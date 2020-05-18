Airport Ford
Customer Reviews of Airport Ford
The Best
by 05/18/2020on
Always a pleasure to deal with Airport Ford. From buying to service they are easy to deal with. If you do not like the pressure and hassles at other car dealers, this is the place for you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2014 Ford Focus Clutch repair
by 01/14/2020on
2md time airport ford has replaced the dual clutch in this car and it is still having problems. The repair was under warranty but along with the clutch replacement warranty repair, I was charged an additional 675 dollars for a clutch fork and some shift linkage. After all the repairs the car still has problems it has gotten worse. The shift solenoids in the TCM started malfunctioning and the car wouldn't even move. Had to have it towed toma local shop and they diagnosed the shift solenoids in the TCM are bad and the TCM needs replaced and reflashed. This part was part of a call back under warranty when they replaced the dual clutch. They didnt bother to replace the TCM or even look to see if it was the problem. Now I have to buy a new TCM and pay to have it installed and tuned to the car. I am very unhappy about their handling of this problematic DPS6 dual clutch transmission. Now bc of the mileage ford wont pay to replace the TCM when that was the problem in the first place, not the clutch. Either they didnt care to investigate the problem and follow instructions by ford bulletins to find the problem or they just didnt do it at all and replaced the clutch due to the amount of work they are swamped with on these cars. They should either replace the tcm for free or reimburse me for having it done by a reputable shop, who btw, had told them before they replaced the clutch that the transmission and tcm were considered doomed based on ford bulletin diagnostics through identifix.com. I am currently stranded without a car as I come up with the money to have the real issue resolved. Very very upset with ford and their handling of this problematic dual clutch auto transmission or DPS6. Basically a manual transmission shifted automatically for those who don't understand it. It's not a true automatic why it has clutches and transmission control module eith solenoids to shift through the gears for you. Besides the transmission issues it is a great car and hasn't given me any other issues. But the issues it has given me are more than what anyone that buys a new car would ever dream of dealing with.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
First oil change
by 09/10/2019on
In and out in 30 minutes, service department was very friendly and professionalTom
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Travel Emergency
by 11/30/2018on
I was in a bind trying to get to Louisville for a family emergency, and my car battery had died. The crew at Airport Ford did an amazing job fitting me into their already very packed schedule the day after Thanksgiving. Not only did they replace my car battery, but they also noticed an issue with my tires, and they corrected the tire pressure in all 4 tires. Besides being helpful, they were very professional as always. They are a great crew!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
F150 recall and other repairs
by 11/26/2018on
Great job by the staff at airport Ford. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Leslie W
by 11/20/2018on
Have a great experience in the Service department. Mario did an excellent job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
20k service!
by 10/20/2018on
Very nice service manager, John.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2018 Focus
by 08/20/2018on
Very efficient and knowledgeable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Brian H.
by 08/06/2018on
Prompt reply to my call and worked around my schedule . Took me to work and picked me up when the work was completed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Brandon, Service Department
by 07/17/2018on
From scheduling my service call to the time I left the service department, Brandon kept me on top of everything. He explained information to me in "lay" terms. He was respectful and courteous at all times. He is truly an asset to Airport Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Superb customer service
by 06/28/2018on
The service and personal treatment we received from the employees of Airport Ford was beyond anything we could have imagined. Bob Winstel, our salesman and Scott Hackman, new vehicle sales manager made sure that we received the vehicle that we were searching for. Scott in the parts department and Guy in the service department went out of their way to correct a Ford Engineeeing problem. Their expertise worked out to our benefit. This dealership worked as a team to satisfy all of our needs. This Northern Kentucky family owned business is the most honest and reputable dealership that I have had the pleasure of working with in my 50 years of car/truck ownership. The sales, service/parts and finance departments all work together to see that the customer is completely satisfied. Thank you to all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service Dept.
by 05/05/2018on
Excellent! Service Dept is key to those of us who have older cars that need work. They said it would take a couple of hours... during that time, the service person stopped by several time to give me a report on the progress. As an older person, I thought it very thoughtful ! Thank you! Mary Kenney
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Airport Ford Saturday Service
by 02/05/2018on
Mario and crew are awesome I had the works oil service performed. The are always courteous and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Airport Ford
by 02/05/2018on
This was my first time that I had my car serviced at Airport Ford and they got my car in right away and I was out in no time.. I highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Airport Ford
by 10/14/2017on
Took vehicle in for oil change & tire rotation. In & out in about an hr! Super job guys. Thank you!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new ford
by 07/27/2017on
Great price ...fair on trade-in ...allowed to take car home overnight to evaluate
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
ford escape
by 07/19/2016on
enjoyed my experience , quick ,friendly and to the point . Zach did a very nice job .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
2002 Ranger
by 07/15/2015on
As always Mario and Brandon were very helpful and problem repaired. Truck looked great when picked up too..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Excellent and timely service
by 07/08/2015on
We took our Fusion in for its regular oil change and tire rotation. We were met by a courteous technician who took great care of our car. We didn't have to schedule an appointment, but showed up early on a Friday morning and our car was taken care of immediately. The tech told us about how long it would be and was ready to help us with a way to get back home if we needed/desired it. His estimate on time was accurate and we had the car back in about an hour. After service was complete, our tech went over everything with us and explained just how functional the systems and tires included in our service visit were. That was a help for us. We will definitely continue going to Airport Ford. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 07/07/2015on
I feel safer taking my Escape to Airport Ford than taking it to one of the quick oil change stores. I've heard to many horror stories about them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Salesman, Great Service
by 07/03/2015on
Started looking online and sent in the request to test drive one at Airport Ford. Set up a time with my salesman Scott Hackman. Arrived early for the drive and he was more than happy to get me set up to drive it. Took it home to my husband for a look over and we decided it was for me. Went back to the dealership, Scott took the time to chat with me about different options for financing while my old car was being test driven for a trade in amount. He got all the information back within 30 mins and I was happy with what was told to me. Got the financing all situated and within 2 hours, I was driving home in my new Ford Escape. Couldn't be happier. Scott took the time to explain the car to me with things I was unfamiliar with and made my decision to purchase that day an easy one. Can't wait to show it off to my family when I travel to visit them later this year. Thanks to all at Airport Ford for making my car buying experience a positive one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments