great deal
by 08/29/2016on
positive experience. i went back in 10 days and purchase another new Escape. Both Saleman Jerry and Evan was outstanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome customer service...
by 08/15/2016on
Everyone was wonderful! This is the third expedition purchased from Bob Allen .... every experience was great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy new F150 Owner
by 08/12/2016on
wasn't sure I wanted to buy a ford since I've had good luck with GM vehicles. Decided to give the new F 150 a look. Andrew took the time to explain all the features to be sure I understood everything. He went out of his way to make sure I was totally satisfied with everything. Good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bob Allen Ford exceeded my expectations.
by 08/08/2016on
Woody did a great job. Second purchase of a Mustang. All folks at dealership are pleasant to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2008 Buick Lucerne
by 08/01/2016on
Kyle was great and fun to work with, of course my wife gave him a hard time with the money, but he listened and patiently worked with us. The rest of the staff was friendly and did not pressure us. Letting us take the vehicle home over the weekend showed trust in us also we appreciated that also. Ironic that we have only purchased 2 cars from a dealer and both times it was here at Bob Allen.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Services, Great Dealership
by 07/28/2016on
I purchased a 2016 Ford Fusion, S Model. It is an awesome car and I've been having a great time driving. The service was wonderful! They did a great job working with my budget and helping me find the best car for what I was willing to spend. Everyone was really friendly. Michael Bailey was really great on helping me with all my necessities and talking me through all cars and the differences between them. Thank you so much Bob Allen Ford for a great car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
IN LOVE WITH MY RIDE
by 07/26/2016on
I went into Bob Allen Ford knowing I wanted an SUV for the needed leg room and for a certain monthly payment amount. James was the face of the sales staff and was amazing. He made sure he knew exactly what I wanted in order to not waste anybody's time. Kevin from behind the curtain made sure I was realistic in my expectations and ended up finding me the PERFECT vehicle. I think James knew before I even saw it, that the 2013 Ford Escape titanium edition was for me!! James was beyond fantastic. After my purchase, he helped me sync my phone to my new ride and even guided me on how to ask the car to do what I wanted it to do through voice commands. Even the business office was great. They had to redo my paperwork to get my payment date during the right time of the month. I AM IN LOVE WITH MY NEW CAR!! Thanks Bob Allen!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easiest car buying I've ever done!
by 07/22/2016on
Darryl at Bob Allen Ford is an awesome salesperson. He had great knowledge of the car, showed us how to work all the features and even synced my phone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Customer Service
by 07/19/2016on
Austin Blackwell was my sales person and I bought a 2015 Chevy Cruze. I had looked at other dealerships and no other dealership had treated me as well. Austin didn't make me feel pressured and he gave me exactly what I was looking for in the price I was looking the very first time. I couldn't be happier with my purchase!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience on our Vehicle Purchase
by 07/18/2016on
Jerry Keck made the whole process smooth and silky!!! After a couple test drives Flex / Explorer and after Jerry pointed out the features and benefits of each, I Flexed it!!!! The 2016 Flex was definately the best choice for me. AND Thank you Tim Smith for handling my trade-in situation!!! Summary....Heck, My wife wanted even wanted to buy a car!!! Thank you for going the extra mile for us. All the Best, Bob & Carol Magan
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Ford dealership of the Greater Kansas City Area!
by 07/10/2016on
Came to Bob Allen after being at another locally owned ford dealer and discouraged because the other dealer wasn't helping me with my needs for a work truck that i could afford. Obviously my goal in this case is to make more at work and spend less to better provide for my little family. From the first day i walked into Bob Allen i was treated fairly and like my needs mattered and walked away with a truck i could afford and does exactly what i need it to do. I love that truck! Thank you Bob Allen for all the help and i will recommend your dealership to anyone! And when i need another vehicle, Bob Allen is where I'll be going!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 07/06/2016on
I was not looking forward to buying a new truck but the time had come. The staff at Bob Allen Ford made it easy and with no pressure at all. It was so different from my experiences in the past. I will return when it is time for my next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Focus St- great service
by 06/30/2016on
The Focus ST I purchased has been a great start to my first sports car. The sales reps team that helped me was very helpful in the decision and getting the car ordered how I wanted it. Would not have chosen any other staff to go through. Stress free, no confusion, and left with a long time dreamed car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 06/21/2016on
My husband and I leased a Ford Escape. The sales people found exactly the vehicle that worked for me. It was quick, painless and an over all great experience. Woody was my salesman. He did a great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 06/21/2016on
Our experience was wonderful.No game playing. We love our car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
All around great experience. Enjoyed everyone we worked with
by 06/15/2016on
Purchased a 2016 fusion. Just came in to get information on a tarus and interest in leasing rather than a purchase. Ended up talking to the leasing manager and found the fusion would give me a better value ford what I was wanting to do. All my expectations where met and competitive with Olathe ford where I have purchased my last five fusions over the last six years. Bob Allen is less than a mile from home so very happy about that. Experience was great and everyone was wonderful to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome team!!!
by 05/13/2016on
DJ and the rest of the team helped us to achieve our goal of trading in 2 vehicles and keep our payments the same. They were the kindest people to deal with. Very attentive to the customers needs and willing to help in any way they can.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Family Feel
by 05/05/2016on
The staff went above and beyond. They were professionals in the realist way. It felt like you were family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 04/26/2016on
I purchased a 2016 ford mustang i was able to get the color i wanted and at a price i could afford and everyone there was very nice and helpful and i did recommend you guys to my friend who is looking to buy a new ford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 04/22/2016on
I recently purchased a 2016 Mustang GT premium from Bob Allen Ford. I am extremely satisfied with my purchase as well as the way I was treated there. Katie Curran is a top notch Internet Sales person and was very helpful during the process. I will recommend Bob Allen Ford to all family and friends. Thanks , Mike Collins
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service with great people!
by 04/20/2016on
This was my first car purchase. This was an easy stress-free process. Our salesman sat us down to learn more about me and what I was looking for. I knew I was in the market for a Ford Fusion and we walked through all of the models and different features I could get with still being in my price range. The entire staff was very friendly with every visit we made to the store. Everyone was always sure to stop by and say hello. I ended up purchasing the 2016 Ford Fusion SE.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
