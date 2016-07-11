1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Ill never walk back into this dealership and suggest you dont either. My experiences dealing with them have been the worst of any company that Ive ever dealt with at least in this lifetime. I dont remember past lives, but I doubt if any previous existences could top this. Up until recently Ive had nothing but great experiences. Drove in from Lawrence to have both our Toyotas serviced there and had positive experiences. Friendly helpful service staff so when it came time to buy a car for the spouse, we went to Lewis and everything was great. When I was in a car accident and had to accelerate, pardon the pun, a car purchase the salesperson was great although the transaction was simple. Only one Prius on the lot. Sticker price and done. Its when I went to pay, believe it or not, all heck broke loose. Since I had a settlement from my insurance I was them what I should do. SIgn it over the salesperson said and the rest I could put on points for my credit card. When I actually went to do this, I was told I couldnt pay more than $200 via credit card and they wouldnt accept the check from the insurance company and Id have to finance it if I wanted to leave today with the car---knowing that I had been dropped off and I had returned my rental car. I was over the barrel. When I called my agent and he said the finance manger was full of smoke (he used a different term) they accepted the check but reminded me that if it bounced Id be arrested for stealing the car. But wait, it gets better. I was told due to the patriot act they would need my social security number to run a credit check. No really. I knew that was smoke-they just didnt want me to pay cash. I have a credit lock anyways so I would have to unlock it for them to continue. The manager was rude, offensive, belligerent and just downright ornery. Who would have thought paying for the car was trouble? I contacted Toyota national as well as the dealership and my requests fell on deaf ears. Contacting Homeland Security got action as they dont take kindly to dealers using 9/11 to finance a car. Got an apology from the dealership and an explanation the managers wife was dying of cancer and thats why he was off and no worries, he was retiring. I decided to continue with the dealership based on that Fast forward to a few years later and after spending thousands on dealers service, my car was up for an extended warranty. Did research and contacted the dealership and made sure that manager wasnt there. I was told he wasnt and Id deal with a new person. Went to pick up the warranty and the retired manager was there. Same belittlement I received when trying to pay. No paperwork was ready and I had to endure this so-called gentleman for over an hour. When I mentioned to a cashier how frustrated I was and how I regret purchasing from Lewis. I called Toyota to complain and they mentioned the paperwork hadnt been processed, but my credit card was charged. I then filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau and the manager decided to void the warranty and the deal. It wasnt until I withdrew the claim that they processed the warranty. Seriously, I wouldnt trust these guys with a tricycle at this point given the shady dealings they delight in. Read more