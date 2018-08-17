1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to look at a Certified Pre-Owened Chevy Volt on their lot... I was greeted by Preston whom showed me the vehicle and gave me some information on it. After short test drive, I expressed interest in taking the vehicle to be checked out by an independent mechanic that I know and trust and Preston wasn't having it. Preston wasn't going to allow me to take the vehicle to an independent mechanic of my choosing to be check out. That right there was enough of a red flag to walk away from the vehicle. On my drive out of the dealership, I called the dealership and spoke to manager Nick. I explained the situation to Nick and he explained that the dealership had adopted the policy to have the sales rep go with you to have the car checked out at a mechanic, but you don't get to chose the mechanic the vehicle goes to. After all of this, I was wise enough to walk away from this vehicle. It's clear to me that the dealership has something to hide when it comes to the quality of the vehicles on their lot. Buyer beware! Do your homework, have the vehicle checked out at mechanic of your choice if that's something that they allow you to do. Don Hattan claim to fame is their low price but don't let a low price shadow the quality of the vehicle you hope to have parked in your driveway! Keep your guard up and buy wisely! Read more