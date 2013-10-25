1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First, let me say that this is not my first new vehicle buying experience. I have purchased several Toyotas and Fords for pleasure as well as work vehicles over the years. I am also a big MOPAR fan and own an old muscle car. This is the first time I drove off the lot wondering why I chose to buy a piece of junk. It did not start out that way. The salesman was terrific and very helpful in educating me about Jeeps. He is the only reason I completed the transaction and did not go to another dealership. The process went south quickly, however, once I went into finance office. I did not even need financing; I paid cash for the difference between what they gave me for my trade in and what the Rubicon cost. Essentially, the finance guy explained to me that Chrysler products are pretty low quality these days (including Jeeps) and you are a fool if you do not pay thousands of dollars for an extended warranty. In fact, if you bought all the warranties they push on you it would total over $20,000! All in all this time was the first in twenty some years of buying new vehicles where I drove off the lot already questioning my new purchase and wondering when it will fall apart. If you want your day ruined, you should buy from Olathe Dodge/Chrysler/Jeep. They will be up front with you that Chrysler products are junk these days. At least both finance guys I talked to said so and they are higher management, so you have to figure they know what they are talking about, yes? If you want a happy experience, buy a Toyota from Crown in Lawrence or find a reputable Ford dealer. At least you will be getting a higher quality vehicle. Read more