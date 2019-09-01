Bob Allen Motor Mall

Customer Reviews of Bob Allen Motor Mall

4.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (1)
sales Rating

Best dealership ever!

by DebbieDawn on 01/09/2019

Great experience! Great customer service and overall support from all!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service

by Debbie L on 07/03/2019

They have THE BEST service department! Always share their specials with me so I can save as much as possible. They are always friendly, always timely, and overall great customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Don't bother. Non-responsive, non-negotiable.

by JonM on 06/14/2019

Called and talked to "Tony" about a $900 price difference on a 2011 Mazda 3. Waited 24 hours for a call back that never came, then I called back myself and talked to Tony again. Waste of time as the price was "rock bottom price". Non-responsive and non-negotiating. Don't bother here, take Bob Allen Motor Mall off your map. Good luck where ever else you land!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

Great Service

by Pjgisler on 02/19/2019

All needs taken care of by a friendly knowledgeable staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good People

by blue021 on 09/05/2010

My son and I have each purchased a new Nissan from this dealership this summer. They have done everything possible to try and make a deal happen. They made us feel like our business is important to them. If their service department is as good as their sales department we should have many years of doing business together.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
