1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Went to get my car check out for a loud noise it makes when I put it in park. The service a manager Joe Donath heard it when I pulled in there service area. Before I could even tell him what it was doing he said it was the electronic brake. He didn’t want to send my car back to get it ck out. Cause he automatically thought he knew. Then after telling him it was to loud didn’t sound normal he sent it back. Had me wait an hour and what do you know service dept comes back claims the same thing. A 2019 should not make this loud of noise when parking your car. I told Joe that he was like we don’t manufacture the cars so idk what go tell you. He is rude worst customer service. If you don’t like helping customers find a new job. Then gave me a 1-800 number fo lawn me off. Called that number and I’m going to drive 45 mins out my way cause that service place it should not be making that loud of a sound. I WILL NEVER RECOMMENDED EDDYS TOYOTA TO ANYONE. WORST CUSTOMER SERVICE EVER. THEY ATE NICE TO YOU TO GET YOU TO BUY THE CAR THEN WHEN SOMETHING IS WRONG YOU CALL OR GET IT SERVICE THEY ARE rude. Once you sign for the car to your they don’t care anymore. DO NOT BUY FROM EDDY’S Read more