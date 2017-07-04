Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Eddy's Chevrolet

Eddy's Chevrolet

Eddy's Chevrolet
Visit dealer’s website 
8801 E Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67207
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Eddy's Chevrolet

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience

by Kristi12344321 on 04/07/2017

Our salesman.adam Engels he will be the sole reason we return. He was very helpful during our purchase of our new car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
324 cars in stock
75 new233 used16 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
15 new|1 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Welcome to Eddy's Chevrolet Cadillac

The heartbeat is back at our Wichita , KS Chevrolet car dealership! At Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac, a division of Brandon Steven Motors, owned by Brandon Steven – we have all of the exciting new models you are looking for such as the rugged 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, the classic 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, the fuel-efficient 2020 Chevrolet Spark models and more!

We know that buying a new or used car, truck, van, or SUV can be intimidating, but our finance department has a goal to for you to get pre-approved online no matter what! We also value your trade, so be sure to check to see how much your old car is worth and we will offer competitive prices for your trade-in.

Whatever your need, you can rest assured you’re getting the best deal from Eddy’s Everything. Give us a call at (316) 689-4310or stop by our Wichita, KS Chevrolet dealership and see us in person. We look forward to getting you behind the wheel of your favorite Chevrolet today.

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes