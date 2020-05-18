2md time airport ford has replaced the dual clutch in this car and it is still having problems. The repair was under warranty but along with the clutch replacement warranty repair, I was charged an additional 675 dollars for a clutch fork and some shift linkage. After all the repairs the car still has problems it has gotten worse. The shift solenoids in the TCM started malfunctioning and the car wouldn't even move. Had to have it towed toma local shop and they diagnosed the shift solenoids in the TCM are bad and the TCM needs replaced and reflashed. This part was part of a call back under warranty when they replaced the dual clutch. They didnt bother to replace the TCM or even look to see if it was the problem. Now I have to buy a new TCM and pay to have it installed and tuned to the car. I am very unhappy about their handling of this problematic DPS6 dual clutch transmission. Now bc of the mileage ford wont pay to replace the TCM when that was the problem in the first place, not the clutch. Either they didnt care to investigate the problem and follow instructions by ford bulletins to find the problem or they just didnt do it at all and replaced the clutch due to the amount of work they are swamped with on these cars. They should either replace the tcm for free or reimburse me for having it done by a reputable shop, who btw, had told them before they replaced the clutch that the transmission and tcm were considered doomed based on ford bulletin diagnostics through identifix.com. I am currently stranded without a car as I come up with the money to have the real issue resolved. Very very upset with ford and their handling of this problematic dual clutch auto transmission or DPS6. Basically a manual transmission shifted automatically for those who don't understand it. It's not a true automatic why it has clutches and transmission control module eith solenoids to shift through the gears for you. Besides the transmission issues it is a great car and hasn't given me any other issues. But the issues it has given me are more than what anyone that buys a new car would ever dream of dealing with.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I was in a bind trying to get to Louisville for a family emergency, and my car battery had died. The crew at Airport Ford did an amazing job fitting me into their already very packed schedule the day after Thanksgiving. Not only did they replace my car battery, but they also noticed an issue with my tires, and they corrected the tire pressure in all 4 tires. Besides being helpful, they were very professional as always. They are a great crew!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
From scheduling my service call to the time I left the service department, Brandon kept me on top of everything. He explained information to me in "lay" terms. He was respectful and courteous at all times. He is truly an asset to Airport Ford.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The service and personal treatment we received from the employees of Airport Ford was beyond anything we could have imagined. Bob Winstel, our salesman and Scott Hackman, new vehicle sales manager made sure that we received the vehicle that we were searching for. Scott in the parts department and Guy in the service department went out of their way to correct a Ford Engineeeing problem. Their expertise worked out to our benefit. This dealership worked as a team to satisfy all of our needs. This Northern Kentucky family owned business is the most honest and reputable dealership that I have had the pleasure of working with in my 50 years of car/truck ownership. The sales, service/parts and finance departments all work together to see that the customer is completely satisfied. Thank you to all.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Excellent! Service Dept is key to those of us who have older cars that need work.
They said it would take a couple of hours... during that time, the service person stopped by several time to give me a report on the progress. As an older person, I thought it very thoughtful ! Thank you! Mary Kenney
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We took our Fusion in for its regular oil change and tire rotation. We were met by a courteous technician who took great care of our car. We didn't have to schedule an appointment, but showed up early on a Friday morning and our car was taken care of immediately. The tech told us about how long it would be and was ready to help us with a way to get back home if we needed/desired it. His estimate on time was accurate and we had the car back in about an hour. After service was complete, our tech went over everything with us and explained just how functional the systems and tires included in our service visit were. That was a help for us. We will definitely continue going to Airport Ford. Thank you.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Started looking online and sent in the request to test drive one at Airport Ford. Set up a time with my salesman Scott Hackman. Arrived early for the drive and he was more than happy to get me set up to drive it. Took it home to my husband for a look over and we decided it was for me. Went back to the dealership, Scott took the time to chat with me about different options for financing while my old car was being test driven for a trade in amount. He got all the information back within 30 mins and I was happy with what was told to me. Got the financing all situated and within 2 hours, I was driving home in my new Ford Escape. Couldn't be happier. Scott took the time to explain the car to me with things I was unfamiliar with and made my decision to purchase that day an easy one. Can't wait to show it off to my family when I travel to visit them later this year. Thanks to all at Airport Ford for making my car buying experience a positive one.
