Premier Volvo Cars Overland Park
Customer Reviews of Premier Volvo Cars Overland Park
Fabulous experience for us!
by 07/20/2021on
We drove up from out of state to purchase our Volvo here, passing at least two dealerships. The ease of dealing here, along with transparency was phenomenal. Very pleased, highly recommend if you’re looking for a hassle free experience.
Fabulous experience for us!
by 07/20/2021on
We drove up from out of state to purchase our Volvo here, passing at least two dealerships. The ease of dealing here, along with transparency was phenomenal. Very pleased, highly recommend if you’re looking for a hassle free experience.
Wonderful purchase experience
by 07/14/2021on
I purchased my 2021 XC60 Inscription model back in November. Premier offered discounts and incentives and offered me more for my trade then Audi. After driving my Volvo for eight months 10k miles, I brought it in for its first service. The service reception area and waiting are is kept clean with plenty of space to spread out. You do pay a premium price for these vehicles, but it comes with premium service. So far very happy with my experience.
Just NO!
by 05/07/2021on
I would never buy a car from Premiere Volvo. The salesman lied to me about the price of the new vehicle, then lied about the price of my trade-in. The finance team was completely non-negotiable and unfriendly. I don't know how or where they got my credit score information, but I have access to Experian and it said my score was 30+ points higher than what they were telling me. I would never recommend this dealership to anyone. I will drive to St. Louis to the next nearest Volvo dealership to buy my XC40 Recharge.
Awesome people and amenities
by 04/14/2021on
The entire team at Premier Volvo Cars Overland Park is truly exceptional. They turned a potentially complicated situation into a relatively painless one. Long story short, we were on a road trip and over 1,000 miles away from home. Our 2020 MY vehicle had an issue that required repairs that would take approximately 7-10 days. The entire team at Premier Volvo (see names below) took care of us from start to finish. Ultimately, they worked with us to facilitate a trade-in from our 2020 MY vehicle to a brand new 2021 MY vehicle. Our return trip home, thankfully, was uneventful. My experience with Premier Volvo of Overland Park started on the night we arrived at our destination. I initiated a chat with Premier Volvo via Google. Within a few minutes, I received a text message from Jimmy, the general manager. He informed me that he spoke with the service team and they would be ready for me at 7AM the next day. WOW!!! When I arrived the next morning, Ryland, the service agent, greeted me warmly and provided me with updates throughout the next few hours. Once it was determined that the repair work would take a while, Ryland and his manager, Mark, put together a plan that consisted of a long-term loaner so we could get home (over 1,000 miles away) and get our 2020 MY vehicle repaired and shipped back to us. That's when I met Arianna. Arianna was super patient with me as I explored options to trade our 2020 MY vehicle for a similar 2021 MY vehicle. She went into action and found the perfect vehicle a few hours away. She then diligently worked with Jimmy, the general manager, to put together a deal all of us were comfortable with. Within a few days, we completed the trade-in, began our drive home in our new MY 2021 vehicle, and safely made it home. I cannot thank Arianna enough. I hope she becomes general manager of her own Volvo dealership soon. She is tremendously skilled, patient, and attentive. Lastly, and certainly not least, Courtney was very patient and thorough when we took delivery of our vehicle. She took the time to make sure we were all comfortable and had the time to transfer our items from our old vehicle to our new one. She answered my annoying questions without blinking an eye. She demonstrated professionalism to the T. While I hope to never have a road trip experience where I need repairs again, I will always remember Premier Volvo of Overland Park as the best (to date) Volvo dealership I have ever been to. The people are superb. The amenities and overall facility itself are top-notch. If I can find an excuse to visit this dealership again, I will certainly do so--especially to say hi and thank Jimmy, Ryland, Mark, Arianna, and Courtney (listed in order of appearance) again. Stay awesome, yall!!!
Amazing Leasing Experience A++
by 10/14/2020on
We were extremely impressed with the service from Premier Volvo Overland Park, from beginning to end. First, dealing with the sales reps and GMs through email and text message prior to visiting the dealership was a pleasure; especially in today's COVID world, they were transparent with pricing and willing to accommodate all of our questions and preferences. The test drive process was flawless and devoid of the high-pressure sales tactics that dominate other competitors. Working with Jimmy on the final pricing was probably the best leasing experience that we have encountered, and the delivery process of the vehicle to our home was above and beyond. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible dealership
by 07/29/2020on
I turned my lease in with purchasing the full coverage lease insurance. I asked the general manager Josh if I needed to get it inspected b4. He stated that unless there was damage to the car or tires were bald I would be okay. My car was turned in with 19200 miles. I had it serviced 1 month with them b4 I turned it in. It was in perfect condition. Volvo is trying to charge me over 1000$ for erroneous and fraudulent charges on the car. Premier Volvo is telling me I had no added insurance even though I payed an extra 75$ a month for the peace of mind insurance. They are [non-permissible content removed] here. Do not buy a car with them.
Best experience I have had in buying a vehicle
by 10/07/2017on
The amount of personal interest and attention shown during the whole process from the initial visit, test drive, ordering the new car and in ensuring a smooth transfer of the vehicle. This included the time spent educating me about the various functions available in the vehicle and setting up Volvo On Call before I left the lot.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes