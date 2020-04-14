Greenwood Ford Lincoln

3075 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104
(855) 462-0187
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Greenwood Ford Lincoln

4.7
Overall Rating
(47)
Recommend: Yes (42) No (5)
sales Rating

Greenwood Ford

by BGKY42104 on 04/14/2020

Dealer had to order the vehicle I wanted, as none were available. They worked with me re the timing of the delivery and even, given the Corona virus issues, delivered the vehicle to my home.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
74 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Excellent quality.

by Raven711 on 08/25/2020

I changed the battery in my 2013 Ford Fiesta. When I started the car it told me I had a transmission problem. It was locked in the Limp Home Mode. Took it to Greenwood, they changed one of the modules on the transmission and that fixed my problem. Thank goodness it was still under the extended 7 year warranty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Explorer oil change

by Dennis W on 06/30/2020

Chris was very friendly and efficient. Got my service performed quickly and Chris notified me promptly when it was completed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Ford Expedition Service

by jimburn on 04/20/2020

The Greenwood Ford Service Department always does an excellent job. They are courteous, friendly and very helpful. They always have my vehicle ready in a timely manner. Chris Dillard is one of the best service managers for my vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Job well done

by Jimxnet on 03/18/2020

Nice to work with & listens

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Ford Escape Service

by James D on 03/11/2020

We have a new 2019 Ford Escape that was recalled for a problem. Greenwood Ford in Bowling Green, KY did a fantastic job on fixing the problem and were very fast and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Great place to buy a vehicle

by Fireman88 on 02/29/2020

Great experience! I got exactly what I wanted for a great price. Greg is a great salesman!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome staff

by Wfrank00 on 02/04/2020

Greenwood has a awesome staff, willing to work with you any way possible a great sales named mason ask for him if your looking for a vehicle he go to max to get you beat deal and make it beat purchase as possible, not to many dealers like that

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Recent purchase

by Trainer on 01/22/2020

Friendly and helpful staff. Travis, who was my salesman, was very attentive and willing to spend time with me to answer all my questions, point out features, etc. Travis went the extra mile, good customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Great Service

by Venishia on 12/31/2019

Travis Drake was able to find me a vehicle suitable to my busy schedule. He was patient and answered all of my questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Will finance elsewhere if there is a next time!

by BlackFriday on 12/04/2019

Pleased with Boris our salesman and everything and everyone up to the point of doing loan paperwork! Not pleased with the financing experience. Would not finance there again! Boris would get five stars. Giving three stars because of the financing experience! Do not know about service yet!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Report it
sales Rating

Used Camry

by scottbgky on 12/03/2019

Sales staff were efficient and professional. Made the process of buying a car much easier than we expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Bought a 2019 Ford fusion

by bryan8707 on 11/14/2019

It was great service...my salesman was Travis Drake and he was awesome

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Sales new truck

by N Pitts on 11/12/2019

Dillon worked with me on a new f150. He was knowledgeable and patient through the negotiation process. He also doesnt make you sit there and waste your time which was big for me. He was true to his word and I appreciate that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

New car purchase

by Thart1351 on 11/02/2019

Excellent experience. Very professional. Always enjoy doing business with Greenwood Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Happy"s of Madisonville Inc.

by Charles on 10/31/2019

Marcquel Bryant sales consultant and New car manager Scott South were excellent folks to deal with. Great job guys

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

2018 Ford Expedition Service

by James B. on 10/30/2019

Greenwood Ford is one of the best in Ford/Lincoln sales and service. I have lived in 10 states with Ford service and dealers in these states and they are to top rated as far as I am concerned. They treat you like family. I have had Ford vehicles since 1960.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Roy Fox

by roylynn42 on 10/21/2019

Excellent service, professional and timely

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service

by SusanRa on 10/18/2019

Always professional, prompt, and courteous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Bought a new car

by GMJONES72 on 10/14/2019

Best service. An they were extra nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Service at Greenwood Ford

by JW247865 on 10/06/2019

Nolan my service Rep was Awesome, He was very polite to me, Everyone at the dealership were kind and friendly. i live an hour away and stayed all day, they have great service and concierge drove me to get lunch and back to Greenwood Ford. Now my F150 will last another 13 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
