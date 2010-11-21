Leon Riley Ford
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
best dealer experience I've had, every
11/21/2010
Now this is how to treat customers: you can test drive what we have on the lot; they give you their best price (really) with little to no dickering. I mean I knew the "invoice" price and asked for close to invoice and they agreed immediately. When I asked for a model/option they didn't have on the lot, the sales guy spent a good amount of time searching local dealers and found just about any combination I could consider. He ended up driving 80 miles to fetch a car for me, stored it for 3 weeks until I could pull financing together, all no charge, and with a smile. Ah, southern hospitality, friendliness and trust, just like it should be.
