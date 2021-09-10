Customer Reviews of Eddy's Toyota of Wichita
Great service and staff
by 10/09/2021on
Jared is very professional and will help you through the sales process. You feel very comfortable through the car buying process.
Phenomenal customer service
by 08/11/2021on
Justice Delarosa was great to work with to find my new vehicle! He was able to show me many different SUVs with varying amenities in my price range. I never felt pressured to make a decision because he wanted me to find the car that worked for me and one I was comfortable with. Thanks Justice and Eddy’s Toyota!
Brand new RAV4 XLE Premium just the way I want it.
by 07/28/2021on
I was in the market for a new RAV4 Hybrid but the dealerships near me did not carry the model with the options I wanted to have. I was fortunate to work with Justice of Eddy's Toyota in Wichita. He listened to what I was looking for and options I wanted added to the car. He then proceeded to "build" the car with all the options, the exterior and interior colors based on what I told him. He also gave me an estimate of the OTD price and the approximate ETA. He kept me updated of the progress of my order. Four weeks later, I have a brand new RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium just the way I wanted and all the options I wanted. Thanks to Justice. He did a great job.
Christoph is absolutely the best!
by 06/26/2021on
Christoph is the best salesman I’ve ever dealt with. He made buying a new car fun!
Buying a car
by 06/26/2021on
Appreciated the helpful customer service. Salesman was patient and not pushy. Took time to find us the right car for our price range.
4Runner Purchase
by 12/14/2020on
My salesman, Justice D., listened to what I wanted (i.e., no sun roof, no third-row seating, dark gray color) and got it for me. Gave me a reasonable discount, considering the popularity of the 4Runner. The vehicle drives and handles better than I thought it would for an SUV.
Jeep Cherokee
by 11/01/2020on
The BEST people to buy a car from! Justice was my salesman and he work countless hours trying to find me the perfect car and he did just that! I am happy with both my car and Justices customer service! He done me right, I really appreciate it! I told him exactly what I wanted and he made it happen! Thank you again! I highly recommend using him!
Service sept / service manager
by 09/29/2020on
Went to get my car check out for a loud noise it makes when I put it in park. The service a manager Joe Donath heard it when I pulled in there service area. Before I could even tell him what it was doing he said it was the electronic brake. He didn’t want to send my car back to get it ck out. Cause he automatically thought he knew. Then after telling him it was to loud didn’t sound normal he sent it back. Had me wait an hour and what do you know service dept comes back claims the same thing. A 2019 should not make this loud of noise when parking your car. I told Joe that he was like we don’t manufacture the cars so idk what go tell you. He is rude worst customer service. If you don’t like helping customers find a new job. Then gave me a 1-800 number fo lawn me off. Called that number and I’m going to drive 45 mins out my way cause that service place it should not be making that loud of a sound. I WILL NEVER RECOMMENDED EDDYS TOYOTA TO ANYONE. WORST CUSTOMER SERVICE EVER. THEY ATE NICE TO YOU TO GET YOU TO BUY THE CAR THEN WHEN SOMETHING IS WRONG YOU CALL OR GET IT SERVICE THEY ARE rude. Once you sign for the car to your they don’t care anymore. DO NOT BUY FROM EDDY’S
Excellent Service!
by 04/01/2020on
Bought an older 4Runner(private seller) and took it in for trans fluid change, plugs, and diff fluid change. They took a video of the truck while it was on the lift and did a multipoint check. Sent me the video as I was waiting. Staff was very friendly, was not asked to buy a car or hounded by salespeople(like some dealers I’ve been to). Service prices beat the local mechanics. I shopped around before calling Eddys. Recommended services also priced well. No pressure sales on those, just included it for future reference. Washed my truck after the service also which was awesome because it needed it! I will definitely be back for future services. A+
Satisfactory Warranty Airbag replacement
by 03/27/2020on
My 2004 Tundra needed the Takata airbags replaced. Good communication by Eddy's service department. Their initial vehicle check revealed several unrelated issues, but when I declined, they did not coerce or pressure. That helps. When the service tech checked, he/she concluded the entire assembly needed replaced, not just the inflator. That meant approval from Toyota. Eddy's got the approval and did the work. Getting the parts, though, took almost three months! Eddy's supplied a loaner via Enterprise Car. Overall, Eddy's was professional, supportive, and respectful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Patrick is the best
by 09/25/2019on
Patrick is awesome. He is the only salesman out of all the 4 different sales personnel we spoke with out there in the last 6 months to make it possible to get us into that new Rav4!!
Maintenance
by 09/21/2019on
Everyone there is friendly. I like the vedio about my car sent to me.
Good salesman
by 09/18/2019on
Very satisfied he did not waste any time helping me! Was very polite an friendly! I am very grateful he was able to help me get a car even tho it was not what I wanted!
Very easy to work with on an acceptable deal, worked with Guy Ridpath
by 09/09/2019on
Had a good buying experience with Guy Ridpath and Eddy's Toyota!
New car purchase
by 05/24/2019on
Sales, finance, and management team were more than accommodating to each and every request my husband or I had. I was initially interested in a hybrid model and then my husband inquired about other options. I felt bad making the team run around, however, they did with minimal to no complaints. Excellent results partnered with high quality customer service! Thank you Eddyâs, we are in love with the new addition(s) to our family! ð
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repeat Customer
by 03/22/2019on
I wasn't looking for a new car, but the sales team made it an easy decision.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 03/21/2019on
The reception was great, I especially loved the new YouTube feature that enables you to see what the technician is looking at especially under the car. Excellent explanation of the needs for my vehicle for this service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great/outstanding!
by 12/15/2018on
Great customer service! They went above and beyond our expectations and delivered the vehicle right to our door.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Toyota Servicing
by 11/06/2018on
As always, Eddyâs Toyota did an awesome job of servicing my car, as scheduled, done on time they promised, and they go the extra mile to make sure that the customers are happy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase
by 04/25/2018on
Good folks, fast talked me into warranty stuff I dont need or want.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
In and Out Quick
by 03/28/2018on
Completely painless. I came prepared with online price information on my trade and what the new car I was purchasing was listed at online elsewhere. Test drove the car and was out on the road before noon. I got more for my trade than sites valued it at online and even got a applicable rebate from the manufacturer that I did not see listed on the national website for Toyota. All in all, very pleased with the efficiency of the dealership and process. Will shop here again.
