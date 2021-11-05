Skip to main content
2211 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Martin Kia

4.7
Overall Rating
4.71 out of 5 stars(7)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bowling Green KIA, Great work

by Jessica.D on 05/11/2021

Great and effortless from the beginning, Kevin was great salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

7 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Auto repair

by Kjssky1 on 03/06/2021

Good & friendly service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

My 2018 Kia Soul plus service.

by jayers08 on 11/20/2020

Very very satisfying work done to my service on my car on my 2018 sold the the serviceman was full of knowledge and detailed and the worker who actually performed the work on my car did an outstanding job thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

very satisifed

by cjsnana on 11/19/2020

We called to get an appointment to get our routine oil change, this was completed on time within just a matter of a few minutes and we were out the door and on our way. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Pushy

by Coach 23 on 11/18/2020

Very pleased with the service performed on my car. Not pleased about the way I was trying to be pressured to do other work on my car and the perception that I could not pay for it. Kept getting informed about the payment plan option. I had to declined the other work on my car several times.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service!

by LisaAnn1091 on 10/24/2020

Laura helped us out, she was great! Very informative! Buying a car can be a pain, but I felt like we were in and out in no time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Melinda Boards

by MBoards on 09/22/2020

Martin Kia did a fantastic job on my Sorento. I had the oil changed and the tires rotated. They were quick, courteous and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for