Herb Jones Chevrolet Buick GMC
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Herb Jones Chevrolet Buick GMC
2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Great Experience
by 06/20/2019on
Great overall experience. Nice, clean facility with a huge selection. All the staff were friendly and really helpful, especially Brandon who was very knowledgeable and professional.
sales Rating
Sales
by 10/23/2010on
The salesperson was really great. She provided answers to all our questions. She even intervened during our unpleasant experience with the Service Department. Ms Pomey was very helpful and a very personable person. I would consider our dealings with her to be the most pleasant.
about our dealership