2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

WORTH THE READ! I work in customer service & rarely complain as I know you cannot please everyone. To say my experience has been frustrating and disappointing is an understatement. I had high expectations the moment I walked into the dealership. Showed me a 2016 Civic that they just got in from auction-no detailing/maintenance done. Price stated was not within my price range, they said they would work with me. Agreed to come back the next day for a test drive after detailing and inspection was done. Came in for my appointment after work, car not detailed, inspection done-mechanics reported no concerns & oil changed. The used car market is a nightmare and I expected inflation in price. Manager would only give me the price in my budget that night ONLY and assured me "it wouldn't take long" to do paperwork and detailing. I was waiting till the last staff member left that night. Wouldn't an experienced dealership execute what they promised or is that just poor customer service?...Turns out seats were stained & come to find out after 1 wash the paint was chipping on the back side window. Went back to see if they could assist me in anyway as I only had the car for ~1 month. The manager said, "Some cars just run out their life time." A 2016 Honda Civic? ok & i checked for recalls. Went to a shop they work with-ESTIMATED $1400 FOR REPAIR. I felt taken advantage of & treated like another $$. AND- when it came to title registration, not correct title or paperwork. Wasted my time, their time, TAG office time, and my employers time. Not only do I not own the car, my insurance doesn't even cover me right now & have to make payments. So their mistake is at my expense. will not ever buy from again or pass on any recommendations. Read more