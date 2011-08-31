5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband and I had an immediate need for a car for him for work, and our son also needed to replace his failed car - in one week. I saw some cars on the online site, picked one I liked best, and called the dealership. Rick Jabara answered and was very friendly and helpful. I realized he goes to our church too, and that made me feel even better - since I had been praying hard to find the cars we needed. My husband and I went to the dealership, drove two cars, and each had features we liked, then I asked to drive the one I picked online. It was exactly what we wanted! Right features, and price. We finalized the sale with a wonderful group of guys who helped us thru the process. The manager had gone to college with my daughter and knew me. I was impressed he had a cross in his office too. I can honestly say it was an amazing and wonderful experience. A week later, our son returned with us, and he also bought a really nice car for him - at a price he could afford. Everyone was so friendly, honest, and seemed genuinely interested in getting us exactly what we needed for the price we could afford. I have never had such a great experience buying a car in the past, but you have definitely got a solid set of new customers for the future. I am telling everyone about Rick, and the great experience we had. Each person along the way was as helpful as possible. The loan man even suggested some things that were inexpensive, but a great idea for adding value to our purchase. We were very happy with both cars and the really great way we were treated. Thanks all of you! Nice to be dealing with Christians too. It matters I think - in how you treat people. We were in a position of immediate need - the engine had blown in our other car and was not worth fixing. A lesser dealership could have taken advantage of the situation we were in. It is good to know there is someone you can trust and count on to treat you right - no matter what. Thanks for being that kind of dealership we could trust to be honest. Rick Jabara was really great, and went over and above to help us that night - WAY past closing time - because we needed the car right then. Best car buying experience of my life - so far. Read more