Shawnee Mission Ford

Shawnee Mission Ford
11501 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Shawnee, KS 66203
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
140 cars in stock
0 new139 used1 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|15 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Welcome to Shawnee Mission Ford. We have been serving the greater Kansas City area since 1954. That 63 year commitment to our community, our employee team and you mean something. You might say that our mission, at Shawnee Mission Ford, is you!

From our earliest days at our first location on Johnson Drive, our driving force and focus has always been designed around you! We want to meet your automotive needs, and we value and appreciate doing business with you!

We recently went through one of the most exciting events yet! We are proud to announce that we are now part of the Dobbs family of businesses. The Dobbs family experience goes way back to the beginning of the retail automobile business. Our founder, James K. Dobbs opened his first Ford dealership in 1921, and over time developed one of the largest privately held dealership groups in the country.

We truly look forward to doing our best to serve you. Our mission, at Shawnee Mission has been - and always will be - you!

We strive at Shawnee Mission Ford to make the car buying experience one that revolves around customer satisfaction and excellent service from the moment you walk on the lot and continues for the remainder of your life as a Ford customer.
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television
Vending Machines
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

