Sharp Honda
Customer Reviews of Sharp Honda
No Gimmicks
by 11/13/2021on
I just purchased a new vehicle from Sharp Honda in Topeka, Kansas. You hear kinds of horror stories involving about auto sales. In fact, the reason I contacted the folks at Sharp Honda is because another dealership located nearby had negotiated unfairly. But my experience with Tom Gettler and the manager there was respectful and honest. And that's all you can ask for. So I told them it was a pleasure doing business with them. Five Stars.
Quick & efficient
by 03/23/2022on
After explaining the problem to the service rep, the mechanic test-drove my Odyssey, figured out the problem, then tested it again to make sure the problem was gone. All withing the estimated time. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Transmission Repair
by 01/26/2022on
Mark and Robbie have managed my service needs for years. This year my van came in for a third time with transmission troubles, but no longer covered by warranty. They alerted the service manager that despite previous efforts the transmission was still having troubles. They went to the corporate office at Honda who covered 90%. I’m super pleased with the outcome, the great service, good communication (via text), and provision of a loaner while they did repairs. They know how to lessen the impact of a major vehicle repair. I can’t thank them all enough!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Gimmicks
by 11/13/2021on
I just purchased a new vehicle from Sharp Honda in Topeka, Kansas. You hear kinds of horror stories involving about auto sales. In fact, the reason I contacted the folks at Sharp Honda is because another dealership located nearby had negotiated unfairly. But my experience with Tom Gettler and the manager there was respectful and honest. And that's all you can ask for. So I told them it was a pleasure doing business with them. Five Stars.
Right on time as promised
by 08/03/2021on
Made an appointment for service-car was worked on and work finished in the hour estimated. Excellent job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Incredibly Impressed!
by 07/21/2021on
I have had two outstanding experiences with the highest quality service, objective professionalism, and tremendous speed and turn-around! Sharp Honda Service is truly fantastic!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service As Always
by 07/12/2021on
No complaint at all. Highly knowledge staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Sharp Scott equals Sharp experience
by 04/08/2021on
Ask for Scott, he is very helpful answering all your questions, he doesn't over hype but is honest and patient without being pushy. A sales person my wife likes is worth their weight in gold for a vehicle buying experience.
Very Efficient Buying Experience
by 06/29/2009on
I purchased a 2009 Honda Odyssey from Sharp Honda. I used the internet bidding process offered here on the Edmunds site. I found Sharp Honda to be very professional and straight forward with providing a description of their vehicles with good midwestern honesty. I did not feel there were games being played behind the scenes with this dealer.