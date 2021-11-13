5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Mark and Robbie have managed my service needs for years. This year my van came in for a third time with transmission troubles, but no longer covered by warranty. They alerted the service manager that despite previous efforts the transmission was still having troubles. They went to the corporate office at Honda who covered 90%. I’m super pleased with the outcome, the great service, good communication (via text), and provision of a loaner while they did repairs. They know how to lessen the impact of a major vehicle repair. I can’t thank them all enough!! Read more