Amazing service!!
by 03/23/2019on
My husband and I recently purchased a brand new 2019 Toyota RAV4 through Marshall Dry Ridge Toyota, with Bob Snow. We have absolutely nothing but incredible things to say about our experience at this dealership, and more importantly, with Bob in specific. He was beyond patient and willing to do anything he could to get us the best deal, and make sure we got everything we wanted in the car. When we decided to purchase the car, Bob came back in on his day off and took his time explaining the interior features, and let us have another test drive, all on his day off. We loved the service we received, and our new car. Thank you Marshall Toyota!!
Top notch customer service and knowledge
by 07/13/2016on
I bought a used Corolla from Dry Ridge Toyota, I started having VVT problems with it about 6 months ago. I was still barely under warranty. Their mechanic, Woody tackled this problem time and time again. It was a frustrating experience, but I knew it wasn't their fault, more than likely it was the factories fault or the parts suppliers fault. Woody, their master mechanic and Kentucky Davis, their service supervisor never gave up and they were always looking for a solution. They even got in a engineer to take a look at my car. They definitely went above and beyond of what they had to do to make sure my car was fixed. They took care of it all and stayed patient with me. Their service department is top notch, from their manager, mechanics, and even the service advisors. If you need an auto repair or servicing done, take your car to Dry Ridge Toyota, they will be honest and look out for your best interest, they know their stuff when it comes to auto repair, servicing, and customer service.
Lazy
by 10/26/2015on
I bought a beautiful corolla and they destroyed it by putting llumor over a dirty car so there's dirt and streaks you can't clean. There's streak in the inside from the polysteel application. When confronted they say stuff like that is out of their control. Take your damn. Treat my car like it was going to be your first new car.
Black dodge
by 08/22/2015on
Scott Reid was an excellent salesman, went over everything and showed us the bells and the whistles of the vehicle. He worked with us for our financing.
Was very pleased with the business
by 07/19/2015on
I am a second time buyer here and it seems to get easier. I got what I wanted on my trade and my Rav4 purchase. Everyone was kind and helpful. Jenifer was a big help.
New Corolla
by 07/17/2015on
We came into the dealership looking for a lease deal for our son who recently totaled his car. Scott Reid was our salesperson and did a great job of talking with us about all of the features of the car we were looking at, assisted us with securing a payment and car we liked, and in general was kind and honest throughout the process. Great experience.
buying a car
by 07/12/2015on
I dealt with a great sales person named Scott Reid, He was really great and helped with everything that I had a question on.. He just great there are no other words to describe it, also I would recommend him to family and friends for their purchases.
New Highlander purchase from Bernie Lozier
by 06/26/2015on
sales person was thorough and knowledgeable and friendly. we certainly recommend them to others
Recent purchase at Dry Ridge Toyota
by 06/18/2015on
Dom was very personable, professional, etc. Smooth transaction.
false promise, over commitment-under delivery
by 04/30/2015on
First off this dealership doesn't stand by their word nor do they get back with you when they say they will. I was looking for a specific vehicle and did a truecar for approx 3k savings. They called me and said they have a vehicle for me. I asked about rate and he quoted me an extremely high rate. I immediately turned them down but they called back the next day with a rate 5% lower...almost zero percent. So the vehicle they originally offered me was sold and they said they can get same vehicle in a few days. I told the I would like a different color and gave 3 choices. They said no problem they will call me when they find one.. a week goes by with no contact and finally I call and get gm and sales manager involved. They call me back next day and tell me they have a vehicle but not going to honor the trucar. They said vehicle had more options than truecar ..but it was same vehicle as as originally offered. They sent me the invoice from the original and the original had same options but wouldn't honor original deal. I email management they said we could work something out and I said I would be happy to work something out but afraid they may try to take advantage of me as they already attempted. They were going to find another vehicle and work out price. Bottom line is after 2 weeks without hearing from them I emailed finance manager and general manager and I was told I would hear back from them no later than wed. This was on a monday. Well it is now Thursday a week past the original Wednesday and still no word. I was switching from ford to toyota but it seems this dealership must do so much business that they could care less about keeping a commitment or making a sale. I have been dealing with them over a month..they did not honor their word and treated me disrespectful by not keep their word to contact me when I could have went to another dealership and got the. Vehicle I wanted. Now the incentive for the vehicle is over and cannot get the truck I was promised for the price I was guaranteed. So be very careful if you choose to shop here. I would recommend a different dealership.
Great Service
by 04/23/2015on
I had great all around service while purchasing my 2015 Rav4. We mainly dealt with Zach and he was great!
Sales
by 06/06/2014on
Went to purchase a new Tacoma. They wanted $739/month. Then went down to $699. We left. No willingness to try and get the deal done. Needless to say we went to Kings Toyota in OH and got the deal done for $534.
They Lie
by 05/14/2014on
On 5/9/14, my girlfriend and I arrived at dry ridge Toyota after a 3 1/2 drive from Tennessee to see about a FJ Cruiser that was advertised on the internet. The sales person was named Gabe and he was nice at first but soon found out he was very deceitful. Test drove the car but had rust underneath side of the car. They brushed it off as a metal flaw which is on most 2007 models. After giving them $2,000 cash as a down payment and drove back to Tennessee to get financing. Our bank officer informed us it had been in two accidents and the odometer was tampered with. The odometer read 200,000 miles and two days later read 107,000. It was in a front right collision and a left rear collision. When confronted with the issues they denied ever having knowledge of those events despite the fact it was clear on a simple carfax report which they had. After telling them we no longer wanted the car they pressured us to reconsider and offered payment options. After fighting it out with the supervisor over the phone it took threatening them with a phone call to the police to have our money sent back to us. They never acknowledged they were lying to customers and worst of all we almost made a $18,000 mistake.
repeat customer
by 01/03/2012on
this is the second time I've made a purchase from this dealer. I live less than two miles from Kerry Toyota, but have had nothing but negative experiences on their lot, so I make the 25 mile drive to Dry Ridge. Staff is friendly, gave and gave me the deal I was looking for. they made the purchase process simple and hassle free. I'll go back after I put a couple of hundred thousand miles on the new Camry, and pass it down to my son who should be 16 about the same time I'm ready for a new one.
All they care about is the sale!
by 09/14/2011on
I bought a Nissan Murano 2006 from this dealership about a year ago and it was a hassle getting everything taken care of. The sales people were nice at first helping you find the right car and I felt like they were taking pretty good care of my wife and I. Once I started the paperwork though it took them forever to get everything taken care of. It took my wife and I 3 1/2 hours to purchase this car after the first papers were signed. We just sat in a room waiting for about 2 hours with no one coming in to even acknowledge we were still waiting. I have bought cars from dealerships in the past with no issues, but this one I would stay away from.
No nonsense dealer
by 07/26/2009on
This dealer was good to work with. The negotiations were smooth and time spent at the dealer to complete the deal was not excessive. All my questions were answered. I did not see evidence of any of the negative comments of the previous reviewers. I got a good deal on a great Toyota and will shop here again.
No Relationship Building Here
by 05/30/2009on
I thought car dealers should be in the business of selling you a car today, and building a relationship to sell you another car in the future. Didn't have that relationship building experience here. I thought I had an agreement on a used car purchase after one final step taking place the next day. Didn't happen since the salesman that made the agreement with me to pick the car up the next day sold it to someone else about an hour after I left the dealer. They did apologize profusely and promised to help me find another used vehicle in my price range. I did receive a call back in a couple of days and was given a quote on a used car that they had priced $2500 over Kelly Blue Book value. I don't think I need this kind of help, and my opinion of this dealership is tarnished forever.
Do not order a car here!
by 01/20/2009on
I ordered a Prius in the 1st week of August 2008. They told me it would be 12 weeks. It is Mid January and they still don't have it in. They won't give back the deposit or take my phone calls. If you want to get a car go to [another dealership]. Dry Ridge has had more than one complaint against them. Don't waste your time or money. Go to a dealership with the product you want and get it.
I became a FOOL! Ripped off 3000$
by 06/10/2008on
I bought a camry from Dry Ridge in 2004 after my Honda was totalled in an accident. I paid 23k and I was told I would get back 3000$ after 3 years. So, effectively I was paying around 20000$ which I thought was a right price. I was supposed to send some 4 documents within 7 days after 3 years which I did promptly. But I got rejection letter from the cash rewards program which the DryRidge had some kind of deal. Well, you must be laughing when I was assured of "getting 3000$ back after 3 years". I admit I was a fool (thats why the title). But, I think there are some innnocent fishes like me to be sharked out. So I am cautioning not to fall into this mousetrap! I wrote a strong letter even to Toyota manufacturer with no results. I sometimes wonder that is why these cheap marketing strategies have made the Toyota #1 car for these many years. I regret to have switched from Honda. If there are any more like me (fooled!), I am interested to go to the court. Because to get back this 3000$, I by myself, may be spending that much.
