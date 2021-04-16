2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I visited Rusty Eck Ford with the intention of checking out their inventory. I was looking at a Subaru STI, and my wife is interested in a moving to a larger SUV, such as an Explorer. The salesman was agreeable and interesting, and everything was fine through test driving multiple cars. The sales experience turned negative very quickly. We asked for ballpark pricing on the Explorer and STI we'd been looking at. We were seated and given some bottled water, while they "figured out the pricing." When the salesman returned to the table, he brought a pair of Ford Motor Credit applications, one each for my wife and I, and then asked us with a straight face to fill them out "so they can figure out the pricing." We refused, and long story short, left after another forty-five minutes of waiting for the pricing. The sales manager came out of the office with the numbers (naturally) as we headed for the door. I gathered the pricing from him and we left. I discussed the pricing with the salesman via SMS, the practicality of the car with my wife, and the interest rates with my credit union. A few days later, everything came together and I went in an hour before close to fill out the paperwork. My salesman was off, but he came in anyway to shepherd the sale. There was another set of disagreements regarding the pricing, but as I had it in writing as an out-the-door price, they eventually worked it all out on their side. They took the car around to clean and service it and prepare it for me. Late in the evening, long after they closed, we finally finished and I went outside with two of the salesmen to do the delivery inspection. The car looked great, everything was perfect, except there was something hanging down under the engine compartment. The entire front splash guard was just hanging there, almost to the ground. The older salesman remarked on it, but we were long past the "we owe" section of the paperwork, where the dealership would have to put in things they are supposed to do. So I left. I researched the issue, and eventually took the car to the Subaru dealership to have it inspected. I accompanied them to the lift and got my first good look at the undercarriage. The splash guard which protects the engine and channels airflow in the compartment was hanging loose and had been damaged by contact with the road. It was missing all of the bolts which hold the part in place against the car. The service manager and technicians standing there with me mentioned the bolts have to be removed to change the oil filter, and it was likely left hanging during the last oil change. I paid $15.22 for replacement bolts from Subaru, then contacted the salesman at Rusty Eck Ford to mention this issue. I told him what Subaru had found, and mentioned that pieces were missing from the splash guard. He responded that since there was nothing in the "We Owe" section of the deal, there really is nothing they can do. Which of course, I understand. As he understands that we will find my wife's vehicle elsewhere. I have no intention of pursuing this, as I believe they should have made this right. But I do believe I can help others by sharing my experience. Read more