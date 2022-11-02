Mike Castrucci Ford Lincoln of Alexandria
Customer Reviews of Mike Castrucci Ford Lincoln of Alexandria
Mike castrussi review
by 02/11/2022on
Very good experience. They were informative and fair in working out the details of my car purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Untrustworthy
by 03/21/2022on
I ordered and put a deposit on a 2022 F250 in Nov. 2021. It arrived 03/17 and I went to pick it up 03/18. I started signing the papers and noticed the price was over 2k higher than the deal we made in Nov. When I questioned them they said their prices had gone up and that was the new deal. I asked specifically when I signed the deal and I also called back in January to confirm, with Scott(my salesman), that the deal we made was the deal that would be honored. He assured me repeatedly that they would never change the price after a deal was made. But today he said "we can only honor the price on Broncos because they take so long to get". The F250 took 5 months which isn't exactly overnight. The only concession they would make is to offer me floor mats. Dealers like this will hopefully not be around in the future.
2021 Ford Edge ST Line
by 01/02/2022on
Great service and after some contact adjustments was very happy with dealer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 05/04/2018on
Mike Routt did a excellent job handling our purchase!! Would definitely use mike again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mike Routt
by 05/03/2018on
He went above and beyond when we bought two new vehicles. No pressure
Love my salesman
by 04/27/2018on
I just loved my sales Mike Routt. He did such a fantastic job and went well over my expectations of purchasing my new truck. It doesnt hurt that he looks like a fatter Brad Pitt either ;-)!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service and Quality
by 06/15/2017on
Oil change, tires rotated quickly, recommendations made without pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people!
by 06/13/2017on
We purchased a Lincoln and we love it. When we were at your store everyone was super helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 06/07/2015on
I took my business vehicle to them for a factory recall. Halfway through the day they informed me that the work could not be done and I would need to bring it back another day... a day of work lost. They didn't care at all. They laughed and said this is the automotive industry and nothing is perfect... after another employee was joking about my company name. They then provided me a rental car - or so I thought. In fact I rented the car and declined the insurance unbeknownst to me. They merely paid for it, which actually voided any protection my credit card would have given me. It's too difficult to explain in a review, but long story short - I would not take my worst enemies dead grandmas car here for service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Offered wheel alignment that wasn't needed
by 02/27/2014on
I was offered a wheel alignment service that was not needed. In late December I brought in my Ford Flex because of an engine issue that they could not replicate. While there they tested the wheel alignment. They provided me with the results that showed a wheel out of alignment. Which was odd since the tires has just been replaced and the wheels aligned within the last 30 days. I declined the service (since the place I just bought tires from would check the alignment for free). I had the wheel alignment checked at the place I bought the tires and there was no alignment issue. Either the wheel realigned itself, or the test they are using does not work. I submitted this feedback to them in a customer survey and never heard back from them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Never going back to this LOT
by 05/20/2013on
This was the worst experience I have ever had at a dealer. We called on Saturday afternoon to this dealer, and talked with a salesman about a specific car we found on their web page. He told us to come up the next day to test drive the car. We drove an hour and forty minutes, to be told by a RUDE woman, that she did not know where the car was that we had discussed the previous day; however she knew who we talked to and exactly which car. She told us it was either sold or in the body shop. Odd, it wasn't in the shop the day before, which was Saturday, guess body shops work on Sunday. Okay, so they have other cars that might interest us, so we figure we drove this far....we test drive a car, loved it, asked her the price, she said, "whatever the internet showed, I don't know, 17 or 18K." Hello, we didn't look at THIS car online.....okay, so I see a car that has my interest..it is used, but still only 2 years old, super loaded, but marked "as is" and still has pennies, a key-chain, and trash in the cup holder. So I ask some simple questions...what is the miles, why "as is", and price....her response was "we brought on the lot because of the weekend sale, we just got it so we haven't cleaned it up and I don't know what the price is, probably 20k, I have no idea, but alot". I was so mad I went and sat in the car, because I was about to loose my mind!! She treated me and my husband like we couldn't afford one of their cars, just hope she doesn't work on commission, because she just lost a sale.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Oil Change
by 07/03/2012on
I had a nine o'clock appointment and arrived at 8:40a and finally received the keys to my car at 2:15p.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Angry Consumer
by 06/23/2011on
Never purchase a car from Mike Castrucci. On Sunday afternoon I went to try to buy a car. They didn't have anything on the lot that I liked but that day they had a liquidation sale in Florence and said that I could pick out a car from there. I found a car that I liked but it needed a new tire and the a/c fixed. The sales man said that I could come pick it up the next day but I should go ahead and sign the papers. A week went by and the car wasn't ready and I was fed up with dealing with them so I told them to cancel everything on it and wanted my down payment back. Mike Castrucci gave me the run around for about a week trying to get the down payment back but I finally got it. The finance manager assured me that I wouldn't get billed for the car and that he hadn't mailed in the paperwork for the loan agency. It's a month later and my checking account is overdrawn. After some investigating I find out it's for the car that I never recieved. First, they tell me that no one knows how to refund my money. Now, they are telling me it is going to take 10 business days to get a refund, which is unacceptable.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
What a mess!!
by 11/16/2010on
Three tires mounted balanced alignment... 8am appointment Back on the road 11:15... yep three hours and fifteen minutes to mount three tires and align the front end! I could have done it faster with a pair of vise grips and a tire iron! This place is hardly professional, appointments mean nothing (while I was there a gentleman came in for an appointment to have one tire replaced and was told that because his appointment was for 11:00 they couldn't get him out before lunch therefore it could be three hours or so... to replace one tire... with an appointment! He left...smart man!) I am so happy Ford Motor Company didn't take the bailout money. They have survived and grown, however with dealerships twisting the knife in customers backs, all might be for nothing! My time is of value. I just wish Castrucci Ford valued me!
Great Job
by 09/15/2010on
Went in to buy a car expecting the "same old, same old". I was pleasantly suprized. Nice dealership, knowledgable staff, very professional. Found the car I wanted, got a good price, very simple. Only down side was the time it took to register for other Ford product. Great idea just nedd to speed it up, dealer was busy. Keep it up!