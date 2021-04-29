5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our salesman, Steve, really listened to what we were looking for - and I do mean he LISTENED. He won me over immediately when he picked up on my first remark about not liking black vehicles! He was very patient in explaining and even demonstrating how all the new gadgets that come standard with today's new vehicles and the many extras that could be had. Steve transitioned easily with us when we went from purchasing a high dollar truck to a less expensive vehicle in the SUV family. Especially after he had spent many hours searching for just the specific truck my husband was looking for only to have us revert to buying something else. Steve - I cannot thank you enough for your patience in explaining over and over how we reached our final price! Steve truly made us feel as if we were his only concern and our satisfaction was his first priority. Chris Lee was so patient in explaining all the different warranty items that were available with our new purchase AND he did it without putting any pressure on us to purchase any of them! Absolutely no arm twisting! Chris made it feel as if we were dealing with a close family friend who only wanted to see that we were provided with all the needed information to make the best decision for us. He is warm and personable I will be recommending Morse (especially Stephen Salazar and Chris Lee) to our friends and family members whenever they are shopping for a new vehicle. Read more