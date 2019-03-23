1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First off this dealership doesn't stand by their word nor do they get back with you when they say they will. I was looking for a specific vehicle and did a truecar for approx 3k savings. They called me and said they have a vehicle for me. I asked about rate and he quoted me an extremely high rate. I immediately turned them down but they called back the next day with a rate 5% lower...almost zero percent. So the vehicle they originally offered me was sold and they said they can get same vehicle in a few days. I told the I would like a different color and gave 3 choices. They said no problem they will call me when they find one.. a week goes by with no contact and finally I call and get gm and sales manager involved. They call me back next day and tell me they have a vehicle but not going to honor the trucar. They said vehicle had more options than truecar ..but it was same vehicle as as originally offered. They sent me the invoice from the original and the original had same options but wouldn't honor original deal. I email management they said we could work something out and I said I would be happy to work something out but afraid they may try to take advantage of me as they already attempted. They were going to find another vehicle and work out price. Bottom line is after 2 weeks without hearing from them I emailed finance manager and general manager and I was told I would hear back from them no later than wed. This was on a monday. Well it is now Thursday a week past the original Wednesday and still no word. I was switching from ford to toyota but it seems this dealership must do so much business that they could care less about keeping a commitment or making a sale. I have been dealing with them over a month..they did not honor their word and treated me disrespectful by not keep their word to contact me when I could have went to another dealership and got the. Vehicle I wanted. Now the incentive for the vehicle is over and cannot get the truck I was promised for the price I was guaranteed. So be very careful if you choose to shop here. I would recommend a different dealership. Read more