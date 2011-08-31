Scholfield Honda
Customer Reviews of Scholfield Honda
Honest Car Salesman & dealership!
by 08/31/2011on
My husband and I had an immediate need for a car for him for work, and our son also needed to replace his failed car - in one week. I saw some cars on the online site, picked one I liked best, and called the dealership. Rick Jabara answered and was very friendly and helpful. I realized he goes to our church too, and that made me feel even better - since I had been praying hard to find the cars we needed. My husband and I went to the dealership, drove two cars, and each had features we liked, then I asked to drive the one I picked online. It was exactly what we wanted! Right features, and price. We finalized the sale with a wonderful group of guys who helped us thru the process. The manager had gone to college with my daughter and knew me. I was impressed he had a cross in his office too. I can honestly say it was an amazing and wonderful experience. A week later, our son returned with us, and he also bought a really nice car for him - at a price he could afford. Everyone was so friendly, honest, and seemed genuinely interested in getting us exactly what we needed for the price we could afford. I have never had such a great experience buying a car in the past, but you have definitely got a solid set of new customers for the future. I am telling everyone about Rick, and the great experience we had. Each person along the way was as helpful as possible. The loan man even suggested some things that were inexpensive, but a great idea for adding value to our purchase. We were very happy with both cars and the really great way we were treated. Thanks all of you! Nice to be dealing with Christians too. It matters I think - in how you treat people. We were in a position of immediate need - the engine had blown in our other car and was not worth fixing. A lesser dealership could have taken advantage of the situation we were in. It is good to know there is someone you can trust and count on to treat you right - no matter what. Thanks for being that kind of dealership we could trust to be honest. Rick Jabara was really great, and went over and above to help us that night - WAY past closing time - because we needed the car right then. Best car buying experience of my life - so far.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love Scholfield
by 03/21/2011on
My salesperson Lauren took the time with no pressure to find me my DREAM CAR! I love it and get so many compliments! Honda For LIFE!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Decent dealer
by 08/17/2009on
Purchased my new Element under the Cash for Clunkers program from Schofield. My experience was very good overall. After deciding what I wanted, I told the salesperson point blank that I did not get into price negotiations, that I was looking at two other options, and what sort of bottom line deal could they shoot me. They emailed me back within a day with a price that was within $200 of Edmund's current TMV pricing. However, the vehicle I wanted would require a transfer from another dealer, and we ran into problems on that front. They then offered me a EX on their lot for $150 less than Edmunds TMV price. The only catch I ran into was a $199 doc fee (which I knew about up front, but still think is stupid) and $99 for paint protectant (which was a surprise, and is stupid). Overall the experience was fairly painless, and I thought they made me a good sale offer which was reasonable, without lots of quibbling. I would be inclined to give them more business given this experience. I would recommend having financing in place with other banks or credit unions going in. The rate I was quoted was .75% above local rates available from credit unions and banks in the area.