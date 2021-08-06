5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have been researching cars for the past year and more so in the past couple of months. I found exactly what I had been looking for with a no haggle price (which was the best price I had found) and contacted Jeff Wyler of Florence, KY right away. Within a few minutes I had a person texting me to see how they could be of service. We live a couple of hours away, so I contacted Terry Long back and forth until we could make it to the dealership the next day. We had the pleasure of working with Christina Goderwis. She was very attentive to our questions and interest in the vehicle. She even helped us entertain my small children while my husband and I talked over our options. This was the best experience I have ever had in customer service. We ended up being there 4 hours; however it didn't seem like it. With 3 kids you would have thought it would have! Thank you Terry and Christina (and Chad) for all your help in getting us our new (or new to us) family car! Read more