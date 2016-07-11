Lewis Toyota
The staff is all very friendly, and salesman Jermaine Sellers was awesome, we love our new Toyota sienna.
For the second time in three years, I purchased a car from Lewis Toyota. As with the first time, everything was rather quick and painless. I was in at 9:00 AM, and did the trade-in and was out the door by 12:00. After all the other dealerships that I have dealt with in the last four decades, Lewis Toyota was the first that I have actually gone back and made a second purchase from. Thank you very much!
Ill never walk back into this dealership and suggest you dont either. My experiences dealing with them have been the worst of any company that Ive ever dealt with at least in this lifetime. I dont remember past lives, but I doubt if any previous existences could top this. Up until recently Ive had nothing but great experiences. Drove in from Lawrence to have both our Toyotas serviced there and had positive experiences. Friendly helpful service staff so when it came time to buy a car for the spouse, we went to Lewis and everything was great. When I was in a car accident and had to accelerate, pardon the pun, a car purchase the salesperson was great although the transaction was simple. Only one Prius on the lot. Sticker price and done. Its when I went to pay, believe it or not, all heck broke loose. Since I had a settlement from my insurance I was them what I should do. SIgn it over the salesperson said and the rest I could put on points for my credit card. When I actually went to do this, I was told I couldnt pay more than $200 via credit card and they wouldnt accept the check from the insurance company and Id have to finance it if I wanted to leave today with the car---knowing that I had been dropped off and I had returned my rental car. I was over the barrel. When I called my agent and he said the finance manger was full of smoke (he used a different term) they accepted the check but reminded me that if it bounced Id be arrested for stealing the car. But wait, it gets better. I was told due to the patriot act they would need my social security number to run a credit check. No really. I knew that was smoke-they just didnt want me to pay cash. I have a credit lock anyways so I would have to unlock it for them to continue. The manager was rude, offensive, belligerent and just downright ornery. Who would have thought paying for the car was trouble? I contacted Toyota national as well as the dealership and my requests fell on deaf ears. Contacting Homeland Security got action as they dont take kindly to dealers using 9/11 to finance a car. Got an apology from the dealership and an explanation the managers wife was dying of cancer and thats why he was off and no worries, he was retiring. I decided to continue with the dealership based on that Fast forward to a few years later and after spending thousands on dealers service, my car was up for an extended warranty. Did research and contacted the dealership and made sure that manager wasnt there. I was told he wasnt and Id deal with a new person. Went to pick up the warranty and the retired manager was there. Same belittlement I received when trying to pay. No paperwork was ready and I had to endure this so-called gentleman for over an hour. When I mentioned to a cashier how frustrated I was and how I regret purchasing from Lewis. I called Toyota to complain and they mentioned the paperwork hadnt been processed, but my credit card was charged. I then filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau and the manager decided to void the warranty and the deal. It wasnt until I withdrew the claim that they processed the warranty. Seriously, I wouldnt trust these guys with a tricycle at this point given the shady dealings they delight in.
