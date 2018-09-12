Customer Reviews of Olathe Ford Lincoln
Great job!
by 12/09/2018on
This is my second time trading cars with Olathe Ford. They provide excellent customer service from management down to the person who greats you at the front door! My salesman was Corbin Haas and I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a new vehicle. Corbin was attentive to what I wanted in a car and went out of his way to find the perfect fit. He explained all of the functions of my new vehicle and the purchase process until I was comfortable. He has followed up with me since the purchase, as have other individuals at the dealership. I don't think you could go wrong at Olathe Ford or with Corbin Haas.
Easy Peasy
by 11/28/2018on
It was a smooth process on trading in my car for my new car! Ask for Corbin Haas.
First time Ford buyer!
by 07/07/2018on
We can thank our salesman, Scott Payne, for the good experience we had at Olathe Ford. He was extremely knowledgeable and put no pressure on us to buy. Once we committed, he personally represented us well in getting things done to the pick-up before we could bring it home.
3 times a WOW experience!!
by 06/26/2018on
Mike and I have had the best of luck with having Mark Parker as our salesman! Three times just looking & thtee times Mark & Olathe Ford has worked with us giving the best deal & the best service! Thanks Donna & Mike Silsby
Used vehicle purchase
by 05/29/2018on
My sales rep was Corbin Haas. Great experience. Super easy and stress free. Greatly appreciated him. I would purchase another vehicle from him.
Sweet!
by 05/10/2018on
We have had repeated good experiences at Olathe Ford. By far the best we have been treated by any car dealer.
Nice dealership
by 06/02/2012on
Jim was friendly and informative. he was very patient with me. I have very specific needs in a car and he helped me find the perfect car for me. He never tried to sell me anything that I didn't want. I recommend that anyone who is looking for a car go in to Olathe Ford. I love my Milan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fair
by 06/04/2011on
Olathe Ford respondly promptly to my email. They offered me the lowest price online and were good at answering my fairly detailed technical questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
It was a good experience
by 12/20/2010on
I have never liked shopping for a car, but there were times when this purchase was actually fun. I was treated with respect and the saleperson took the time to make sure that I understood SYNC and the navigation system. I will shop here again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Retired Telephony Manager
by 10/04/2007on
I have both bought and traded several vehicles and helped my daughter buy one at this dealership. The sales people and the sales managers were extremely helpful. The used car manager delt fairly with both of us. The finicial manager didn't try to sell us alot of things we didn't want. We were treated with courtsey and respect the whole time. I would highly recomend these folks.
Olathe Ford Lincoln is the largest automobile dealer in the state of Kansas and metropolitan Kansas City, Missouri. Locally owned and under the same management for over 45 years!
The hours posted are for sales. Service & parts are open 7AM-6PM M-F & 7AM-5PM on Saturday. The Body Shop is open 7:30AM-6PM M-F. Olathe Ford RV Center is open 7:30AM-6PM M-F, 8AM-5PM Saturday with service & parts closing at 3PM on Saturday.
Olathe Ford Lincoln in one of the largest fleet dealers in the country. For more info, visit http://olatheford.com/Fleet.aspx
The Olathe Ford RV Center in Gardner is the largest recreational vehicle dealer in Kansas. For more info, visit http://www.olathefordrv.com/ars!