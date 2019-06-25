5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently purchased my first new car, a Honda Civic Hatchback from Bill Cole Honda in Ashland. I could not be more pleased with the entire experience. A special thanks goes to Braden who was our sales professional for the purchase. He went above and beyond to accommodate all of our needs. We were made a priority from the moment we drove on the lot, were offered food and beverage and had an amazing purchase experience thanks to him. I love my new car and recommend Bill Cole Honda to anyone looking to purchase vehicle. Read more