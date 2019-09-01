Called and talked to "Tony" about a $900 price difference on a 2011 Mazda 3. Waited 24 hours for a call back that never came, then I called back myself and talked to Tony again. Waste of time as the price was "rock bottom price".
Non-responsive and non-negotiating.
Don't bother here, take Bob Allen Motor Mall off your map. Good luck where ever else you land!
My son and I have each purchased a new Nissan from this dealership this summer. They have done everything possible to try and make a deal happen. They made us feel like our business is important to them. If their service department is as good as their sales department we should have many years of doing business together.