Customer Reviews of McCarthy-Morse Chevrolet
Great team!
by 04/29/2021on
I was looking for a new 2021 Chevrolet Traverse and wasn't too happy with a few dealerships I had already visited so a friend referred me to Brendan (finance manager) at McCarthy-Morse Chevrolet. He didn't have the vehicle I wanted so he found one and dealer traded for it within a days time. Brendan, our salesman Erik, and everyone we encountered at McCarthy-Morse was nothing but kind and helpful. They listened to my wants, needs, and hesitations and made sure I was completely happy with everything before I signed and drove away in my beautiful new car. If you're in the market for a new or used vehicle don't hesitate to give them a try. They will continue to get my business as well as my referrals for anyone looking to buy or get their car serviced.
Oil Change and Touchscreen software upgrade.
by 05/17/2021on
Bill the technician assigned to me did GREAT job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Waste OfTime
by 10/08/2020on
Misleading advertising. Please read the fine print. The advertised price is $2,000 less than the real price unless your vehicle has less than 100,000 miles. After spending 2.5 hours with the salesman and him coming down from his original price multiple times saying if I can make this work only to return with the original price. What a waste of time.
Survey
by 03/02/2019on
Replaced my sensors for free
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I would rather use Bob Allen ford for any vehicle make and model and now do
by 12/30/2018on
Used an oil change coupon sent to me by the dealer. When given at check in, it seemed like less concern was evident. When I returned over 3 hours later I was told they "Honored", my coupon. What the heck does that mean!?! Did you do me a favor to accept your own advertising!!?!? In addition the multi-point inspection?? Were the fluids low and topped off?? Not a word or note just basically here's your bill and BYE! No mileage/date tag in the window for next visit! Basically they may have slapped a new filter in and topped off the oil for all I know. I have not been thrilled with this place basically because when you arrive you have to look for someone to help you. Usually planted in a chair inside rather than watching for customers and providing expected service and acknowledgement. Could it be I wasn't in a 50000$ vehicle? just a 2010 impala? Wont go there again and would not recommend. It was not my first bad service experience there.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Auto body repair
by 11/30/2018on
The team replaced the front bumper, washer fluid pump and reservoir on my 2010 Chevy Malibu. Excellent work, on time, for a reasonable price. Professional and courteous service. Very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly Recommend For Service and Sales
by 05/22/2015on
I brought my truck in to get it worked on. Service Consultant Scott Howell was fantastic to work with and gave me a loaner Camaro to drive while I waited for my truck to be repaired. I loved the Camaro so much that I decided to trade my Jeep in for one! Salesman Jake Witt was great to work with, made sure I understood all my options and gave me a wonderful deal on my trade in. Business Manager Chris Lee had all my paperwork ready to go, and helped me pick out the right warranty for my new car with no pressure to buy extras. I highly recommend McCarthy Morse Chevrolet for both automotive service and car sales.
ABSOLUTELY NO ARM TWISTING EXPERIENCE!
by 05/19/2015on
Our salesman, Steve, really listened to what we were looking for - and I do mean he LISTENED. He won me over immediately when he picked up on my first remark about not liking black vehicles! He was very patient in explaining and even demonstrating how all the new gadgets that come standard with today's new vehicles and the many extras that could be had. Steve transitioned easily with us when we went from purchasing a high dollar truck to a less expensive vehicle in the SUV family. Especially after he had spent many hours searching for just the specific truck my husband was looking for only to have us revert to buying something else. Steve - I cannot thank you enough for your patience in explaining over and over how we reached our final price! Steve truly made us feel as if we were his only concern and our satisfaction was his first priority. Chris Lee was so patient in explaining all the different warranty items that were available with our new purchase AND he did it without putting any pressure on us to purchase any of them! Absolutely no arm twisting! Chris made it feel as if we were dealing with a close family friend who only wanted to see that we were provided with all the needed information to make the best decision for us. He is warm and personable I will be recommending Morse (especially Stephen Salazar and Chris Lee) to our friends and family members whenever they are shopping for a new vehicle.
My New Chevy Cruze
by 01/12/2012on
I recently purchased a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze from McCarthy-Morse Chevrolet. The car was everything and more than what I had hoped for. I love the car, it runs great and the technology is amazing. The sales department treated me like a member of their family and the financing that they arranged was by far the best I could have ever hoped for. This dealership knows what's going on and I'm so very happy that I came here. Everyone should buy a car from here.. I just have never had a better buying experience anywhere else...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dealer doesn't keep promises & treats you differently after the purchase
by 12/12/2011on
If you are buying an used car from this dealer, you will want to make sure to check everything out before signing the purchase agreement. The sales person claims that their services team checks everything and fixes whatever needs to be fixed. The sales person also told us that if we take the car home but find a part not working, just bring it back and they'll fix it. When my husband and I bought our car, it was getting dark and with what the sales person said, we paid for the car without looking at the car in detail. When getting the car inspected for the Missouri registration, we found out that one of the license tag lights is out, also the roof rack is missing a piece. I called the sales person to see if I can get them fixed, and he told me yes but we would need to pay for the parts and services. He said that when buying the car, we have "walked around" the car and was basically blaming us not catching the problems. The light and the roof rack probably don't cost much and I don't mind paying for them, I am just surprised by how they treat the customers before and after the purchase! I would not buy a car from this dealer again, and if I could go back in time, I would check the car in detail and make sure that the dealer fixes all the problems before paying.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Used car purchase
by 02/25/2009on
I found used car online at a good price. Recommend doing homework on vehicle history and basic pricing. They did a good job of getting records and disclosing information on vehicle. They did use hard sell "stories" to get me to buy. I've worked in sales so it's easy to spot. I recommend that you have financing on used cars before you purchase. I was able to get a loan 2% below what they offered. The finance department is high pressure and remember to negotiate everything, warranty, gap insurance. I would recommend them for a new car purchase or if you don't need financing on a used car.
