales staff were awesome. They worked to get me the best deal. They also follow up after the sale!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2017 GMC ACADIA
by 02/23/2018on
Great service and friendly staff. Great choice
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Typical Car Salesman
by 08/31/2017on
Typical car salesman! They will try the bait and switch game with you. Advertise a good price on a lease and then turn around and play games once you are there. The manager that values your trade in is completely arrogant, un-friendly and has the personality of a wall. They treat you like your stupid and can't do some simple math. Beware, they will use all the tricks of the trade to get you. First time going there and won't ever go back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New GMC Sierra
by 05/03/2016on
I went in to the dealership a few weeks ago looking to lease a new GMC Canyon. The numbers didn't work for me at the time even though Mike Brown put in a ton of effort. I got a call from Jason this past weekend about coming back in to see what they could do. I again worked with Mike Brown, this time on a new GMC Sierra. With all of the great incentives and the help of the hardest working salesman, Mike Brown, we were able to get a deal done and I drove home in my new black Sierra. Dealing with them was easy and you felt like they actually cared. They even through in an extra for me on the truck to seal the deal. I couldn't have been happier with Mike Brown and the crew at Jeff Wyler GMC in Florence. I will be heading back there in a few weeks with my wife's care to see if we can't strike another deal! Oh, Chad was quick with the paperwork too once it was my turn to sign!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Dealership
by 03/11/2016on
Purchased a brand new ride from Terry Long who provided outstanding customer service. Terry is a straight shooter and was a pleasure to deal with during the purchasing process. He was very professional and respectful and followed up with me after the sale to ensure I was 100% satisfied. I'm glad I worked with him and will definitely go back when I'm ready for my next new ride!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Personable Service and Excellent Sales Experience
by 02/15/2016on
I have been researching cars for the past year and more so in the past couple of months. I found exactly what I had been looking for with a no haggle price (which was the best price I had found) and contacted Jeff Wyler of Florence, KY right away. Within a few minutes I had a person texting me to see how they could be of service. We live a couple of hours away, so I contacted Terry Long back and forth until we could make it to the dealership the next day. We had the pleasure of working with Christina Goderwis. She was very attentive to our questions and interest in the vehicle. She even helped us entertain my small children while my husband and I talked over our options. This was the best experience I have ever had in customer service. We ended up being there 4 hours; however it didn't seem like it. With 3 kids you would have thought it would have! Thank you Terry and Christina (and Chad) for all your help in getting us our new (or new to us) family car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 01/01/2016on
David Navarre did a fantastic job taking care of me when trying to buy a new car. He explained all of my options that were best for my situation. I also had a discount through my company and it was difficult getting the information the dealership needed to apply the discount. David did extra leg work to help me locate the information. Fantastic customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying my dream vehicle
by 09/18/2015on
17SEP2015: This was one of the best experiences I've ever had when purchasing a new GM Vehicle. Thanks to Greg in Service dept; for recommending Steve Genetti. Steve went above and beyond his duties to make sure I got my dream vehicle, I'm extremely picky and Steve was very patient with me and my wife. We shared some laughs and some personal information about our lives. It was a very long day but when it was finally over I was thankful for Steve. Greg in service, I owe ya buddy !!! Thank you all and special thanks to Chad the Finance Rep. Absolutely... as long you keep these three people...I promise I will definitely recommend Jeff Wyler to others! Thank You Safety Don
Absolutely Satisfied
by 02/25/2015on
Dan was incredibly patient and supportive in helping my wife and I choose the best vehicle for us. The finance team worked diligently to get us a GREAT rate and we appreciate that very much. On top of it all, they were extremely understanding as we handled our two year old who was less enthusiastic about the whole process. I've bought 9 cars from 7 different dealerships in my life. I wish I could redo every previous purchase to only work with the staff at Jeff Wyler Florence Buick GMC. Thanks guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
dearship review
by 03/25/2013on
I just purchased a used truck from Jeff Wyler Buick last week. I had inquired about the vehicle on their website and within an hour had received a call from Chad A. He arranged for us to come into the dealership to look at the truck that evening: had the truck ready to test drive when we got there. Chad and the finance team did an excellent job of getting the best package possible for us. We drove the truck home that evening. I have to say I was not crazy about visiting a dealership. My past overall experiences have been unpleasant, to say the least. Chad and the rest of the Jef Wyler team, however, restored some of that lost trust and confidence. They were genuinely friendly and hospitable, knowledgeable and diligent in their efforts to get us the best deal possible. We will definitely visit them for our next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I love the Service Department!
by 01/25/2013on
I had problems with both key fobs. On one fob the remote car starter wouldn't start the car but instead started the security alarm. It had a short and could not be repaired. But Norm repaired a broken battery connection and cleaned the circuit boards on the other and it now works like a new one. I later decided that I wanted two completely working fobs, so I ordered a new one on Saturday. Tuesday I picked up the new one that they programmed to work with my car. Talk about quick turn-around time! I love all the guys in the Service Department (Norm, Bill, John, and Steve). I trust them completely with my 2007 LaCrosse, and they always make me feel like I'm part of the family! I've been dealing with this place for almost twenty years, and I'll never deal anywhere else!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
no appt necessary
by 01/01/2013on
Great service, I had no appointment, they were able to get me in and out for an oil change and tire rotation. Everyone was very friendly, the sales rep, Ron D, who sold me the car over a year and a half ago, stopped by to say hello, he even remembered my name!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 11/12/2012on
Wonderful and friendly service and will continue to visit Jeff Wyler for all my service needs. They let know about service deals and don't try to add more issues than necessary.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
