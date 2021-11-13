Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Sharp Honda

Sharp Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
3149 S Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66611
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Sharp Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(8)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No Gimmicks

by 5 Star Ridgeline on 11/13/2021

I just purchased a new vehicle from Sharp Honda in Topeka, Kansas. You hear kinds of horror stories involving about auto sales. In fact, the reason I contacted the folks at Sharp Honda is because another dealership located nearby had negotiated unfairly. But my experience with Tom Gettler and the manager there was respectful and honest. And that's all you can ask for. So I told them it was a pleasure doing business with them. Five Stars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
8 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick & efficient

by Odyssey driver on 03/23/2022

After explaining the problem to the service rep, the mechanic test-drove my Odyssey, figured out the problem, then tested it again to make sure the problem was gone. All withing the estimated time. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Transmission Repair

by Cindy N on 01/26/2022

Mark and Robbie have managed my service needs for years. This year my van came in for a third time with transmission troubles, but no longer covered by warranty. They alerted the service manager that despite previous efforts the transmission was still having troubles. They went to the corporate office at Honda who covered 90%. I’m super pleased with the outcome, the great service, good communication (via text), and provision of a loaner while they did repairs. They know how to lessen the impact of a major vehicle repair. I can’t thank them all enough!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No Gimmicks

by 5 Star Ridgeline on 11/13/2021

I just purchased a new vehicle from Sharp Honda in Topeka, Kansas. You hear kinds of horror stories involving about auto sales. In fact, the reason I contacted the folks at Sharp Honda is because another dealership located nearby had negotiated unfairly. But my experience with Tom Gettler and the manager there was respectful and honest. And that's all you can ask for. So I told them it was a pleasure doing business with them. Five Stars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Right on time as promised

by P Urban on 08/03/2021

Made an appointment for service-car was worked on and work finished in the hour estimated. Excellent job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Incredibly Impressed!

by Corey Kephart on 07/21/2021

I have had two outstanding experiences with the highest quality service, objective professionalism, and tremendous speed and turn-around! Sharp Honda Service is truly fantastic!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service As Always

by Tarun Desai on 07/12/2021

No complaint at all. Highly knowledge staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A Sharp Scott equals Sharp experience

by Curt on 04/08/2021

Ask for Scott, he is very helpful answering all your questions, he doesn't over hype but is honest and patient without being pushy. A sales person my wife likes is worth their weight in gold for a vehicle buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Efficient Buying Experience

by transam_1 on 06/29/2009

I purchased a 2009 Honda Odyssey from Sharp Honda. I used the internet bidding process offered here on the Edmunds site. I found Sharp Honda to be very professional and straight forward with providing a description of their vehicles with good midwestern honesty. I did not feel there were games being played behind the scenes with this dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for