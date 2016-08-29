5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went into Bob Allen Ford knowing I wanted an SUV for the needed leg room and for a certain monthly payment amount. James was the face of the sales staff and was amazing. He made sure he knew exactly what I wanted in order to not waste anybody's time. Kevin from behind the curtain made sure I was realistic in my expectations and ended up finding me the PERFECT vehicle. I think James knew before I even saw it, that the 2013 Ford Escape titanium edition was for me!! James was beyond fantastic. After my purchase, he helped me sync my phone to my new ride and even guided me on how to ask the car to do what I wanted it to do through voice commands. Even the business office was great. They had to redo my paperwork to get my payment date during the right time of the month. I AM IN LOVE WITH MY NEW CAR!! Thanks Bob Allen! Read more