Bill Cole Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
2501 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY 41101
Today 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Bill Cole Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Bill Cole Honda/Braden Wyatt

by LaikenL on 06/25/2019

I recently purchased my first new car, a Honda Civic Hatchback from Bill Cole Honda in Ashland. I could not be more pleased with the entire experience. A special thanks goes to Braden who was our sales professional for the purchase. He went above and beyond to accommodate all of our needs. We were made a priority from the moment we drove on the lot, were offered food and beverage and had an amazing purchase experience thanks to him. I love my new car and recommend Bill Cole Honda to anyone looking to purchase vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
7 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Bill Cole Honda/Braden Wyatt

by LaikenL on 06/25/2019

I recently purchased my first new car, a Honda Civic Hatchback from Bill Cole Honda in Ashland. I could not be more pleased with the entire experience. A special thanks goes to Braden who was our sales professional for the purchase. He went above and beyond to accommodate all of our needs. We were made a priority from the moment we drove on the lot, were offered food and beverage and had an amazing purchase experience thanks to him. I love my new car and recommend Bill Cole Honda to anyone looking to purchase vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Jeremiah Wight was the best salesman hands down!

by Samantha on 06/24/2019

Jeremiah was so knowledgeable about the car I was buying which just made everything so much more reassuring that I was making a great purchase!! Super easy car buying experience bc of him!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome Dealership

by palovett on 05/03/2015

thank you for your time and effort in helping me find my dream car. Hoyt and his staff at Bill Colle Honda in Ashland Kentucky need to be commended for help and expertise. The entire staff made me feel welcomed and that I was truely appreciated. There advice was timely and helped in my decision. I will always buy a car from them from now on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

CVR

by greatgranddad on 02/08/2015

Very satisfied with work done on CVR. We recommend Bill Coles Auto.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good service

by Sigfreid on 02/01/2015

Was very satisfies. Personnel were easy to understand , friendly and professional. Totally satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New CRV

by Dlou on 01/18/2015

Worked with me at getting a monthly payment I would feel comfortable with. Sales representative was very friendly and took time to go over the vehicle with me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2014 Honda Ridgeline SE

by dlegenza on 05/27/2014

Great dealer experience and vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
57 cars in stock
0 new57 used0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
0 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Versa
Nissan Versa
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes