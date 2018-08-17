Don Hattan Chevrolet
Wonderful experience
by 08/17/2018on
Found the car I wanted there and a short time later I was driving it home. They stayed late for us and treated us great. Ask for Derek....he is great to work with!
Never ever go back Sales mgr and aaron were both rude
by 03/01/2017on
after inquiring about the 13 maxima sv black really nice car. well aron texted me all the time. Finally i left super car guys today and went to don hattan. aron filled out all my paperwork witj my wrong name after i told him it was wrong and crossed it out. What professional would forget his customers name time after time. Then he kept saying my trade in car had dents and he couldnt give me an extra $1000. Thats ok i will go sell outright. He basically told my 14 fusion easnt worth anything and i know better. Then aron kept saying its the end of tbe month. He wouldnt be able to give me a deal tomorrow. Trying to uee scare tactics dont work on people and that is unproffesional to tru and just rude. Well they came back and just kicked me to the curb. They said my credit rating was bad. Aron pretty much kick me out. Thats ok little did he know i didnt need financing. I am going to super car guys and buying a better car with real people with cash. Thanks Don Hattan for showing your true colors.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buyer Beware!
by 03/01/2016on
I went to look at a Certified Pre-Owened Chevy Volt on their lot... I was greeted by Preston whom showed me the vehicle and gave me some information on it. After short test drive, I expressed interest in taking the vehicle to be checked out by an independent mechanic that I know and trust and Preston wasn't having it. Preston wasn't going to allow me to take the vehicle to an independent mechanic of my choosing to be check out. That right there was enough of a red flag to walk away from the vehicle. On my drive out of the dealership, I called the dealership and spoke to manager Nick. I explained the situation to Nick and he explained that the dealership had adopted the policy to have the sales rep go with you to have the car checked out at a mechanic, but you don't get to chose the mechanic the vehicle goes to. After all of this, I was wise enough to walk away from this vehicle. It's clear to me that the dealership has something to hide when it comes to the quality of the vehicles on their lot. Buyer beware! Do your homework, have the vehicle checked out at mechanic of your choice if that's something that they allow you to do. Don Hattan claim to fame is their low price but don't let a low price shadow the quality of the vehicle you hope to have parked in your driveway! Keep your guard up and buy wisely!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Purchase of used 2014 Chevy Cruze
by 09/04/2014on
Had a good experience with Don Hattan Cheverolet on the purchase of a used 2014 Chevy Cruze. There was no high pressure sales. The car was priced very reasonable. I would recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My second used truck purchase from Don Hattan
by 04/21/2014on
This is the second used vehicle I've bought from this dealership and I found them to be very helpful and professional. My salesperson, Brad, was low pressure and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
CROOKED DEALER
by 01/10/2013on
I have never been to a more manipulative crooked dealership in my life! I will not only never be going back to this place but will likely never own another GM product. They were that bad! Found out the vehicle had many past issues they knew about and hid from us. We had to contact GM to find out these things. Car died 5000 miles after it was purchased from DON HATTAN. They belong on S Broadway with all the other [non-permissible content removed]!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awesome all the way around
by 10/27/2012on
I was living out of the country, and upon arrival I needed a vehicle fast. Bryan E. answered all my questions before I got there, offered to pick me up at the airport, and greeted me as soon as I got on the lot. He already had the vehicles I said I was interested in ready to go, and made the car buying experience not be horrible. After purchase, he then loaded my 150 lbs of luggage into the vehicle I bought. Everyone there was more than helpful. They are also approved by USAA, which meant most to me. It made my loan approval easy, and I knew I wasn't getting ripped off. Overall, a great experience. (Just get a pop machine! I could have used a soda, that Don Hattan water wasn't cutting it for me!)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Long-time relationship with Hattans.
by 05/22/2011on
For more than 50 years, the Greenbank family has purchased new Chevrolets from the Don Hattan dealership, in Valley Center and in Wichita, Kansas. We have always been treated with respect and fairness. Our latest purchase at the Hattan dealership in Wichita was a 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer. I am an 87-year-old friend of the Hattan family and would highly-recommend Don Hattan Chevrolet for new or used purchases and reliable service. ~ Hubert L. (Pete) Greenbank
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Geras review
by 05/17/2011on
My experience went very well. Ulises was very helpful and did not pressure us into buying something other than what we wanted. He was very kind and gave us lots of information. It was a very great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience!
by 05/16/2011on
My experience w/ Don Hattan was the best car buying time ever! My salesman, Ulises Treto, was very helpful and that attitude went right up through the sales manager & finance office. Thanks for a great car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Large dealerships...
by 03/17/2011on
They offer a large selection, but at a price. Their sales staff seemed genuinely uninterested, and for a customer w/ excellent credit they offered very high interest rates compared to other dealers. They will also try to pressure you into overpriced warranty programs. I would only recommend them if you are prepared to bring your own financing.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Don Hattan Chevrolet is the best
by 11/14/2008on
I have bought my last 2 Corvettes through Don Hattan Chevrolet and can say nothing but good things about my experience. It is the only Chevy dealership I will deal with. A few quick examples as to why I feel it is a top notch operation. 1. I ordered an 06 Corvette Z06 through them. This was the first year for this fantastic automobile and they were selling for several thousands over MSRP. They easily could have sold it out from under me and pocketed the money but they were true to their word and sold it to me at MSRP. This sort of integrity is a rare find in todays world. 2. How many dealerships (or any business) are now in the third generation of family ownership? Look around and see. If they wern't a top notch operation, they wouldn't have lasted this long. 3. I keep my vehicles for around 6 years so I have regular dealings with the service department. Once again, I am always treated like a valued customer by everyone from the service advisor to the mechanic, to the cashier. I do not see any great turnover in this department so the employees must be being taken care of in a fair manner. If you are purchasing a Chevrolet anywhere in the Wichita area you will be doing yourself a favor by giving Don Hattan the opportunity to earn your business.
Not a good buying experience
by 09/26/2007on
I don't know how this dealership stays in business. Inept sales staff, poor selection of vehicles, make promises they can't or won't keep. Beware if they try to finance you. Very high pressure to sell worthless extended warranties and there extended warranties are very high priced. Extremely poor management, probably what contributes to high turnover of personnel. If you opt to do business with these people consider... you have been warned.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
