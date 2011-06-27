Franklin Nissan
Today 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Franklin Nissan
There are no sales reviews for Franklin Nissan.
Be the first to write a sales review.
videos
about our dealership
We've been in business for over 50 years! With over 2,000 pre-owned vehicles & over 300 new Nissan models, we have a little bit of everything for every customer! Call us today to start your purchasing process with us!
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Drinks
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Television