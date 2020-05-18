1 out of 5 stars service Rating

2md time airport ford has replaced the dual clutch in this car and it is still having problems. The repair was under warranty but along with the clutch replacement warranty repair, I was charged an additional 675 dollars for a clutch fork and some shift linkage. After all the repairs the car still has problems it has gotten worse. The shift solenoids in the TCM started malfunctioning and the car wouldn't even move. Had to have it towed toma local shop and they diagnosed the shift solenoids in the TCM are bad and the TCM needs replaced and reflashed. This part was part of a call back under warranty when they replaced the dual clutch. They didnt bother to replace the TCM or even look to see if it was the problem. Now I have to buy a new TCM and pay to have it installed and tuned to the car. I am very unhappy about their handling of this problematic DPS6 dual clutch transmission. Now bc of the mileage ford wont pay to replace the TCM when that was the problem in the first place, not the clutch. Either they didnt care to investigate the problem and follow instructions by ford bulletins to find the problem or they just didnt do it at all and replaced the clutch due to the amount of work they are swamped with on these cars. They should either replace the tcm for free or reimburse me for having it done by a reputable shop, who btw, had told them before they replaced the clutch that the transmission and tcm were considered doomed based on ford bulletin diagnostics through identifix.com. I am currently stranded without a car as I come up with the money to have the real issue resolved. Very very upset with ford and their handling of this problematic dual clutch auto transmission or DPS6. Basically a manual transmission shifted automatically for those who don't understand it. It's not a true automatic why it has clutches and transmission control module eith solenoids to shift through the gears for you. Besides the transmission issues it is a great car and hasn't given me any other issues. But the issues it has given me are more than what anyone that buys a new car would ever dream of dealing with. Read more