I changed the battery in my 2013 Ford Fiesta. When I started the car it told me I had a transmission problem. It was locked in the Limp Home Mode. Took it to Greenwood, they changed one of the modules on the transmission and that fixed my problem. Thank goodness it was still under the extended 7 year warranty.
The Greenwood Ford Service Department always does an excellent job. They are courteous, friendly and very helpful. They always have my vehicle ready in a timely manner. Chris Dillard is one of the best service managers for my vehicles.
Greenwood has a awesome staff, willing to work with you any way possible a great sales named mason ask for him if your looking for a vehicle he go to max to get you beat deal and make it beat purchase as possible, not to many dealers like that
Friendly and helpful staff. Travis, who was my salesman, was very attentive and willing to spend time with me to answer all my questions, point out features, etc. Travis went the extra mile, good customer service!
Pleased with Boris our salesman and everything and everyone up to the point of doing loan paperwork! Not pleased with the financing experience. Would not finance there again!
Boris would get five stars. Giving three stars because of the financing experience! Do not know about service yet!
Dillon worked with me on a new f150. He was knowledgeable and patient through the negotiation process. He also doesnt make you sit there and waste your time which was big for me. He was true to his word and I appreciate that.
Greenwood Ford is one of the best in Ford/Lincoln sales and service. I have lived in 10 states with Ford service and dealers in these states and they are to top rated as far as I am concerned. They treat you like family. I have had Ford vehicles since 1960.
Nolan my service Rep was Awesome, He was very polite to me, Everyone at the dealership were kind and friendly. i live an hour away and stayed all day, they have great service and concierge drove me to get lunch and back to Greenwood Ford. Now my F150 will last another 13 years.
