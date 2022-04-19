1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This letter is written after waiting over 3 months for a brand-new truck I purchased in December to be delivered to the dealership from which I purchased. Let’s start from the beginning; I am in the sales/customer service industry and work with people every day. I have never seen such sheer disrespect and pure arrogance until I came to Bob Allen Motor Mall. This was the first ever new truck I was purchasing so I was super excited about it. I spoke with Dave at Bob Allen when he informed me that they have a 2022 GMC Sierra 2500 AT4 listed on their website as (IN TRANSIT). After much consideration, On December 14th I decided to pull the trigger on the truck as I needed to buy something before the end of December. However, at this time I was PROMISED by Dave that the truck would not take more than a couple of weeks to get there. The truck was built on 12/28/2021. On this Date is when the dealer and I went through the actual purchase contract. I had planned to take the GMC 0% interest financing options seen everywhere on TV. When they ran my credit, they called me and said there was an issue. This seemed hard to believe seeing that I have an 800+ credit score with a credit history over 14 years long and ZERO late payments. I could qualify for anything I want. The GMC Finance manager that I was connected to couldn’t give a crap about hearing what might be the issue. The synopsis of the story is that I was named after my dad and had a legal name change in 2020. This GMC finance manager told me that because I had a name change my old credit would not come over and therefore, I would not qualify. I emailed him multiple articles written by the credit reporting agencies that clearly say a name change does not change your credit. I was treated like trash. This manager said to me this sentence “We didn’t ask you what size shoe you wear why would we ask you if you had a name change” accusing me of changing the deal. Apparently, they make money even on the 0% financing option. I never received ANY written notification of why my credit application was denied which is clearly a violation of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act. (15 U.S.C. 1691 et seq.) Conveniently, even though I placed a $1000 deposit on this truck 2 weeks prior I noticed they now have MY truck listed on their website for several thousand dollars more with the same Stock number and Vin number! This manager wanted to deny my credit so they could sell the truck for more money to someone else. After receiving more horrible customer service I was encouraged to give up the deal. Seeing that I only had 3 days left before the end of the year to find a new truck I went forward with wiring the dealership $84,802.34. PAID IN FULL. Over the next few months, I had to call my salesman every single week for an update. NOT ONCE IN OVER 3 MONTHS HAS THIS DEALERSHIP GIVEN ME AN UPDATE without having to ask! I have received the tag and the title in the mail for my truck yet GMC is withholding my paid for property from me. I have been told so many times that they have no idea when its coming or why it is taking so long. I know of multiple other people who have had their trucks built after mine and been delivered soon after from THE SAME EXACT PLANT MY TRUCK IS PARKED AT. I have asked the dealer if there is any way I could fly to Michigan and pick up my truck and that’s not an option and they are not willing to anything about this. I have been told my truck is 100% complete not waiting on chips literally sitting in a parking lot where it was built with an unknown shipping time. I have called GMC corporate as well and they defer me to the absolute embarrassment of a dealership that I did business with. I am having to pay over $160 a month to maintain insurance on MY brand-new vehicle that is sitting in Michigan with NO answer on when I might receive it. When I spoke with the General Manager of the Dealership, he gave the same runaround answer of everyone else who seemingly has no clue as to why the truck hasn’t been delivered. I was deceived, insulted, and lied to by Bob Allen Motor Mall and its management. Read more