Martin Kia
Customer Reviews of Martin Kia
Bowling Green KIA, Great work
by 05/11/2021on
Great and effortless from the beginning, Kevin was great salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Auto repair
by 03/06/2021on
Good & friendly service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My 2018 Kia Soul plus service.
by 11/20/2020on
Very very satisfying work done to my service on my car on my 2018 sold the the serviceman was full of knowledge and detailed and the worker who actually performed the work on my car did an outstanding job thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
very satisifed
by 11/19/2020on
We called to get an appointment to get our routine oil change, this was completed on time within just a matter of a few minutes and we were out the door and on our way. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pushy
by 11/18/2020on
Very pleased with the service performed on my car. Not pleased about the way I was trying to be pressured to do other work on my car and the perception that I could not pay for it. Kept getting informed about the payment plan option. I had to declined the other work on my car several times.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 10/24/2020on
Laura helped us out, she was great! Very informative! Buying a car can be a pain, but I felt like we were in and out in no time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Melinda Boards
by 09/22/2020on
Martin Kia did a fantastic job on my Sorento. I had the oil changed and the tires rotated. They were quick, courteous and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
