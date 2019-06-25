Bill Cole Honda/Braden Wyatt
by 06/25/2019on
I recently purchased my first new car, a Honda Civic Hatchback from Bill Cole Honda in Ashland. I could not be more pleased with the entire experience. A special thanks goes to Braden who was our sales professional for the purchase. He went above and beyond to accommodate all of our needs. We were made a priority from the moment we drove on the lot, were offered food and beverage and had an amazing purchase experience thanks to him. I love my new car and recommend Bill Cole Honda to anyone looking to purchase vehicle.
Bill Cole Honda/Braden Wyatt
by 06/25/2019on
I recently purchased my first new car, a Honda Civic Hatchback from Bill Cole Honda in Ashland. I could not be more pleased with the entire experience. A special thanks goes to Braden who was our sales professional for the purchase. He went above and beyond to accommodate all of our needs. We were made a priority from the moment we drove on the lot, were offered food and beverage and had an amazing purchase experience thanks to him. I love my new car and recommend Bill Cole Honda to anyone looking to purchase vehicle.
Jeremiah Wight was the best salesman hands down!
by 06/24/2019on
Jeremiah was so knowledgeable about the car I was buying which just made everything so much more reassuring that I was making a great purchase!! Super easy car buying experience bc of him!!
Awesome Dealership
by 05/03/2015on
thank you for your time and effort in helping me find my dream car. Hoyt and his staff at Bill Colle Honda in Ashland Kentucky need to be commended for help and expertise. The entire staff made me feel welcomed and that I was truely appreciated. There advice was timely and helped in my decision. I will always buy a car from them from now on.
CVR
by 02/08/2015on
Very satisfied with work done on CVR. We recommend Bill Coles Auto.
Good service
by 02/01/2015on
Was very satisfies. Personnel were easy to understand , friendly and professional. Totally satisfied.
New CRV
by 01/18/2015on
Worked with me at getting a monthly payment I would feel comfortable with. Sales representative was very friendly and took time to go over the vehicle with me.
2014 Honda Ridgeline SE
by 05/27/2014on
Great dealer experience and vehicle.