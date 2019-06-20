Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Herb Jones Chevrolet Buick GMC

Herb Jones Chevrolet Buick GMC

Visit dealer’s website 
1601 N Dixie Hwy, Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Herb Jones Chevrolet Buick GMC

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by RoseN on 06/20/2019

Great overall experience. Nice, clean facility with a huge selection. All the staff were friendly and really helpful, especially Brandon who was very knowledgeable and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by bob309 on 10/23/2010

The salesperson was really great. She provided answers to all our questions. She even intervened during our unpleasant experience with the Service Department. Ms Pomey was very helpful and a very personable person. I would consider our dealings with her to be the most pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for