This was the worst experience I have ever had at a dealer. We called on Saturday afternoon to this dealer, and talked with a salesman about a specific car we found on their web page. He told us to come up the next day to test drive the car. We drove an hour and forty minutes, to be told by a RUDE woman, that she did not know where the car was that we had discussed the previous day; however she knew who we talked to and exactly which car. She told us it was either sold or in the body shop. Odd, it wasn't in the shop the day before, which was Saturday, guess body shops work on Sunday. Okay, so they have other cars that might interest us, so we figure we drove this far....we test drive a car, loved it, asked her the price, she said, "whatever the internet showed, I don't know, 17 or 18K." Hello, we didn't look at THIS car online.....okay, so I see a car that has my interest..it is used, but still only 2 years old, super loaded, but marked "as is" and still has pennies, a key-chain, and trash in the cup holder. So I ask some simple questions...what is the miles, why "as is", and price....her response was "we brought on the lot because of the weekend sale, we just got it so we haven't cleaned it up and I don't know what the price is, probably 20k, I have no idea, but alot". I was so mad I went and sat in the car, because I was about to loose my mind!! She treated me and my husband like we couldn't afford one of their cars, just hope she doesn't work on commission, because she just lost a sale. Read more