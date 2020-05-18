Skip to main content
Airport Ford

8001 Burlington Pike, Florence, KY 41042
Today 9:30 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Airport Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(48)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The Best

by ralph.worley on 05/18/2020

Always a pleasure to deal with Airport Ford. From buying to service they are easy to deal with. If you do not like the pressure and hassles at other car dealers, this is the place for you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2014 Ford Focus Clutch repair

by Zcbmbrboy50 on 01/14/2020

2md time airport ford has replaced the dual clutch in this car and it is still having problems. The repair was under warranty but along with the clutch replacement warranty repair, I was charged an additional 675 dollars for a clutch fork and some shift linkage. After all the repairs the car still has problems it has gotten worse. The shift solenoids in the TCM started malfunctioning and the car wouldn't even move. Had to have it towed toma local shop and they diagnosed the shift solenoids in the TCM are bad and the TCM needs replaced and reflashed. This part was part of a call back under warranty when they replaced the dual clutch. They didnt bother to replace the TCM or even look to see if it was the problem. Now I have to buy a new TCM and pay to have it installed and tuned to the car. I am very unhappy about their handling of this problematic DPS6 dual clutch transmission. Now bc of the mileage ford wont pay to replace the TCM when that was the problem in the first place, not the clutch. Either they didnt care to investigate the problem and follow instructions by ford bulletins to find the problem or they just didnt do it at all and replaced the clutch due to the amount of work they are swamped with on these cars. They should either replace the tcm for free or reimburse me for having it done by a reputable shop, who btw, had told them before they replaced the clutch that the transmission and tcm were considered doomed based on ford bulletin diagnostics through identifix.com. I am currently stranded without a car as I come up with the money to have the real issue resolved. Very very upset with ford and their handling of this problematic dual clutch auto transmission or DPS6. Basically a manual transmission shifted automatically for those who don't understand it. It's not a true automatic why it has clutches and transmission control module eith solenoids to shift through the gears for you. Besides the transmission issues it is a great car and hasn't given me any other issues. But the issues it has given me are more than what anyone that buys a new car would ever dream of dealing with.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

First oil change

by Tomupser on 09/10/2019

In and out in 30 minutes, service department was very friendly and professionalTom

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Travel Emergency

by Michael on 11/30/2018

I was in a bind trying to get to Louisville for a family emergency, and my car battery had died. The crew at Airport Ford did an amazing job fitting me into their already very packed schedule the day after Thanksgiving. Not only did they replace my car battery, but they also noticed an issue with my tires, and they corrected the tire pressure in all 4 tires. Besides being helpful, they were very professional as always. They are a great crew!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

F150 recall and other repairs

by Greg Rice on 11/26/2018

Great job by the staff at airport Ford. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Leslie W

by LeslieW on 11/20/2018

Have a great experience in the Service department. Mario did an excellent job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

20k service!

by Kimberley on 10/20/2018

Very nice service manager, John.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2018 Focus

by Barbzembrodt on 08/20/2018

Very efficient and knowledgeable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Brian H.

by Brian H. on 08/06/2018

Prompt reply to my call and worked around my schedule . Took me to work and picked me up when the work was completed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Brandon, Service Department

by ppie31749@ao on 07/17/2018

From scheduling my service call to the time I left the service department, Brandon kept me on top of everything. He explained information to me in "lay" terms. He was respectful and courteous at all times. He is truly an asset to Airport Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Superb customer service

by Ford F150 on 06/28/2018

The service and personal treatment we received from the employees of Airport Ford was beyond anything we could have imagined. Bob Winstel, our salesman and Scott Hackman, new vehicle sales manager made sure that we received the vehicle that we were searching for. Scott in the parts department and Guy in the service department went out of their way to correct a Ford Engineeeing problem. Their expertise worked out to our benefit. This dealership worked as a team to satisfy all of our needs. This Northern Kentucky family owned business is the most honest and reputable dealership that I have had the pleasure of working with in my 50 years of car/truck ownership. The sales, service/parts and finance departments all work together to see that the customer is completely satisfied. Thank you to all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Dept.

by TNB4604 on 05/05/2018

Excellent! Service Dept is key to those of us who have older cars that need work. They said it would take a couple of hours... during that time, the service person stopped by several time to give me a report on the progress. As an older person, I thought it very thoughtful ! Thank you! Mary Kenney

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Airport Ford Saturday Service

by Sak1023 on 02/05/2018

Mario and crew are awesome I had the works oil service performed. The are always courteous and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Airport Ford

by UKRuz25 on 02/05/2018

This was my first time that I had my car serviced at Airport Ford and they got my car in right away and I was out in no time.. I highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Airport Ford

by LicknRinda on 10/14/2017

Took vehicle in for oil change & tire rotation. In & out in about an hr! Super job guys. Thank you!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

new ford

by jackbuecker on 07/27/2017

Great price ...fair on trade-in ...allowed to take car home overnight to evaluate

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

ford escape

by BCARLOTTA944 on 07/19/2016

enjoyed my experience , quick ,friendly and to the point . Zach did a very nice job .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2002 Ranger

by klandwehr on 07/15/2015

As always Mario and Brandon were very helpful and problem repaired. Truck looked great when picked up too..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent and timely service

by TNB4604 on 07/08/2015

We took our Fusion in for its regular oil change and tire rotation. We were met by a courteous technician who took great care of our car. We didn't have to schedule an appointment, but showed up early on a Friday morning and our car was taken care of immediately. The tech told us about how long it would be and was ready to help us with a way to get back home if we needed/desired it. His estimate on time was accurate and we had the car back in about an hour. After service was complete, our tech went over everything with us and explained just how functional the systems and tires included in our service visit were. That was a help for us. We will definitely continue going to Airport Ford. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by wilkypa7662 on 07/07/2015

I feel safer taking my Escape to Airport Ford than taking it to one of the quick oil change stores. I've heard to many horror stories about them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Salesman, Great Service

by Dawnie14666 on 07/03/2015

Started looking online and sent in the request to test drive one at Airport Ford. Set up a time with my salesman Scott Hackman. Arrived early for the drive and he was more than happy to get me set up to drive it. Took it home to my husband for a look over and we decided it was for me. Went back to the dealership, Scott took the time to chat with me about different options for financing while my old car was being test driven for a trade in amount. He got all the information back within 30 mins and I was happy with what was told to me. Got the financing all situated and within 2 hours, I was driving home in my new Ford Escape. Couldn't be happier. Scott took the time to explain the car to me with things I was unfamiliar with and made my decision to purchase that day an easy one. Can't wait to show it off to my family when I travel to visit them later this year. Thanks to all at Airport Ford for making my car buying experience a positive one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

