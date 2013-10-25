Olathe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Olathe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
new car purchase
by 10/25/2013on
Our salesman Dennis was outstanding. I would recommend him to anyone in the market to purchase a vehicle. I personally love being able to research pricing on the internet.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My first Jeep Wrangler!
by 10/12/2013on
Had a great experience at Olathe DCJR. Worked with Daniel W. for our purchase, and he was very helpful, professional, and understanding. Buying a new car can be SUCH a tedious process, so it was great to work with people who seemed to understand that. Thanks to Daniel, Reggie and the whole sales team over in Olathe!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Buying Experience Ever!
by 08/12/2013on
Entire staff at ODCJ were the nicest most accommodating people of any business that I have dealt with anywhere! My salesman Mark S. was very knowledgeable about all of the products. Daniel(sales manager) was straight forward with the facts and numbers without playing games. Mark P. (finance manager) I felt went above and beyond to get me the best deal on financing available at the time. I would not hesitate to recommend these guy's to my family and friends when looking for an automobile. By far the most honest, genuine group of people in the car business!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
bought a jeep
by 05/01/2013on
Randy H made it easy. Polite, patient, he and the finance staff stayed late and took the time to answer all our questions. They made it a pleasurable buying experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome experience
by 04/02/2013on
I was referred to Greg D. at Olathe Dodge Chrysler Jeep three weeks ago by a client of mine. Though it shouldn't matter when making a major purchase such as a car, most car dealers treat single, educated, females with little merit. After needing a new car for sometime and spending many hours comparing various makes and models of cars, I decided it was time to take the leap. I called Greg at the suggestion of my client, told him what I wanted, set an appointment and the experience was flawless. Due to my work schedule, I had literally a two hour window to deal with buying a car at anytime in any week. Greg and the dealership were accommodating to my hours, there was no pressure to do anything different from what I set as my goals and expectations of a new car and the payment. When my only hesitation was that I had wanted a moon/sun roof Greg made it happen! In less than two hours I had driven, financed and signed papers on a 2013 Chrysler 200 Limited with a sun roof to be installed. How much easier could that have been. Seriously! I will continue to drive 30 miles to this dealership for service even though there is a dealership less than 5 miles from my home. Both Greg and Jon David in the finance department were awesome, and much appreciated. I would recommend them to anyone at anytime.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales/finance/service
by 03/05/2013on
When looking for a used mini-van, the salesman, Randy H., did an excellent job on explaining all the operations of the vehicle accessories and operating computer components. He is done everything he said he would do in getting the vehicle ready and follow-up of any issues with the vehicle. The Finance Manager, Mark P., did an excellent job on the financing aspect of the purchase, along with the explaining of options for extended warranty coverage without high pressure to purchase it. I would return to the dealership and work with both of these gentlemen in the future. The service department has been extremely friendly and has taken care of any problems or issues found on the vehicle in a timely fashion. All staff we have dealt with on this purchase have been very friendly, professional, have done what they said they would do without high pressure and make a person feel they appreciate your business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top customer service in sales
by 02/07/2013on
Sylvester is a dedicated professional and to the people he is offering high quality customer services to. Sylvester is on top of his game and there is nobody that he wouldn't help. A driven, ambitious individual with an infectious enthusiasm. Highly recommend to all others, and I see Sylvester to be an invaluable asset to any department at Olathe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Experience
by 07/28/2012on
We purchased a Dodge Journey and were happy with Carl our salesperson. He was knowledgeable when answering our questions. Would recommend this dealership to friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Dealership
by 06/11/2012on
I recently purchased a new Avenger from Olathe Dodge, and I couldn't have been happier with their team. Everyone that I dealt with was knowledgable and straight forward. Didn't get any run-around, and the overall experience was great. Will be going back in the future even though I live just a few blocks from another Dodge dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Purchase Experience at Olathe DCJ
by 03/28/2012on
Jerry Lee Darnell, sales rep. at Olathe DCJ is the only sales person who contacted me at least 3 times since our first meeting, doing his utmost best to find the right vehicle for our needs. And when he did find us the daily driver (a Mazda 3i) we were looking for, he did an excellent job of explaining all the features and going through them with us on the spot. When it came to negotiations, he also did a fantastic job of giving us the best price, yet ensuring that the dealership and he got a fair profit and commission, respectively. We were totally satisfied with our experience with him and Olathe DCJ and would wholeheartedly recommend any friends requiring vehicles to visit them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Job
by 03/26/2012on
Had a very pleasant car-buying experience. We always dread the car-buying process, but the people made it easy and we feel like we got a great deal. Would definitely recommend. We love our new SUV!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding service
by 02/29/2012on
Amazing customer service. I came with the car I wanted vin and window sticker print off from another dealer. Olathe dodge had no issues getting me the exact car I wanted and they even worked late to close the deal on our schedule. We have purchased 5 vechicles from them and each time are amazing at the outstanding customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales experience
by 02/24/2012on
Sylvester answered all my questions without any pressure, he even had the other vehicles I'd expressed interest in warmed up and waiting when we returned from the initial test drive (it was windy and 20 degrees). Troy was informative and helpful (he's a Jeep guy) and provided fair and straightforward pricing even though I'd missed out on the special they were running two weeks before. I picked up my new 2012 Wrangler last night and love it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Olathe DCJ - Great Salesman
by 01/16/2012on
I went to ODCJ to look at used cars. The salesman, Jerry Lee Darnell, was very helpful in showing me all the used cars they had meeting my criteria. Then he informed me of a sale they had going on with they New 2012 car that fit my needs. Originally not wanting to buy a 'New' car, I told him I would think about it and went home. He was very helpful but not pushy or aggressive at all. He was more concerned that I would be happy with my choice. A few days later he called me to let me know they had dropped the price again on the 'New' car, but again not pushing... just notifying. In the end, I ended up purchasing the 'New' car from ODCJ and couldn't be happier....especially with the salesman - Jerry Lee Darnell.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Nice but long process
by 01/06/2012on
My experience in purchasing our vehicle was a positive one. Did not have to haggle a great deal and received good deal on out trade. However, once the price was agreed upon, the paperwork process was too long. This could be because it was @ the end of the day. The people were friendly and apologetic about this but they did not throw in any 'perks' for the wait.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service and sale
by 01/05/2012on
I have purchased a lot of vehicles in my life most of which have been new and never have been so surprised at how the sales men and sales team all together where honest and willing to do what ever was needed to make me satisfied. I am very pleased with my experience with olathe dodge and feel as if I got a very good deal on my new purchase. I would recommend anyone looking to buy a vehicle to try there dealership first
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SERVICE AFTER THE SALE IS NON EXISISTANT
by 11/21/2011on
I have purchased many cars in my life time both new and used. I have worked selling both New and used cars, and I have never treated or put forth the attitude that I get at your dealership! I am sick and tired of hearing " all car makers have this issue" or " that's normal." Other than my own cars, I owned a detail shop for 10 years and worked with dealerships as well as wholesalers and the general public, so I know that I am being fed a line of crap every time it gets said!!! This is by far the WORST car experience I have ever had and your dealership has been absolutely horrible to deal with! It is clear that a vehicle marked CERTIFIED is nothing more than a sales gimmick!! I now understand why you have to get people comment while they are still at the dealership, because chances are that is the only time people are feeling well about their purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
A very satisfied customer
by 10/31/2011on
From the first moment of my coming to the dealership I felt that I was a valuable customer and had a good experience. I received curteous and prompt treatment. Very impressed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Satisfied with deal
by 09/25/2011on
This was my 44th car I have purchased. I purchased a new RAM 1500. The entire staff was friendly and helpful and I got a very good deal. The only thing I would suggest to the dealership is to tighten the process so that it doesn't take 3 hours to complete a deal. We agreed on price in less than 30 minutes and then spent three hours in the dealership waiting around. Then after all that time they hadn't detailed the truck properly or put the 30 day tag on the vehicle and I had to return after going home without a tag. Overall I am very satisfied with the dealership. Time will tell on the service side of the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Harsh and pushy tactics = dissatisfied customer!
by 09/09/2011on
First, let me say that this is not my first new vehicle buying experience. I have purchased several Toyotas and Fords for pleasure as well as work vehicles over the years. I am also a big MOPAR fan and own an old muscle car. This is the first time I drove off the lot wondering why I chose to buy a piece of junk. It did not start out that way. The salesman was terrific and very helpful in educating me about Jeeps. He is the only reason I completed the transaction and did not go to another dealership. The process went south quickly, however, once I went into finance office. I did not even need financing; I paid cash for the difference between what they gave me for my trade in and what the Rubicon cost. Essentially, the finance guy explained to me that Chrysler products are pretty low quality these days (including Jeeps) and you are a fool if you do not pay thousands of dollars for an extended warranty. In fact, if you bought all the warranties they push on you it would total over $20,000! All in all this time was the first in twenty some years of buying new vehicles where I drove off the lot already questioning my new purchase and wondering when it will fall apart. If you want your day ruined, you should buy from Olathe Dodge/Chrysler/Jeep. They will be up front with you that Chrysler products are junk these days. At least both finance guys I talked to said so and they are higher management, so you have to figure they know what they are talking about, yes? If you want a happy experience, buy a Toyota from Crown in Lawrence or find a reputable Ford dealer. At least you will be getting a higher quality vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
All was fine, but took longer than expected to complete the purchase
by 08/22/2011on
We are pleased with our purchase, but am drained from the process. Everyone was nice, very friendly and helpful, but I had hoped to be done within 2 hours. We arrived before 9AM and I didn't drive off until almost 1PM. Everything was fine except the time it took to complete the transaction once we decided to make the purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes